Asset Class And Stock Performance Since 10/27/23

Feb. 17, 2024 1:00 AM ETSPY, QQQ, IWM, XLK, XLF, XLE, ASHR, EIS, UNG, TLT, NVDA, COIN, AFRM, COHR, LYFT, S, KRTX, CRWD, SSRM, AGL, NYCB, AMC, GME, SSRM:CA
Summary

  • Since October 27th (less than four months ago), the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is now up 22.8%. That's a big move.
  • The Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up even more at 25.95%, and interestingly, the small-cap Russell 2,000 (IWM) is up nearly the same amount at 25.58%.
  • At the sector level, we've seen Technology (XLK) and Financials (XLF) gain the most since 10/27/23, while Energy (XLE) is up the least at just over 2.7%.

Below is an updated look at our popular table that highlights the performance of various asset classes using key ETFs (or ETPs) traded on US exchanges.

For each asset class, we show its performance since COVID hit on 2/19/20, since

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

