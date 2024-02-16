Grace Cary/Moment via Getty Images

Last year was not a particularly pleasant year for the housing market. In particular, housing starts experienced a good amount of downside, falling about 8.8% compared to what they were in 2022. Fundamentally speaking, many of the businesses in that space suffered. However, signs of a quick turnaround began to emerge in early of last year, with a drop in cancellation rates and a growth in new orders leading the way. As a result of these improvements, I quickly became bullish on a number of companies in the space. This was especially true of those that were trading on a discount. Having said that, I was not bullish on all the players in the market. One company that I was more neutral on because of how shares were priced was LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH).

In an article published in late September of last year, I dug deep into the firm, even going so far as to recognize that net new orders had come in strong, which was a sign that better days were around the corner. This, to me, was more important and more positive than was negative the drop in revenue, profits, and cash flows, that the company experienced leading up to that point because of a decline in home closings. At the end of the day, however, how shares were priced relative to similar players led me to take a more neutral stance on the business, rating it a ‘hold’ to reflect my view that it would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, though I suppose fortunately for investors in the firm, I ended up being incorrect. While the S&P 500 jumped 17.6% from that point until today, shares of LGI Homes jumped 30.5%. The data that we have since the time that article is published that shows strength in closings, but a surprising degree of weakness when it comes to net new orders. The most recent data on cancellation rates shows that the picture is worsening. But even so, the market has rewarded the company. Even though the market has disagreed with me up to this point, when we factor these data points into the fact that shares are still a bit lofty, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, I believe that there are better opportunities for investors to be paying attention to at this time. Of course, this picture could always change. In the coming days, on February 20th to be precise, management is expected to announce financial results for the final quarter of 2024. If the firm can deliver big on this, perhaps the upside that has seen will be justified.

Checking in on LGI Homes

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The most recent data that we have from the management team at LGI Homes involves the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. During that quarter, revenue for the business came in at a respectable $617.5 million. That represents an increase of 12.9% compared to the $547.1 million generated one year earlier. This rise in sales was driven by a growth in the number of homes closed from 1,547 to 1,751. This was offset slightly by a decline in the average price of a home closed. This number ended up falling from $353,635 to $352,678.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Despite the drop in revenue, management reported a decline in profits. Net income went from $90.4 million to $67 million. The vast majority of that decline came from an increase in cost of sales from 71.5% to 74.3%. The slightly lower selling price, combined with higher construction costs and an increase in not only capitalized interest charged, but also to increase sales incentives that likely had to do with the fact that management was doing their best to keep sales up in a difficult market. Naturally, other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow went from negative $96.3 million to negative $115.5 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $82.3 million to $68.1 million. Over the same window of time, EBITDA for the firm dropped from $100.8 million to $92.4 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can see in the chart above, results for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the first nine months of 2022 were very similar to results for the third quarter on their own. The one big exception is that revenue dropped year over year for the first nine months in their entirety. This was driven by a plunge in the number of homes closed from 5,173 to 4,971. There is something interesting to note about this. As you can see in the chart below, there was a surprising amount of weakness earlier on in the year. But as the year progressed, we began to see strength across the industry. During the first four months of last year, for instance, housing starts were down between 18.9% and 25.2% in any given month. But by the end of the year, we were seeing housing starts data that was stronger than it was one year earlier.

Federal Reserve

Of course, the market can be a volatile thing, and it is unclear what exactly the future will hold. The good news for shareholders is that, after the firm reports results on the morning of January 20th, we will have fresh insight into what to expect in the near term. At present, analysts are forecasting revenue for the quarter of $653.9 million. That would be up rather substantially from the $488.3 million the company reported one year earlier. Management has not come out with a firm forecast regarding sales itself. However, they did give us enough hints to be able to piece together what revenue might be like. For the year as a whole, the firm forecasted closings of between 6,700 and 7,000. They also provided a range as to the average price per closing. Using the midpoint of all of this guidance, we would end up with sales of $664.4 million. So analysts do seem to be a bit more bearish than management at the midpoint.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I don't think that analysts are necessarily wrong to think that way. In fact, revenue might ultimately come in even lower than what they are forecasting. I say this because management does report monthly home closing results. The firm saw a surprising improvement year over year in this. In October, for instance, the company saw 560 closings. That was up only 5.3% from the 532 seen one year earlier. In November, the 522 closings ended up being 26.7% above what they were the year prior. And in December, the 676 ended up being 34.1% above the prior year’s results. Even adding all of these together, however, we would get closings of 1,758. But the midpoint of guidance calls for 1,879 closings. And to make matters worse, for January, closings were down 32% year over year. I know that data is not incorporated into the final quarter’s results. However, it does suggest that there is some weakening to some extent.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There's also the fact that, for the first nine months of 2023, cancellation rates reported by the business were 22.8%. That's above the 21% seen one year earlier. And yet, for the first half of 2023 in its entirety, the cancellation rate totaled 20.8%. That suggests that the picture did get worse into the third quarter. The company also reported a surprise decline, in the third quarter of the year, when it came to net new orders. During that quarter, they totaled 1,490 units. That's down slightly from the 1,536 units reported one year earlier. This is in spite of the fact that, for the first nine months of the year as a whole, units rose on a year-over-year basis from 4,373 to 5,646.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, analysts are forecasting $2.60 per share in profits. That would be up rather materially compared to the $1.45 per share reported in the final quarter of 2022. This would take net profits from $34.1 million to $61.5 million. On the other hand, if we take all of management's guidance for the final quarter of the year, we would get net profits of around $41 million, or roughly $1.73 per share. No guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what some of these were in the final quarter of 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we assume that the estimated figure for earnings as management saw it turn out to be correct, we would expect net profits for the year to be around $188.1 million. If we annualized results for the other profitability metrics, we would anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $173.2 million and EBITDA of $231.8 million. I then used these metrics to value the company as shown in the chart above. In the table below, I compared the company to five similar firms. When it comes to the price to earnings approach, I found that four of the five enterprises ended up being cheaper than our candidate. Two of the five ended up being cheaper when it came to the price to operating cash flow approach, with another company being tied with it. But when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, our candidate ended up being the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA LGI Homes 16.1 17.5 18.0 Meritage Homes (MTH) 8.1 16.8 5.9 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 6.2 24.6 9.9 Century Communities (CCS) 11.3 70.4 10.4 Skyline Champion (SKY) 23.5 17.5 14.3 Dream Finders Homes (DFH) 13.0 9.0 8.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As things stand, I'm not terribly impressed with LGI Homes at this time. Management has done well in some respects, and the market has clearly been happy with results. The backlog also stands about 9.7% higher than it was one year earlier. Though at only 1,377 units that's not terribly significant. In general, the industry does seem to be coming back to life. But between these mixed results and how shares are priced both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms, I would argue that better opportunities abound.