Weekly Indicators: More Weakness In Short-Term Indicators

d9tech/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A note on methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

January data included a slightly "hot" CPI, and declines in both industrial production and retail sales. Producer prices increased, but the YoY increase was stable. Housing permits increased, but starts declined sharply. Housing units under construction declined slightly.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.81%, up +0.06% w/w (1-yr range: 5.28-6.80)

10-year Treasury bonds 4.28%, up +0.11% w/w (3.30-4.93)

Credit spread 1.63%, up +0.05% w/w (1.36-2.42)

(Graph at Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: -0.36%, down -0.05% w/w (-1.07 - -0.17)

10 year minus 3 month: -1.11%, up +0.10% w/w (-1.89 - 0.21)

2 year minus Fed funds: -0.69%, up +0.16% w/w

(Graph at 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

7.14%, up +0.16% w/w (6.12-8.03)

With the new highs in interest rates almost 4 months ago, their rating reversed from neutral to negative. The short end of the interest rate curve has been varying between neutral and negative, and continued negative this week.

Because several long term interest rates have jumped ahead to the middle portion of their three year range, I have changed their rating to neutral. Otherwise I will wait for 4 months to pass after their most recent highs to change their sign.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps down -3% to 149 (125-208) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -3 to 158 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY -12% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -17% (NSA)

Refi apps down -2% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY up +12% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at Our Charts)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.1% w/w

Up +3.1% YoY (3.4% - 12.1%) (new 12 month low)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

Mortgage rates, like bond yields, made multi-decade new highs almost 4 months ago. Additionally, purchase mortgage applications several months ago sank to repeated new long term lows. Refinancing has turned higher YoY, albeit from nearly non-existent levels one year ago, but nevertheless warranting a change of sign to positive. Purchase mortgages have also recently improved from their bottom, but not quite enough yet to turn neutral.

Real estate loans declined by 1/3rd from their peak YoY% change in August 2023, turning neutral, and late last year sank below 6.0%, the last housing indicator to turn negative.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. December data was released three weeks ago:

M1 m/m up +0.3%, YoY Real M1 down -12.0%

M2 m/m up +0.5%, YoY Real M2 down -5.6%

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold in March 2022. Real M1 also turned negative as of May 2022.

Corporate profits (Q4 actual + estimated) from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 32)

Q4 79% actual +21% estimated up +0.18 w/w to 55.07, down -6.5% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported. This rating changed from negative to neutral to positive when Q3 profits made a new all-time high. But so far profit estimates in Q4 have declined sharply, and are still almost as low as 2 quarters ago (although sharply higher than first estimated).

This measure remains negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -0.01 (looser) to -0.50 (-0.03 - -0.62)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) unchanged ( loose) to -0.50 (+0.16 - -0.59)

Leverage subindex up +0.10 (less loose) to -0.08 (+1.61 - -0.51)

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. The leverage index has been positive for the past several months. The adjusted index had improved beyond its breakeven point, briefly turning positive and then oscillating between neutral and positive. This week it is neutral again.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller's "Weighing the Week Ahead

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): up +20 w/w to 246, +4 m/m (154 9/22/23 - 315 on 3/15/23)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: down -0.0535 to -0.7855 (1.5746 3/23/23 - -.8163 2/2/24) (new 12 month low) St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

BCIp from Georg Vrba: up +0.6 w/w to +18.1 as of 2/15/24 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal averaging 20 weeks ahead)

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This number fell below that threshold at the beginning of August 2021, so not only is it negative, but we are now well into the "recession eligible" time period.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. It did so in December, and then again briefly in March, but almost immediately decreased back below zero again and stayed there.

The BCIp, deteriorated sharply earlier last year below its recession-signaling threshold, but then improved sufficiently so that IM rescinded the recession signal. In the past several months, this has bone back below the 0.25 recession threshold. IM has updated its accompanying text to say that one measure is signaling a recession to begin in 18 weeks +/-7 weeks, while a second measure is not signaling recession at all.

Trade weighted US$

Up +7.15 to 128.39 w/w, up +1.0% YoY (last week) (broad) (117.60 - 124.77) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index

Up +0.21 to 104.28 w/w, up +0.4% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (99.58-107.35)

Early in 2023 both measures of the US$ turned positive. Five weeks ago, for the first time since then, the US$ as to major currencies turned slightly higher YoY, changing its rating to neutral. Four weeks ago it was joined by the broad measure. Both remain neutral this week.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -0.70 to 96.25 (96.25 12/23-118.14) (new 12 month low)

Down -9.6% YoY (Best: +52.3%; worst -25.3%)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch )

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

135.48, up +3.31 w/w (132.17 12/8/23-154.13 1/4/23) (12 month low)

Down -17.1% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7, 2022)

The total index made a new low, so is negative. Several months ago, industrial commodities moved back into the middle of that range, so turned neutral, but declined again five weeks ago. This suggests global weakness.

Note, importantly, that because this particular decline in commodity prices may reflect increased supply rather than destruction of demand, the message of a nearly -10% YoY decline may have been very different from usual. On the other hand, the FRBNY's "Global Supply Chain Pressure Index," a monthly indicator, went just above 0 in November for the first time since January, indicating slight tightness, before declining slightly back below zero in December. I suspect this indicator is giving its "normal" reading again.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Down -0.4% to 5005.57

Since we have had multiple new all-time highs, but no new lows in the past 3 months, this indicator is a solid positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week) (no reports this week)

*Empire State up +43.1 to -6.3

*Philly up +12.7 to -5.2

Richmond down -2 to -16

Kansas City down -11 to -19

Dallas up +9.6 to -10.9

Month-over-month rolling average: up +11 to -12

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. Since spring 2022, these gradually declined to neutral and then negative. Recently they became "less negative," but reversed in the last several months. The first two indexes to report this month showed solid improvement, but the average remains negative.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

212,000, down -8,000 w/w

4-week average 218,500, up +4,750 w/w

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

The 4 week average had been higher by 5% or more YoY for most of this year, but not at levels which have in the past triggered a "recession warning." Since late summer things improved considerably, warranting a neutral rating. Claims for most of the past month have been lower than they were one year ago, warranting a rating change to positive. Four weeks ago, because they turned higher YoY, and so reverted to neutral.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 89 w/w

Down -12.3% YoY (low -12.9%- high +0.9%)

During 2022, the comparisons at first slowly and then more sharply deteriorated, and by early this year had turned negative. After improving somewhat, in the past two months the YoY comparisons have faded again. This metric should have improved sharply this week as per seasonality. That it faded instead, with the worst YoY comparisons in several years, is concerning.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$244.7 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $248.7 B one year ago, -$4.0 B or -1.6% YoY

After being negative briefly in late 2022, in January of 2023, these turned back positive, and stayed very positive until November. Since then they have oscillated between being negative and positive for several weeks at a time. For two of the last three weeks, they have turned negative YoY once again.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$2.68 to $79.22 w/w, up +5.9% YoY ($66.74 - $98.62)

Gas prices up +$.05 to $3.19 w/w, down -$0.20 YoY

Usage 4-week average down less than -1.0% YoY

(Graphs at

)

Oil prices briefly were slightly into the bottom 1/3rd of their 3 year range, and so turned positive, but reversed three weeks ago. Gas prices are also down near the lows of their 3 year range, and so are positive. Mileage driven turned negative for 5 weeks before turning positive 3 months ago. This week it was once again negative.

Note: given this measure's extreme volatility, I believe the best measure is against their 3 year average. Measuring by 1 year, both are positive.

Bank lending rates

5.31 Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), unchanged

5.43 LIBOR unchanged w/w (0.10130- 5.47) (graph at link)

The TED Spread has been discontinued, and LIBOR is in the process of being discontinued. At the suggestion of a reader, I am beginning to track the SOFR instead. Unfortunately, SOFR has only been in existence since 2018, so there is no track record has to how it might behave around normal recessions (vs. the pandemic). Over the past 5 years, it does appear to have matched the trend in LIBOR.

But because of its very brief track record, although I will report it I will not be including it in my list of indicators in the conclusion, at least for now.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.49 to 1.79 w/w (Low 0.90 March 14, 2023 - high 2.94 Jan. 11, 2024)

This measure remained in a neutral range during most of 2023 before breaking above 2.0, changing its rating to positive, off and on since September. Three weeks ago it had its highest reading in several years, before sliding back into neutral territory three weeks ago. This week it was neutral again.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table) State of the Restaurant Industry | OpenTable

February 7 seven day average -3% YoY

I have been measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Open Table's data since last April has generally shown a YoY% decline in the range from -2% to -7%, and was again this week.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +2.5% YoY, 4 week average +4.8% (high 6.0% in October 2023; low -0.4% July 13, 2023) United States Redbook Index

The Redbook index gradually deteriorated from extremely positive in early 2022 to neutral by the end of that year, to negative by last summer, before rebounding since then. After a very good October and early November, comparisons faded somewhat during December, before rebounding again in the month since Christmas. The link above goes to a 5 year graph to best show the comparison.

Consumer inflation by Truflation (Independent, economic & financial data in real time on-chain)

Up +0.41% to +1.78% YoY (High 6.22% 2/2/23 - Low 1.34% 2/2/24)

This recent addition is a daily update to inflation, similar to the "billion prices project" of the last decade (which required a subscription). I have not added this to my list below of coincident or leading indicators, but needless to say it is an up-to-the-moment reading on this very important indicator.

Real Consumer Spending

Up +2.3% YoY (new 12 month high 4.0% 2/2/24; 12 month low -1.4% March and May 2023)

This metric premiered at the beginning of this year. One of my most important mantras is that consumption leads employment. Real retail sales have a long history of doing so, but are only reported on a monthly basis.

The weekly result is derived simply by subtracting YoY inflation as measured by Truflation by the YoY change in nominal consumer spending as measured by Redbook. While it will be somewhat noisy, it should anticipate changes in the monthly measures ahead of time. It backed off slightly from its 12 month high last week, and significantly moreso this week.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -2.5% YoY

Intermodal units up +11.1% YoY

Total loads up +4.5% YoY

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report )

Shipping transport

Harpex up +23 to 1120 (810- 4586)

Baltic Dry Index up +108 to 1581 (530-2937) (graph at link)

Rail data has been very volatile since early 2023, with lots of volatility from positive to negative and back again. This week it was mixed again.

Harpex backed off all the way to new lows earlier in 2023. BDI traced a similar trajectory, rebounding sharply early in 2023 and then retreating just as sharply, and remains negative - until four weeks ago, when it increased suddenly to a 1 year+ high, before declining just as abruptly. Its rating has changed back to neutral. The BDI may be reflecting the turmoil in the Red Sea and Suez Canal traffic due to Houthi attacks, and the decision to re-route some traffic around the Cape of Good Hope instead.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.5% w/w

Down -5.0% YoY (worst -10.0% Dec 2, 2022)

In spring 2022, this metric turned negative, but the YoY comparisons gradually improved. It generally and gradually improved in 2023, and has been positive now for a number of months. Three weeks ago it turned negative, and this week is the lowest in many months.

Summary & conclusion

Below are this week's spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ 10 year Treasury ✓ 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 ry. - 3 mo. Treasury ✓ 2 yr - Fed funds ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 3 2 9 Click to enlarge

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage X ✓ Totals: 4 4 6 Click to enlarge

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index x ✓ Open Table ✓ Redbook ✓ Rail x ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding x ✓ TED (deleted) LIBOR (deleted) Financial Cond. Index x ✓ Totals: 1 4 4 Click to enlarge

The long leading indicators have recently begun to improve. Should bond yields continue in their recent range for two more weeks, or more than four months since their recent highs, they will turn neutral.

The short leading measures have turned more mixed, with negative staffing being an important negative, although real consumer spending continues to hold up. Stock prices are also an important positive.

As to coincident indicators, the continuing weakness in tax withholding is an important concern.

Despite this recent bout of weakness in the shorter term indicators, if the longer term background continues to get "less bad," and I would expect more short leading and coincident indicators to follow suit, setting the table for a good economic 2024.