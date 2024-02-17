Mining The Gap For Low Carbon Transition Materials

  • The investment landscape surrounding the low carbon transition is poised for change and opportunity.
  • Oscar Pulido and Olivia Markham explores the brown-to-green transition and the role of mining materials in the transition to a low carbon economy.
  • As we start to build up the amount of EVs on the road, the amount of batteries that are out there, we are going to have options and requirements to actually start recycling these batteries more, which will then create a new source of feedstock for the future batteries that we need.

Episode Description:

The investment landscape surrounding the low carbon transition is poised for change and opportunity. Oscar Pulido explores the brown-to-green transition and the role of mining materials in the transition to a low carbon economy. Joined by Olivia

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

