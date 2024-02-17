Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Nano-Caps Debut In Quiet Week

Feb. 17, 2024 7:45 AM ETCHRO, UMAC, RCAT, TPTW, SSII, WETH, MTRS, AMDI
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.11K Followers

Summary

  • Two nano-caps debuted this past week, neither of which are included in our IPO stats.
  • Two issuers submitted initial filings this past week, both currently listed on the OTC.
  • The February lull is in full swing, with four very small holdovers currently scheduled for the week ahead.

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov

Two nano-caps debuted this past week, neither of which are included in our IPO stats. Two OTC-listed companies filed for uplistings.

Pain relief biotech Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) raised $7 million at a $34 million market cap. The company is focused

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.11K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHRO--
Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation
UMAC--
Unusual Machines, Inc.
RCAT--
Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
TPTW--
TPT Global Tech, Inc.
SSII--
SS Innovations International, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.