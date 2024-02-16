Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FXY: Japanese Officials Warn Of Interventions Again

Summary

  • The Japanese Yen continues to be weak against major global currencies due to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rates policies and high inflation.
  • However, with the Bank of Japan and government officials threatening intervention, ¥150 could be a resistance level for the next few months.
  • In the long run, unless the BOJ pivots off its zero interest rate policies, the path of least resistance for the Yen is lower.

Since I am planning a trip to visit Japan in the next few months, it's a good idea to take the temperature on the Japanese Yen, to see if I should exchange some currency ahead of the time.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

