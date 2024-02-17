Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Antero Midstream: 7% Yield + Buybacks, I'm Making The Stock My Largest High-Yield Investment

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Midstream benefits from stable contracts and is insulated from commodity price risks.
  • The company's strategic expansions and strong financial performance indicate a return to dividend growth after 2024.
  • AM has become capable of significant dividend growth on top of its 7.3% yield and long-term buybacks to improve the per-share value of its business.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

A hand holding five $100 bills

JoeLena

Introduction

It's time to talk about a company I made a core position in my dividend growth portfolio in early January. That company is Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), the Colorado-based owner of midstream assets used by Antero Resources (

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.16K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

bk14857 profile picture
bk14857
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (387)
Well done thanks for penning this
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (11.72K)
@bk14857 The pleasure is all mine. Have a great weekend!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 6:54 AM
Comments (645)
Thanks for a well-written article Leo. I particularly like you summarizing pros and cons at the end. I wish more writers would do that.

I am long AM and have added twice over the past year. I am a long-term, patient investor when it comes to NG. I am convinced there is a solid future in NG, particularly as a global fuel source for electric power generation. From that standpoint, I put AMs connection with AR in the plus column.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 6:57 AM
Comments (11.72K)
@Mike-SC Natural gas has a very bright future! The only problem is that supply is so abundant. That's why I tend to prefer midstream in this area. However, I also have some upstream exposure through AR, CNQ, and others.

Thank you for your kind words! I'm glad you like the Pros & Cons. It takes some time to add it, but I think it adds a lot of value - especially for readers who are in a hurry.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.