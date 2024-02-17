cemagraphics

The last time we touched on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG), I flipped to a 'Buy' rating based on the large discount. The 'dust' was beginning to settle, and coincidentally, at that time, the market overall was near correction. It ultimately recovered after briefly touching correction territory, and DPG moved meaningfully higher as well. The discount narrowed only marginally, so most of these total returns during this period were driven by the underlying performance of the portfolio.

Today, that discount remains, and infrastructure and utilities remain in places that look appealing as well. DPG is also a leveraged fund, which higher rates hurt and caused the distribution cut last year in the first place as it raised borrowing costs. With projections for lower rates over the next couple of years, that could help DPG out in a couple of different ways. For these reasons, I believe that DPG remains an interesting place where one could consider putting capital to work.

DPG Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.73

Discount: -12.80%

Distribution Yield: 9.20%

Expense Ratio: 1.66%

Leverage: 28.57%

Managed Assets: $559.7 million

Structure: Perpetual

The investment objective for DPG is "to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation."

They intend to meet this objective by "investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. The Fund's investment strategies endeavor to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics of equities in these industries."

Performance - Discount Remains Appealing

Utilities were weak performers last year, but investors in DPG were whacked doubly due to its valuation. This valuation was reset from a premium to a sharp discount upon the distribution announcement. That drop in the fund's share price total return results in delivering a nearly 25% decline for the year relative to its NAV total return performance of around 4.5%. Ultimately, the underlying performance of the portfolio didn't produce attractive results, but the utility sector itself declined around 7% for the year. In that context, DPG's portfolio performed fairly well considering.

That large discount remains today, and that's where part of the main appeal of the fund is today. When the distribution cut occurred, it pushed the fund back to 2020's discount level. Even with a slight contraction in the discount in the last few months, it remains at an appealing discount.

One of the factors that could bode well for the utility space and, therefore, DPG in the future would be lower interest rates. Utility companies and infrastructure companies, in general, spend tons on large projects that are generally funded with the issuance of debt. In a higher-rate environment, these debt loads are going to be costing them even more when they go to refinance or issue new debt.

Additionally, when you can invest in a money market earning ~5% these days, the idea of investing in riskier equity income investments is less appealing. Despite often being associated with income investment, something like the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) only yields around 3.5%. While the sector is one of the most defensive spaces in terms of resiliency when it comes to tough economic times, there are still risks here - clearly, we saw the interest rate risk play out over the last couple of years.

Given the projections of the Fed to begin cutting rates later this year and into next year, that should bode well for the sector to be able to recover. It will lower the yield of the sector as it recovers, but debt will once again become less of a headwind. Further, when the Fed cuts, the reaction will almost be immediate in money markets as those yields will start to decline rapidly. Again, this makes those utility yields look a bit more tempting once again.

Rates are not expected to go back to zero, but they don't need to for the space to perform better, and that includes DPG. DPG has some global exposure, but it is dominated by U.S. investments, which means U.S. interest rate policy will impact the fund the most.

Distribution Looks More Sustainable

In our previous update, we already outlined the distribution cut and the sustainability of it after the cut in detail. Here is the main point from that previous post:

The NAV distribution rate of 8.90% for the fund isn't anything too outrageous either. After the recent cut, I'd suspect they would maintain their distribution at current levels for a reasonable period of time. With that taken into consideration, it depends more on one's own outlook going forward: Do utilities recover, and they can produce capital gains to fund their distribution? Then, yes, it could be seen as sustainable.

Do utilities remain pressured due to higher for even longer rates pressuring the underlying portfolio? Then, expect continued pressure on DPG's portfolio and its ability to support the current distribution. As we noted in our previous update after the big cut, their semi-annual report shows that they don't earn any positive net investment income anymore after the rising rates have increased their borrowing costs.

The fund's distribution is still nearly entirely reliant on capital gains to fund its current payout. However, with a recovery in the underlying portfolio, the NAV rate has inched down to around 8% from nearly 9% previously.

We also have the latest annual report to look at the figures, which mostly confirms what we were looking at in the semi-annual report. That is, the fund is running with negative net investment income.

That said, the pace of the NII loss was seemingly reduced in the second half of the year. On a per-share basis, the fund's fiscal year 2023 NII loss was -$0.04, and it was -$0.03 for a six-month period.

Further, one thing I did not factor in the last time is that given the fund holding MLPs and other investments that also generate return of capital distributions. That gets subtracted from the fund's NII, and we should include it for a distributable cash flow ("DCF"). ROC distributions received declined total investment income by nearly $9.5 million for the FY.

Including that back in, we'd see DCF come in at $7,898,493. That provides DCF coverage of $0.20 per share, which translates to around 24% distribution coverage based on the current annualized payout. Meaning the fund still needs a significant portion of capital gains to cover the distribution to investors.

Additionally, either way, NII or DCF, a reduction in interest rates by the Fed will directly impact DPG positively. That would come in from its borrowing costs seeing a reduction. DPG paid at a rate of SOFR "plus an additional percentage rate." That averaged 5.44% in the last year. However, as of July 13, 2023, they entered a new agreement on a different credit facility where they pay OBFR "plus an additional percentage rate." The rate stood at 6.18% as of their last report. OBFR hasn't moved since their last report and remains around 5.32%, translating into their spread being around 86 basis points.

The fund also has mandatory redeemable preferred shares, but they also pay based on a floating rate. In this case, it is three months' SOFR plus 2.21%. That saw the rate climb to 7.61%.

The latest report looks like they took down borrowings from $155 million to $125 million in FY 2023. They also took down their mandatory redeemable preferred shares from $40 million to $35 million.

So, the impact of lower rates should be pretty quick in returning DPG back to NII-positive territory. That could at least help support the now more reasonable distribution. Further, if a recovery does keep coming in for utilities, that will see DPG be able to up their borrowings once again if a sufficient enough recovery takes place; ideally, it would be if rates get low enough where they can earn a positive spread relative to what they are paying for borrowings versus the dividend yields they can invest in. Some higher-yielding infrastructure plays, such as MLPs, can still make some sense. If their borrowings come down, those can make a lot more sense to earn that spread.

For tax purposes, it's really no surprise. We see a ton of return of capital in the distribution.

While a lot of this is destructive ROC, it's important to consider that the fund holds MLPs and some other energy investments that we already highlighted above payout ROC distributions themselves. That means the totals we are seeing in the above breakdowns aren't entirely destructive ROC.

DPG's Portfolio

Utilities make up the largest portion of the fund by a fairly significant degree. However, midstream and "infrastructure" also make a somewhat meaningful appearance. The breakdown is fairly consistent with the allocation we saw previously. There was a slight decrease in midstream and infrastructure, translating into telecom and cash getting slightly larger weightings. Interestingly, the utility exposure allocation was the exact same.

Within the midstream space are also MLP positions that we can see in their top ten. That includes some of the largest and most well-known in the space, Energy Transfer (ET), MPLX LP (MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). ET was a position in the fund's top ten previously, but MPLX and EPD are new names since the last update. Both of these were holdings previously, but their weightings in the fund are now large enough to see them surface.

ET, MPLX, and EPD are big drivers of the fund's return of capital distributions that we discussed above. They are also on the higher-yielding side of the fund, contributing a healthy portion of the cash flows to DPG. Not only have they been able to pay some high yields, but they've also been able to grow these payouts over time. ET had a hiccup in 2020, but its distribution (not dividend as YCharts labels it) is back on track.

The latest small bump for ET of 0.8% marks the 9th quarter in a row that they've been raising their distribution. So what might appear like a slow pace of raises is a bit healthier than it appears if they can continue the trend of raising every quarter.

All these growing cash flows can continue to help support DPG's own distribution for its shareholders as well.

NextEra Energy (NEE) remains the fund's largest holding. That was the big detractor last year, which did a lot of the damage in terms of the overall utility sector itself. NEE represented 13.22% of XLU at the time of writing; the next largest holding is Southern Co (SO), which weighed in at an allocation of 8.34%.

Given these weights listed for its utility ETF counterpart, DPG is much more diversified in terms of not being so heavily allocated to a few select names. On the other hand, the fund lists about 50 holdings in total. That's fairly concentrated for a closed-end fund but not completely out of line with its infrastructure CEF peers.

Conclusion

DPG remains at an attractive discount after the big revaluation happened last year due to the distribution cut. Given the current outlook for expecting the Fed to cut interest rates, that should bode well for DPG in multiple ways going forward. It would help support its distribution further by seeing its borrowing costs decrease. The underlying portfolio itself could also see their headwinds of higher borrowing costs on their own debt levels ease up. It could also push investors back into the utility equity space if their money market funds look less appealing.