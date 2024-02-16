spawns

Since I am planning a trip to visit Japan in the next few months, it's a good idea to take the temperature on the Japanese Yen, to see if I should exchange some currency ahead of the time.

The last time I seriously looked at the Yen was last June, when I wrote an article on the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY). At the time, the Japanese Yen had been falling precipitously for months and the Yen was coming up against a psychological ¥145 level on the USDJPY FX rate. In an attempt to arrest the Yen's decline, the Japanese finance minister vowed to "respond appropriately", if the drop became excessive.

Faced with the threat of government intervention, I suggested to readers that they should ease up on the bearishness against the Yen, at least in the short-term. Sure enough, the Yen popped higher at the beginning of July, as other currency speculators got wind of impending government intervention and covered their shorts (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FXY performance since June 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

However, when no actual intervention occurred, the Yen promptly sold off again through the ¥145 level until late October / early November, when once again, Japanese officials warned currency speculators from betting against the Yen, as it neared ¥150 (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Yen price chart (stockcharts.com)

Sure enough, speculators backed off and the Yen rallied, helped along by a global risk-asset rally, spurred by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivot to a more dovish stance.

However, the rally did not last long, as weak economic data and high inflation weakened the Yen again. In recent days, as the Yen once again nears the ¥150 level, we have Japanese financial officials parroting their warnings against "rapid, speculative yen falls".

Should investors pay any heed to these bumbling Japanese officials, or will the Yen finally breach the ¥150 level on its way to new all time lows?

Brief Fund Overview

First, for those not familiar, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust tracks the price of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. Dollar. The trust holds Japanese Yen and appreciates in value when the Yen appreciates in value against the USD.

The FXY ETF is a convenient way for investors to speculate on the Yen without transacting in foreign currency markets. The ETF has $300 million in assets and charges a 0.40% expense ratio (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - FXY overview (invesco.com)

Path Of Least Resistance Is Down

Contrary to Japanese government officials' assertions, the real reason the Yen has been perennially weak against other major global currencies is because the Bank of Japan ("BOJ") continues to hold Japanese policy rates at -0.1% while the rest of the world have been raising interest rates since 2022. Compounding the issue is Japanese inflation, which has been above the central bank's 2% target for almost 2 years (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Japanese inflation (tradingeconomics.com)

High inflation and capped interest rates (due to the BOJ's pledge to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds to keep 10 year yields near zero) have caused capital flight, as investors flee from holding Japanese government bonds ("JGBs"). According to the Mundell-Fleming trilemma, policymakers in any economy can only control 2 of 3 possible things at any given time: autonomous interest rate policy, fixed exchange rates, or free flow of capital (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Mundell-Fleming Trilemma (Investopedia)

In the case of Japan, since capital is allowed to flow freely and the Bank of Japan has been stuck at -0.1% since 2016 (Figure 6), therefore the release valve is a depreciation of the Yen, which has been in freefall since 2021.

Figure 6 - Japanese policy rates held near zero (tradingeconomics.com)

Does Intervention Actually Work?

An interesting question one can ask is whether currency interventions actually work?

Theoretically, a country that issues its own currency like Japan has unlimited firepower to weaken its currency, since it can always issue more Yen in exchange for foreign currencies. On the other hand, Japan's ability to strengthen its currency is limited by its currency reserves, as it must sell foreign currency and buy Japanese Yen.

According to official data, Japan has $1.25 trillion of foreign reserves, so for all intents and purposes, Japan does have a credible intervention threat. In fact, historically, Japan has intervened in the currency markets multiple times, both to support and weaken the Yen (Figure 7, incidentally, why does the U.S. government label China as a currency manipulator but not Japan?).

Figure 7 - Yen interventions (Refinitiv)

Historically, when the BOJ officially intervened, it has signaled at least a short-term inflection point, if not a multi-year change in trend of the Yen. Most recently, the BOJ intervened in late 2022 to support the Yen as it reached 24-year lows. This caused a multi-month rally in the Yen from ~ ¥150 to ¥127.

However, interventions also need to be made in the context of underlying economic fundamentals, otherwise, once the temporary 'boost' wears off, the prior trend just resumes. In the case of Japan currently, until the BOJ officially changes its policy rates, there will be constant pressure for the Yen to weaken.

Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

I believe the biggest problem facing the Bank of Japan is that after nearly a decade of zero interest rates, the Japanese government bond market is basically non-existent. Oftentimes, the Bank of Japan is the first and last buyer of Japanese Government Bonds ("JGBs"), because nobody else wants to buy 10 year bonds yielding next to nothing when inflation is above 2%. In fact, the BOJ holds over 40% of outstanding JGBs, according to the Japanese government's data (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - BOJ is the largest holder of JGBs (mof.go.jp)

However, if the BOJ were to ever lift off from the zero bound and ease up on yield curve control ("YCC"), then trillions in JGBs held by the BOJ, Japanese households, banks, insurance companies, and pensions will face mark-to-market losses. The scale of the potential capital destruction will make this past March's U.S. regional bank crisis sparked by unrealized held-to-maturity ("HTM") losses on U.S. treasuries seem like child's play, since Japanese yields have been held at the zero bound for so long.

Conclusion

I believe ¥150 could be a resistance level for the next few months as the BOJ will likely threaten markets with currency interventions (real or imaginary), so I will buy some Yen for my upcoming trip near current levels. However, until the BOJ officially pivot into positive policy rates and eases up on yield curve control, the pressure for the Yen to weaken will remain.

I rate the FXY a hold for now, but will look to short the FXY ETF using put spreads if it rallies without a change in BOJ policies.