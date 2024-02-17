Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Low-Volatility Factor And Occam's Razor

Feb. 17, 2024 3:50 AM ETUSMV, SELV, SPLV, SPMV, SPHD, LVHD, XSLV, XMLV, FDLO, XSHD, LGLV, SMLV, XRLV, ONEV, QLV, FLLV, DVOL, DIVZ, LOWV, LVOL, ESMV, QUS, SMMV, DIV, VSMV, HUSV, VFMV, HSMV
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.2K Followers

Summary

  • The low-volatility premium may be the most compelling anomaly in financial markets - less risky securities outperform their riskier counterparts over the long term.
  • Since the low volatility factor defies a risk-based explanation, academics who believe in efficient markets have trouble accepting it.
  • Amid low demand for defensive investing during the recent tech-driven market rally, the case for low-volatility investing may be stronger than ever.

bullish gbp stopped by bearish try

Mike_Pellinni/iStock via Getty Images

The low-volatility premium may be the most compelling anomaly in financial markets: Less risky securities outperform their riskier counterparts over the long term.

Empirical tests of the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) first documented this counterintuitive phenomenon more

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.2K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USMV--
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
SELV--
SEI Enhanced Low Volatility US Large Cap ETF
SPLV--
Invesco S&P 500® Low Volatility ETF
SPMV--
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.