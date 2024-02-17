OksanaKiian

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been a somewhat undercovered and murky business which has focused on creating growth for investors by steadily growing the store count, employing bolt-on M&A, and using excess cash flows to buyback shares.

While this looks compelling amidst non-demanding valuations, questions can be asked on the strength of the business model. Ironically, operating margins have been stronger in recent years (by a wide margin), than the two decades beforehand.

This makes me very cautious here despite cheap multiples, and while I am happy to keep an eye on the trajectory of the business, I feel no need to get involved here.

The Business

Shoe Carnival is a US retailer of family footwear, operating just over 400 stores throughout the US, with stores located across 35 states. The company focuses heavily on customers, aiming to deliver a unique in-store experience, while focusing on the best merchandise, including key brand names like Nike, Adidas, Skechers, and others. The management team has focused on steady growth, while it refrains from using debt during this period of growth.

After an incredibly strong 2021, coming out of the pandemic, the company saw sales down 5% in the fiscal year 2022 results (as released early in 2023), with revenues reported at $1.26 billion. The company posted strong operating margins, equal to 11.6% of sales, with net earnings of $110 million working down to earnings just a couple of pennies shy of the $4 per share mark.

With the business still battling the ups and downs following the pandemic, the company guided for relatively stable results for 2023, with revenues seen between flat and +5%, while earnings per share were seen between flat and +6%.

Net cash of $63 million, of course ahead of operating lease liabilities, worked down to just over $2 per share. With shares trading at around $26 at the time, the unleveraged business traded at just 6 times earnings, after shares had come down a long way from a 2021 peak around the $40 mark already.

Struggling Along

With retailers having seen some mixed trends during 2023, shares have been largely trading in a $20-$30 range for most of last year.

Through November of last year, Shoe Carnival posted a 6% decline in third quarter sales, with hot weather in September and October resulting in softer sales. Truth be told is that the performance was softer in the first half of the year as well. By now, full year sales were seen down to $1.16-$1.18 billion, at the midpoint down by about 7%, looking soft versus the initial outlook which called for sales to grow between zero and five percent. As a result, earnings are now seen at a midpoint of $2.70 per share.

Balance sheet strength was preserved with cash holdings of $70 million working down to over $2.50 per share based on a share tally of 27 million shares. Taking advantage of modest valuations in the mid-twenties, the company announced a substantial $50 million share buyback program in December of last year, at a prevailing level sufficient to buy back some 7% of the shares at the time.

A Deal

By mid-February, Shoe Carnival outlined preliminary full year sales, with sales seen at $1.176 billion, with earnings seen at the midpoint of $2.70 per share. Great working capital practices, including reduced inventory levels, made that cash holdings rose to $110 million.

With 27 million shares having risen to the $30 mark here, a $810 million equity valuation implies that operating assets are valued at $700 million. This is equivalent to about 0.4 times sales and about 10 times earnings, after 2023 has been somewhat of a tougher year.

On top of the confirmation of the 2023 results, the company announced a $45 million deal to acquire Rogan Shoes. With 28 locations throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, the price per store comes in at around $1.6 million, while the own company is valued at a similar $1.7 million per store (based on the enterprise valuation).

With $84 million in annual sales, the business is valued at just below 0.5 times sales, yet operating income of $10 million suggests low double-digit margins around 12% of sales, slightly higher than Shoe Carnival in a more difficult year 2023.

The deal adds about 7% to pro forma sales and takes place at a very reasonable multiple, as $1.5 million in projected synergies (post taxes) alone could add about four cent to earnings per share. Hence, this looks like quite a fair bolt-on deal.

And Now?

The truth is that after a more difficult 2023, the company has announced a nice bolt-on deal. This transaction, together with share buybacks, have the potential to boost growth in 2024, while balance sheet integrity is maintained.

The company trades at non-demanding valuations by all means, as ex cash the company trades at just 6-10 times earnings, depending on which margins you plug onto the current sales base. That however can be explained by the concerns which investors arguably have with regard to the long term potential of the business model, and ability to remain relevant down the road.

Amidst all this, it is interesting to watch the role which the company aims to fulfil, but on the other hand, I have concerns about the business model as well, making a dirt cheap multiple not sufficient to get involved with the shares. This is certainly the case after shares have risen to the highs of the trading range last year, while the underlying performance was soft.

Hence, shares look interesting enough to keep a close eye on the shares from here onwards, yet I feel not in a rush to put on any shoes here, certainly as shares have only come in around 5% of sales between 2000 and 2020. A return to single digit operating margins could be painful, as I wonder if double-digit margins are sustainable down the road.