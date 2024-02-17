Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CLM: Equity CEF With A 18% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is an equity closed-end management investment company that aims to provide high dividends from a portfolio of equity names.
  • The fund's 18% dividend yield is not supported by its underlying assets, and the CEF has seen its NAV decline by approximately -6.8% annually in the past decade.
  • The fund is subject to overall equity market moves and is at risk of a significant sell-off, potentially even moving to a discount to net asset value.
  • CLM has a managed distribution policy, but is very straightforward about the impact to its NAV from a high distribution rate.
  • For the January 2024 payment date, over 50% of the dividend represents return of capital.

Red Percentage Sign Glowing Amid Black Percentage Signs On Black Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is a closed-end management investment company, originally incorporated on May 1, 1987. The vehicle is an equity CEF, aiming to provide investors with high dividends from a portfolio of equity holdings. Long

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.23K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (928)
CLM has been around for 30 years and I've own it for over 20. Pays monthly rent every month without fail. I've read all kinds of funny articles and analysis about this fund - CLM continues to march forward paying it's dividend to the investors. I've made a significant profit and not going anywhere. I've told countless people to jump in and they thank me every day. Just my experience - I tell people all the time to trust their gut and not some jamoke behind a keyboard writing an article.

Good Luck!
w
wwn2001
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (7.04K)
@siriusmarine

Your dividend went from $1.32 a month 20 years ago to $.1086 today. Did you reinvest your dividends until recently (to pay the rent)?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CLM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.