JuSun

AI stocks have had a superb run over the past 12 months, but I'm afraid we are now in "everyone knows" territory, in which nearly everyone who reads business news knows that AI is the flavor of the year. As such, I believe this is not the time to be greedy, but rather the time to be cautious as many AI names are stretched to the limit in terms of valuation, with plenty of optimism and future growth already priced into their stock prices.

On the other hand, I see reason to be optimistic around income stocks, as market exuberance around growth stocks has largely left this segment behind. For those who like the technology space, this brings me to Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), which I last covered in December, noting its attractive valuation and quality portfolio metrics.

The stock has done very well for investors, including its recent earnings-related pop, with a 17% return based on share price appreciation alone since my last piece. In this article, I provide an update and including its most recent quarterly results, and discuss why HTGC remains an attractive choice amidst an otherwise frothy market, so let's get started!

Why HTGC?

Hercules Capital is one of a handful of internally-managed BDCs, and is focused on the growth segments of technology and life sciences. It was founded in 2005 and has since grown its debt portfolio to a sizeable $3.06 billion at fair value at present. It also has equity participation in some of its investments which could benefit should those investments have favorable exists through an IPO or M&A, with $186 million in total warrant and equity value.

HTGC's management has done a fairly good job of NAV per share preservation throughout its history, all while paying substantial dividends. As one can imagine, NAV preservation is important for BDCs over the long term, as it's a reflection of how well management is being a steward of shareholder capital. As shown below, while HGTC has seen choppiness over NAV/share due primarily to mark-to-market tech valuations, the overall trend has been up over the past 10 years.

YCharts

Meanwhile, HTGC has seen strong benefits from both higher interest rates and its ability to step up to fill the void, while regional banks have pulled back due either to balance sheet troubles (think Silicon Valley Bank) or exposure to troubled commercial real estate. This is reflected by HTGC's record full year 2023 gross fundings of $1.6 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2022. Notably, HTGC now manages $4.2 billion in investment capital, an increase of 15% compared to the end of 2022.

Importantly for income investors, HTGC's NII per share grew by 19% YoY to $0.56, providing plenty of coverage to its base quarterly dividend rate of $0.40, which equates to a safe payout ratio of 71%. This gave it plenty of room to fund the $0.08 per share special dividend already paid during the first quarter, as well as retained capital to fund opportunistic growth. It's also worth noting that HTGC has $0.80 per share in spillover income, giving it runway to fund special dividends down the road.

Moreover, HTGC's NAV/share grew by 4.6% sequentially to $11.43 and HTGC's NII/share growth is supported by strong underlying fundamentals, with 21% return on average equity, comparing favorably to the 12% to 18% range over the preceding 4 years, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

This is also supported by a current low non-accrual rate of just 1% at portfolio cost. At the same time, HTGC maintains low leverage compared to BDC peers. This is reflected by HTGC's regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of just 72%, which sits at the low end of its recent 5-year history. This also sits well below the 200% regulatory limit and is at the low end of most BDC peers, which typically carry leverage in the 0.8x to 1.4x range. The low leverage combined with $1 billion available liquidity gives HTGC plenty of opportunistically fund growth.

Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, management expects for venture capital funding to remain robust this year and exceed pre-pandemic 2019 levels, but below the abnormally high level during 2021, when tech valuations soared during the pandemic. Moreover, higher than expected inflation in January leaves the potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which benefits HGTC since 96% of its debt portfolio is floating rate as of the most recent quarter. Notably, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers recently stated the possibility of a rate hike at the next Fed meeting due to persistent inflation.

Risks to HTGC include the potential for economic headwinds due to higher interest rates, should borrowers experience adversity. However, management has positioned the portfolio for volatility, considering that 89% of the debt portfolio is in the form of first lien secured debt, which is the highest level since Q1 of 2017. Nonetheless, pushback from borrowers on higher interest rates could result in yield compression, as reflected by the decline in effective yield over the past couple of quarters, as shown below. As such, NII/share growth will need to come from an elevated level of funding to make up for the reduction in effective yield.

Investor Presentation

Turning to valuation, I see HTGC as being fully valued at the current price of $18.60, equating to a price-to-book value of 1.63x. As shown below, this sits above HTGC's normal P/Book value since 2019. Nonetheless, I continue to believe that well-run and cost-efficient internally-managed BDCs should be valued on a forward PE basis instead of price-to-book. From this perspective, HTGC doesn't seem all that pricey with a forward PE of 9.1x. As such, I continue to see value in HGTC for income investors due to its strong dividend coverage and its 8.6% regular dividend yield.

Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, HTGC continues to fire on all cylinders with strong dividend coverage and NII/share growth. Moreover, its NAV per share has also grown in the recent quarter, reflecting management's stewardship of shareholder capital. While there are potential headwinds such as potential volatility in tech valuations and/or higher short-term interest rates and their impact on borrowers, I believe that the risk is offset by HTGC's strong balance sheet and ability to raise capital in a highly accretive manner at the present valuation.

While I no longer view HGTC as being a strong bargain like last time, I continue to rate it as a 'Buy' due to the high-yield and reasonable PE ratio. In a market with plenty of expensive growth stocks at speculative valuations, HTGC remains a sound choice for high income and exposure to growth industries at the same time.