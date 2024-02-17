EM Government Bonds Reap The Rewards Of Fiscal Responsibility

aluxum

Over the last five years, EM local currency debt has outperformed G7 government debt despite COVID, unprecedented Fed tightening, a strong dollar rally, wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and a slowing China.

Even a cursory examination of emerging markets (EM) local currency sovereign debt performance over the past few years relative to developed markets (DM) counterparts reveals some interesting observations. This period has been characterized by extreme volatility across all fixed income asset classes, and EM debt investors were not insulated from this despite the high yields offered by the asset class. However, many investors may be surprised that EM local debt outperformed DM government bonds in this period - which includes the onset of COVID, unprecedented Fed tightening, a very strong dollar rally, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in Chinese economic growth.

EM vs DM Government Debt: 12/31/2018 - 1/31/2024

Source: J.P. Morgan and ICE Data Indices. EM Local Currency Debt represented by J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index; G7 Government Debt represented by ICE BofA G7 Government Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Hard currency EM debt has outperformed both DM government bonds and EM local currency bonds by a much greater degree over the past two decades, and we believe that the same outperformance drivers have now begun to benefit local currency debt - in particular, the absence of "fiscal dominance." It is notable that EM local currency bonds outperformed DM government bonds in 2022, an extremely bad year for most fixed income asset classes, as well as 2023 when all bonds rallied, as discussed in Bull or Bear? Emerging Markets Bonds Outperform in Both. In other words, it was not simply the U.S. economic trajectory that has been driving returns. Superior fundamentals may explain this divergence in performance in both bull and bear markets.

Low debt and deficits have allowed emerging markets' monetary authorities to conduct inflation-focused monetary policy, while high debt and deficits in developed markets have diluted central bank independence and their focus on inflation. Global bond markets are now beginning to recognize the risks embedded in DM government debt and reward the responsible fiscal and monetary policies that have been pursued by many emerging markets over the past several decades. We explore these dynamics and what is means for global bond investors going forward in Fiscal Dominance: The Clarifying Lens for EM (and DM) Bonds.

Investing in EM Bonds with VanEck

The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund (EMBAX) is a high active share emerging market bond investment solution with the flexibility to invest across sovereigns, corporates, USD and local currency bonds. The fund is managed using a consistent approach across markets to find the best opportunities across the EM debt universe. The VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) provides access to bonds issued by emerging market governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer, and may be attractive to investors seeking passive exposure to the broad EM local currency sovereign bond market.

