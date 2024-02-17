sanjeri

One company facing an unusually difficult time right now is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). If you haven't heard of the firm before, it operates as a producer and seller of surfactants, polymers, and other specialty products like those that are found in food and flavoring products. Ever since boasting strong performance for the 2022 fiscal year, the financial condition for the business has been pulling back. Weak demand for its products, which has been exacerbated by a pained agricultural market and inventory destocking both there and when it comes to commodity laundry services, has led to a plunge in revenue, profits, and cash flows.

I was aware of some of these issues building up when I wrote about the business back in June of 2023. In that article, I downgraded the company from a ‘buy’ to a ‘hold’. But truthfully, shares have underperformed even my own expectations. While the S&P 500 is up 15.1%, shares of Stepan Company have seen downside of 10.2%. Some of this pain has likely been attributable to management's own outlook when it involves the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. You see, on February 20th, before the market opens, the business is slated to announce financial results for that quarter. Although management did not provide any detailed guidance, they did say that they anticipate the challenges that they experienced throughout the rest of 2023 to continue.

However, management also did go on to say that they believe 2024 will see volumes and margins that are higher than what they were last year. Part of the margin side of the equation will be due to $50 million of cost-cutting initiatives that the company has embarked on. Many investors might view this as a prime time to dive in. It is true that, if we assume a recovery in the firm’s numbers, shares do look attractively priced relative to similar firms. But with other data that's out there, I would say that a bit more caution might be warranted.

Assessing the current picture

Before we get into the expectations that analysts have for the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, a brief review of the company's historical financial results is probably appropriate. For the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, for instance, Stepan Company generated revenue of $562.2 million. That represents a drop of 21.8% compared to the $719.2 million generated one year earlier. This drop in revenue was driven by a combination of factors. For instance, sales volumes dropped by about 9% year over year, with volumes associated with the firm’s Specialty Products leading the way with a 28% drop. Management attributed this weakness to lower market demand and the fact that customers and other parties in its sales channel were engaging in destocking. In addition to this, the firm was impacted to the tune of $114.8 million by a decrease in prices. The good news on this side is that much of this involved passing on lower raw material costs to its customers. However, the company did suffer from a less favorable product mix and higher competition in certain markets like Europe and Latin America.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This drop in sales brought with it a decline in profits as well. Net income plunged from $39.4 million to $12.6 million. Of course, other profitability metrics followed suit. The one exception to this was operating cash flow. It nearly doubled from $36.7 million to $70.1 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $61.3 million to $54.1 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA was cut nearly in half, plunging from $85.5 million to only $48 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see that results for the first nine months of 2023 relative to the first nine months of 2022 showed a similar trend as with the third quarter of 2023 relative to the same time one year earlier showed on its own. Revenue, profits, and cash flows have all, for the most part, declined during this window of time. When it comes to revenue, about 60% of the business involves North America. So forgive me if most of the emphasis as I talk about the business is from that perspective. However, one thing that the operations in North America have with their European, and Latin American, markets is that they were all negatively impacted by weakness in the agricultural end market and by weakness in the commodity laundry space.

As I mentioned already, management believes that 2024 will see some pick up. I honestly can't speak for the commodity laundry space. However, I do think they might be getting ahead of themselves their forecast also factors in a recovery in the agricultural space. There are many different measures we could use for the health of this industry. But perhaps the most meaningful would be net farm income. It stands to reason that if farm incomes are depressed, that those in the agricultural space would be looking for ways to cut costs. According to estimates provided by the USDA, net farm income in 2022 was $202.3 billion. It ended up plummeting to $166.4 billion in 2023, which could help explain some of the weakness for Stepan Company’s offerings. However, that same source said that we should see a further weakening to $121.7 billion during the current year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This doesn't mean, long term, that the company will not make for an interesting prospect. It just might mean that it is a bit premature to get overly excited. Let's consider current forecasts for the fourth quarter earnings release that management is expected to come out with on February 20th. Sales are currently anticipated to be $534.5 million. If analysts are correct, that would translate to a 14.8% decline compared to the $627.7 million generated one year earlier. Earnings per share are forecasted to come in at $0.44, which would be only a modest decline from the $0.47 per share reported one year earlier and resulting in net profits dipping only modestly from $10.8 million to $10.1 million. But on an adjusted basis, net profits are expected to drop from $0.59 per share to $0.37 per share, taking adjusted profits from $13.5 million to $8.5 million. We don't have estimates when it comes to other profitability metrics. But for reference, I put some of the most important ones in the table above. In all likelihood, each of these will worsen year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we assume that analysts are correct when it comes to earnings for the final quarter, then net profits for 2024 would be $51.5 million. Annualizing the results for the other profitability metrics would give us adjusted operating cash flow of $144.9 million and EBITDA of $165.7 million. Using these results, I then valued the company as shown in the chart above. On a forward basis, shares look more or less fairly valued. Though I would argue that, from an earnings perspective, they do look very expensive. At some point, however, the industries in which it operates will go back to normal. And when they do, it wouldn't be surprising to see the picture look more similar to what the data from 2022 looks like.

To put into context how different the 2022 data looks compared to the 2023 data, I then compared, in the table below, our prospect to five similar firms. If we assume a return to normalcy, then four of the five businesses end up being cheaper than our prospect in all three valuation cases. But if we rely on the 2023 figures, our candidate is the most expensive of the group when it comes to the price to earnings approach. Three of the five companies are cheaper than it using the price to operating cash flow approach, and four of the five are cheaper using the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Stepan Company 38.3 13.6 15.2 Minerals Technologies (MTX) 26.8 12.9 12.8 Ingevity Corp (NGVT) 12.9 6.3 8.2 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 27.5 15.2 15.3 Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) 25.5 11.8 11.6 Innospec (IOSP) 23.0 13.7 13.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In the long run, I suspect that Stepan Company will end up being a decent prospect for investors. If we assume a return to normalcy scenario, the stock does not look unappealing by any means. We unfortunately don't have much insight into what the commodity of laundry space might look like. However, management does seem optimistic there. When it comes to the agricultural space, I wouldn't be surprised to see continued pains throughout 2024. That could prove to be a drag on the business, even though management believes that improvements will be coming about throughout the year. Of course, I and others could be wrong in this regard. That is why it would be imperative to pay attention to what earnings data comes out. Keep in mind that we are going to be almost two full months into the 2024 calendar year by the time earnings data does come out. Surely management will have updated insight into this space and the others in which it operates at that time. If we start to see a glimmer of change, my stance on the business will become more bullish. But until then, I think that maintaining the stock as a ‘hold’ makes sense.