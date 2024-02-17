Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hercules Capital: Forget AI And Focus On Income

Feb. 17, 2024 9:15 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)9 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AI stocks are overvalued and caution is advised, while income stocks, like Hercules Capital, offer real cashflow paid to the investor.
  • Hercules Capital is an internally-managed BDC focused on technology and life sciences, with a strong track record of management stewardship.
  • HTGC has seen strong growth in its debt portfolio, NII per share, and NAV per share, making it an attractive choice for income investors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

AI stocks have had a superb run over the past 12 months, but I'm afraid we are now in "everyone knows" territory, in which nearly everyone who reads business news knows that AI is the flavor of the year. As such, I believe this is

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
17.9K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (7.97K)
Why in the world would someone buy HTGC at a 63% PREMIUM to NAV that is yielding 8.6% when you can buy FSK at a 19% DISCOUNT to NAV that is yielding 12.7%?

Since a picture is arguably worth 1,000 words, take a gander at the following excellent website depicting important financial metrics on all publicly traded BDCs, which is updated daily:

https://cefdata.com/bdc/
s
seekingzen
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (45)
@ndardick thank you for sharing. that link is useful. I had seen it before, but had forgotten about it.
grbbiker profile picture
grbbiker
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (730)
@ndardick I won FSK, but its PIK at perhaps 15% makes me less comfortable than most of the other 10 BDCs I own, and I'm selling calls and will not get upset if I lose it.
s
seekingzen
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (45)
@ndardick and sharing of useful information between fellow investors is one of the strengths of seeking alpha
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (242)
I have been long HTGC since 2017 with a cost at about $13.50 so it’s a been huge home run. I’d wait before taking a full position though. It’s at the top of the range.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (2.83K)
I sold all 2,225 shares of HTGC yesterday at $18.50/share. I love the stock, but love FEPI even more. It pays about twice the dividends and the price action allows for decent capital gains as well. Yesterday HTGC was up over 4% and FEPI was down over 1% which is rare for both, so I figured it was a good time to give it a try. I am sure HTGC will drop in price at some time in the next couple months, and the rate cuts, whether they come later this year or next, will provide a window to get back into HTGC at a lower price if I want. I am also deeply into NVDA, coming up to its ER. This is a transformative stock which will one day be the largest company in the world by market cap. Great PEG even though it appears to many to be overpriced. We will see how that turns out next week. Last ER, I bought right at $500, it had an enormous beat, but FELL significantly in price for a couple weeks, then rocketed up from there to over $746/share. I am going to see what happens this time.
M
MDN1
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (2.25K)
Best in show
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (2.17K)
I’ve been buying HTGC for the past year. It’s got momentum.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HTGC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTGC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTGC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.