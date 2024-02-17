tadamichi

The Nasdaq 100 has been on an absolute heater. Since its low last October, following a garden-variety pullback during what has historically been a dicey stretch from August through late October, the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is up about 25%. Over that stretch, shares of mega-cap glamour stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) have all performed well. Only Tesla (TSLA) among the Magnificent Seven is in the red since October 26.

But is there a better way to play big-cap tech, the quality factor, and the growth theme? A new ETF is on the block that investors should consider for its robust construction process. I have a buy rating on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRW).

The fund screens the 500 largest US stocks using a composite quality growth ranking. The first quintile of equities, the top 100, are then included in the index for which the ETF tracks. QGRW is rebalanced semi-annually and is market-cap-weighted. There is also a 15% limit on the size of any individual security in the ETF.

QGRW: Portfolio Construction Process

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Index is a market-cap-weighted index that consists of companies with quality and growth characteristics. The top 500 U.S. companies—listed on any of the major U.S. exchanges—by market capitalization are ranked on a composite score of two fundamental factors: growth and quality, which are equally weighted.

From WisdomTree:

The Index is comprised of the 100 U.S. companies (the 1st quintile) with the highest composite scores.

Growth Factor: The growth factor is determined by a company's ranking based on a 50% weight in its median analyst earnings growth forecast, a 25% weight in its trailing 5-year EBITDA (i.e., earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth and a 25% weight in its trailing 5-year sales growth.

Quality Factor: The quality factor is determined by a company's ranking based on a 50% weight to each of its trailing 3-year average return on equity and trailing 3-year average return on assets.

More broadly, the fund offers investors core exposure to US large- to -mid-market capitalization companies that display strong quality and growth characteristics and can be used to satisfy demand for high-conviction growth allocations that emphasize profitability, according to WisdomTree. Since QGRW’s inception in late 2022, shortly after the stock market’s low that year, it has outperformed the Russell 1000, S&P 500, and even the Nasdaq 100.

QGRW: Alpha Against Major Market Indexes

QGRW remains a small fund. Total assets under management sums to just $160 million as of February 14, 2024, and it pays a small 0.10% trailing 12-month dividend yield. With a low 0.28% annual expense ratio, the ETF features very strong momentum – Seeking Alpha’s ETF Grade for that factor is an A+. Risk metrics are also attractive given QGRW’s low-volatility ascent over recent months. Liquidity can be a concern at times given low average daily volume and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 10 basis points – thus, I encourage prospective investors to use limit orders during the trading day.

Being a large-cap growth portfolio, I would expect returns over the near term to generally track those of the Nasdaq 100, but there is more to the story here. Over time, the allocation could stray from the QQQ ETF should the high-quality companies emerge in more cyclical sectors. Moreover, the growth factor could see inclusion from equities in other industries away from tech software, hardware, and semiconductors.

For now, though, trends in the Information Technology sector (and broader Tech-Media-Telecom areas) will heavily influence how QGRW performs. WisdomTree points out that one of the drawbacks to the Nasdaq 100’s simple stock selection and weighting methodology is that it could evolve to include mature, slower-growing companies as the years progress and this market cycle concludes. QGRW aims to avoid this risk via the screening process outlined earlier.

QGRW: Portfolio Holdings

As it stands, there is a 62% overlap between the Nasdaq 100 ETF and QGRW, with both funds benefiting from some of the same macro and firm-specific tailwinds. Investors have long focused on earnings growth and profitability.

QGRW: Overlap with the Nasdaq 100

I like the below chart provided by WisdomTree. Here’s what you are looking at – the light blue dots are the five largest holdings in QGRW that are not in QQQ (due to their listing on the NYSE). The dark blue dots are the five largest holdings in the QQQ that are not in QGRW (due to profitability and growth screens).

Notice that higher growth names are in the WisdomTree product, while slower growth company shares are in the Nasdaq 100. I would expect that over several market cycles, investors can obtain stronger growth stocks of higher earnings quality in QGRW versus hugging the Qs.

QGRW: Where It Differs From QQQ

The obvious risk with QGRW is the chance that mega-cap tech endures some profit-taking following a very strong stretch. The Expanded Tech P/E is lofty, though not extreme, at 28.5x as of Valentine’s Day 2024. The S&P 500 Ex-Tech earnings multiple is closer to the long-term median line at just 17.6x forward estimates, according to WisdomTree’s Daily Dashboard.

With just NVDA left to report Q4 2023 results, the focus may shift to the macro – any sector rotation away from TMT and toward value and cyclical stocks, or even small caps, could result in weaker QGRW performance.

Expanded Tech P/E Elevated, But Not Extreme

The Technical Take

QGRW has done just about all the right things as far as its chart goes. Notice in the graph below that shares are up about 25% from the late-October 2023 low. The ETF rallied hard in the final nine weeks of last year, eventually rising above its previous peak from last July as momentum increased in advance of Christmas. With a clean uptrend in place and no overhead resistance, it is hard to call a top in the fund today. It’s also not undergoing an unsustainable parabolic daily rise that we see in some parts of the equity market today.

But take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the chart – there are inklings of bearish momentum divergence as QGRW has notched fresh highs. That is something to monitor as we enter a sometimes-bearish stretch of the calendar from mid-February through mid-March. I spot key support down at the $35 level. What’s more, the previous range from $30 to $35 resulted in an upside measured move price objective to $40 upon the breakout two months ago. That target has been achieved, so a pullback would make sense today. From a long-term perspective, however, the 200-day moving average is rising, which is bullish, and the shorter-term 50dma is above the 200dma – another positive sign.

Overall, the general trend is up, but a small retreat or consolidation of strong gains lately would certainly make sense today.

QGRW: Upside Target Hit, Long-Term Support at $35

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on QGRW. I like its straightforward stock-selection process, despite some short-term cautionary technical signals. By focusing on the quality and growth factors, this ETF goes beyond what the Nasdaq 100 ETF offers.