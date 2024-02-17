Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DPG: Attractive Discount On Infrastructure Exposure

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is currently trading at an attractive discount, presenting a potential opportunity for investors.
  • Lower interest rates could benefit DPG and the utility sector as a whole, potentially leading to a much better performance going forward.
  • The fund's distribution remains more sustainable and quite reasonable after the distribution cut last year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The last time we touched on Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG), I flipped to a 'Buy' rating based on the large discount. The 'dust' was beginning to settle, and coincidentally, at that time, the

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
13.07K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
russwise
Today, 6:41 AM
Comments (457)
The 1,5 and 10 year charts on this issue. The only way to describe them is. Well. Just UGLY. Pass.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DPG Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.