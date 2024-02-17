Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Thesis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) produced a 98 percent year-over-year revenue growth, has a backlog exceeding $23B, and the recent GreenBox Joint Venture adds tons of hidden value and potential future revenue. Symbotic's goal is to expand and grow into a $500B addressable market opportunity. I am rating Symbotic as a buy with a 2025 price target of $60.00 per share. Artificial Intelligence has been the hottest sector, and this company is often overlooked in terms of an AI play. Additionally, for Q2 2024, Symbotic expects revenue of $400M to $420M. Analysts are expecting 2025 revenue to come in at $2.48B, but I believe it will be on the higher end, closer to $2.6B. Symbotic's leading customers consist of Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Albertsons (ACI), C&S Wholesale Grocers, and more. With little competition, the age of artificial intelligence, and space due for disruption, Symbotic offers more upside from the current share price.

Addressable Market (Q4 Investor Presentation)

Background

Symbotic was founded by Richard B. Cohen on December 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Symbotic is powered by a fleet of robots enabled by AI and is a prominent player in the automation technology industry. It leverages an end-to-end software platform to reimagine the supply chain. The system is designed to be scalable to meet the different needs of businesses based on existing and future operations. The company's goal is to transforming the warehouse industry to create a strategic system for the world's largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies, solving complex distribution challenges through next-generation technology, high-density storage, and machine learning.

Warehouse automation relies heavily on artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and machine learning. The company has developed a complex self-learning software platform specifically for warehouses. This software optimizes a fleet of industrial robots with an advanced vision system. The company's system is anchored in a machine learning software core that continuously evolves and improves, harnessing up to 10 TB of data daily. The company's software seamlessly integrates with existing Warehouse Management Systems or Enterprise Resource Planning systems, allowing product expansion and scalability. Another critical function is that the system utilizes palletization algorithms to enhance efficiency. The company software can identify errors quickly by creating snapshot digital replicas of cases within the warehouse system, which increases product handling to a rate of 99.99 percent accuracy.

Revenue Growth (Y-Charts)

Revenue and Valuation

In the recent 10-Q, Symbotic posted revenue of $369 million, a net loss of $13 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $14 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. In the same quarter of fiscal 2023, Symbotic had revenue of $206 million, a net loss of $68 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16 million. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities on hand increased by $129 million from the prior quarter to $677 million at the end of the first quarter. The first quarter revenue grew roughly 80%, and the company began five system installations while completing three in this quarter. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Symbotic expects revenue of $400M to $420M, with an adjusted EBITDA of $12M to $15M. The latest quarter revenue broken into segment areas for the United States is $367M and $1.057M for Canada, reaching a total of $369M.

Growth Strategy (Q4 Investor Presentation)

Systems gross profit increased $32.8 million during the three months ended December 30, 2023, up to $356M, representing roughly $9.5M in revenue for each system that comes online. End of 2023, there were 37 systems deployed, up from 22 systems year the end of 2022. If the company can bring another 15 systems online, generating the same revenue each, that would represent an additional $144M in systems and roughly $3.4M in software maintenance and support revenues. The increase in gross profit of software maintenance and support is due to an increase in revenues of four additional sites under maintenance and support. Based on my calculations and the difference between years end 2023 of $2.1M and years end 2022 of $1.23M, each site generates roughly $230,000 in revenue in software maintenance and support contracts. Lastly, it is also worth noting that Research and development costs have decreased to 11 percent of revenue from 25 percent, representing $42M, down from $50M. If the company can maintain or exceed the current outlooks, revenue will grow by more than $230,000 per site. Analysts have an average price target around $54.00 per share. Given then anticipated revenue growth and estimated 42 percent sales growth for 2025, I believe $54.00 per share is fair value. However, if the company can exceed 42 percent sales growth and reach closer to 50 percent, I believe $60.00 per share to be the base case for the stock moving into 2025.

Risks

One of the most significant risks I see to the company is customer concentration, which can be found in the most recent 10-Q and 10-K. The most recent Earnings Report captured that one supplier accounted for roughly 10 percent of the total purchases in the last quarter. The purchase amount reached $40M, up from $28.3M in the same year-over-year period. Warrants are also something I am paying attention to moving forward through the next few quarters. Notably, as of the end of 2023, zero of the warrants associated with GreenBox had been vested. Additionally, In December 2023, Walmart exercised warrants worth $158.7 million. As a result, 15,870,411 shares of common stock were issued to Walmart.

Major Customers (Q4 Investor Presentation)

Symbotic's current remaining performance obligations, which I address in the revenue section, also have a large level of associated risk. If the company cannot deliver on its obligations to Walmart, the stock would likely be greatly impacted. The potential contracts with a duration of greater than one year, the transaction price allocated to performance obligations that are unsatisfied as of December 30, 2023, was $23.2 billion. The Company is expecting to reach nine percent or $2.08B of its remaining performance obligations as revenue in the next 12 months. Additionally, approximately 60 percent or $13.9B of the company's remaining performance obligations as revenue will be met within five years. I will be closely monitoring how the obligations are met throughout the year.

The final risk I see is related to new customers and partnerships. In the last year, Associated Food Stores, a provider of groceries and other goods/services, announced an agreement to implement Symbotic's warehouse automation in the Utah Distribution center. This is a partnership in hopes of improving supply challenges and delivery of products to stores. Another recent announcement was regarding Symbotic and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The agreement will implement Symbotic into select southern distribution centers, with the first to be implemented by 2025. The goal is for Southern Glazer to enhance the selected distribution centers to improve customer service times and fill rates.

GreenBox (GreenBox Presentation )

Conclusion

Focusing on potential revenue growth, future sales growth, and the total addressable market, I rate Symbotic as a buy. For me, Symbotic leading customers, Walmart, Target, Albertsons, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, prove the company is the real deal and can offer an excellent product for many other significant businesses and warehouses. If the company can perform, I anticipate more large companies joining the ecosystem. Understanding that Symbotic is not free from risk, I believe the upside potential to be greater than the downside risk.