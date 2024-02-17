yalcinsonat1

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is a bond oriented thematic fund, with diversified risks and durations with the aim of, according to Capital Group, maximizing returns and preserving capital. Although the fund currently has a good yield of 5.07%, the risk is not proportionate to the return, as I believe that there are more profitable and less risky forms of bond investment at the moment. On the other hand, a huge point in favor of CGCP is its upward positioning: in 2024, due to the expected rate cuts, the fund could appreciate significantly.

A brief look at the main characteristics

As mentioned before, the ETF is of the bond type, with high exposure to the US market, medium exposure to interest rate sensitivity, and bonds of medium quality.

ETF Composition (Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF)

Going into detail, the risk-free component, where I consider the US Treasuries, constitutes 18%, while the median risk of the remaining investments is around the rating A. The ETF is not overexposed to risky bonds: in fact, as regards the entire sector from BBB to B, there is an overall reasonable exposure of 28.3%, while only 4.4% is allocated into investments considered junk.

Ratings & Risk (Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF)

Regarding the duration of bonds, the median value is 5-9.9 years, while the short-term component (0-4.9 years) is at 41.3%, which in my opinion is extremely reasonable given the current extremely high short-term yields.

Taking a more in-depth look at the actual composition of the CGCP, 42.5% is in Mortgage-backed obligations (in my opinion not a great choice at the moment for cautious investors), while the second-largest sector regards Corporate bonds, notes & loans at 30.2%.

Holdings (Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF)

Finally, regarding the geographical component, the exposure is almost exclusively oriented towards the US. Therefore, in the analysis, I will practically not consider the effect of bonds and different market dynamics outside the US, precisely because of this underexposure (around 8% in ex-US geographical areas).

Geographic Breakdown (Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF)

A final note on the general characteristics, which, in my opinion, is extremely useful for the investor, concerns the expense ratio of the ETF at 0.34%. From my point of view, this value is extremely high, especially when ETFs with similar purposes can be found with expenses even as low as 0.03%.

US Short-Term Treasuries are currently a fierce competitor of CGCP

First of all, a primary concern that I would like to address regards the yield of the fund. The aim of CGCP is to deliver a return higher than the normal risk-free yield by investing in bonds considered riskier. However, one consideration has to be made: currently, the yield for 1-year bonds is 4.96%, practically equal to the fund's yield of 5.07%. As for longer maturities, the 5, 10, and 30-year yields are 4.22%, 4.24%, and 4.41%, respectively.

1Y, 5Y, 10Y and 30Y Yield Comparison (TradingView)

The difference is therefore approximately 0.8% considering an average duration of the assets of 10 years, with an average rating of AA.

The point of the discussion, therefore, is whether it actually makes sense to invest in a riskier product, given the composition, when the risk-free equivalent has a practically equal return.

The commercial real estate crisis represents a risk

From this discussion, I connect to another doubt I have about CGCP, which has 10.1% in Commercial Mortgage-backed obligations. In fact, in the US, a prolonged period of low-interest rates before 2022 supported real estate investments, leading to an overvaluation of assets. However, rising interest rates have caused valuations to plummet, thus increasing difficulties in refinancing maturing loans.

According to the analysts, we can expect a drop of up to 15% in commercial property prices in 2024. This risks putting owners under serious pressure.

A clear example of this crisis led shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to plummet by more than 50% following a $252 million loss in the fourth quarter, due to a $552 million loss on loans tied to commercial buildings.

The concept is clear: 10.1% of the ETF, allocated to a sector that is entering troubled waters, is not the best, especially considering the risk-free alternative.

CGCP price could rise significantly in 2024

However, a significant advantage of CGCP is its sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In 2022 and 2023, the ETF did not perform very well. In fact, since its inception date of February 22, 2022, it has lost 12.70%. This can be easily explained by the increase in interest rates implemented by the Fed.

I used the graph of the one-year Treasuries yield, as they can be considered a good approximation regarding the trend of fed fund rates. From the chart, we can see that the trend of CGCP is inverse to the trend of the yield. So if the trend in rates has penalized the ETF in the last two years, it is likely that, with the rhetoric of rate cuts in 2024, the opposite process could occur for CGCP, leading to a notable appreciation.

CGCP - US01Y Comparison (TradingView)

Comparing the performance of the ETF with the 5 and 10-year yields, this correlation remains clear.

CGCP and Treasury Yield Comparison (TradingView)

The investment in CGCP, therefore, represents, from my point of view, a win-win situation. Considering the two most likely cases at the moment, the Fed is still headed towards a rate cut.

Although the latest CPI reading was stickier than expected at 3.1%, inflation has nevertheless continued to decline. Therefore, considering the base case where the economy remains solid, but inflation continues to fall, reaching the target of 2% in 2025, it is reasonable to expect, from my point of view, a decrease in rates from 5.25%-5.5% to 4.5%-4.75%. Logically, expectations regarding cuts are constantly changing and it is difficult to predict exactly how extended they will be. However, it is quite certain that there will be cuts in 2024, and my estimates above represent a base/conservative case. Below I attach the projections for rate cuts in 2024.

Rate Cuts Projections (Bloomberg)

However, in the second most likely case, a recession, CGCP could react even better. In this case, the Fed would almost be forced into faster cuts to support the economy, so lower rates at the end of 2024 could mean an obvious ETF appreciation.

Bottom line

The ETF logically presents some problems; in fact, I believe it can be designed in a more efficient way by moderating some riskier sectors but maintaining an almost similar return. Another problem concerns the expense ratio, in my opinion, perhaps too high compared to other types of ETFs in the sector.

However, given that the purpose of the analysis is to understand whether CGCP could appreciate in 2024 or decline, I believe that the ETF is an excellent speculative investment in 2024. Rates will almost certainly be lowered, and this means an almost mathematical appreciation of CGCP.

All things considered, therefore, I consider CGCP a "Buy" for 2024, although for the long term, I prefer other types of investments in the bond sector.