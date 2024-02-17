Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fallen Angels: A Preponderance Of REITs

Feb. 17, 2024 2:29 AM ETFALN, ANGL, HPP, DHC
VanEck
Summary

  • The positive momentum gained by fallen angels in the final quarter of 2023 carried over into January, surpassing broad high yield by 56bps.
  • Sector-specific weakness may continue to manifest in downgrades, and even a modest slowdown in growth could lead to a meaningful increase in fallen angel volume given the high level of BBB- debt outstanding.
  • Retail has emerged as the sector with the highest exposure, surpassing Energy, which experienced a reduction as a Southwest Energy issue was removed due to its imminent maturity within the next 12 months.

Cash dollar bills and stock market indicators

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

The “January effect” continues into 2024, as fallen angels outperformed broad high yield; real estate exposure in the Index grows as the sector continues to struggle.

The positive momentum gained by fallen angels (as represented

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FALN--
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
ANGL--
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
HPP--
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
DHC--
Diversified Healthcare Trust
Compare

