U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Nano-Caps Debut In Quiet Week

Two nano-caps debuted this past week, neither of which are included in our IPO stats. Two OTC-listed companies filed for uplistings.

Pain relief biotech Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) raised $7 million at a $34 million market cap. The company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics to alleviate pain by selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7. Its lead candidate, CC8464, has been evaluated in a Phase 1 trial, and the company has developed a dose escalation study design. It finished down 20%.

Drone tech developer Unusual Machines (UMAC) raised $5 million at a $31 million market cap. The company agreed to acquire the consumer division of drone company Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) in November 2022, which consists of subsidiaries Rotor Riot and Fat Shark Holdings. The transaction is expected to close simultaneously with the IPO closing. Unusual Machines traded down 25%.

Two issuers submitted initial filings this past week, both currently listed on the OTC. Media content hub TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW) filed to raise $50 million, as did robotic surgical systems maker SS Innovations (OTCPK:SSII).

The February lull is in full swing, with four very small holdovers currently scheduled for the week ahead.

Chinese touchscreen maker Wetouch Technology (OTCQB:WETH) plans to raise $18 million at a $76 million market cap. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services medium to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens. Its touchscreens are used in a variety of industries, including financial terminals, automobiles, gaming and lottery machines, and medical devices.

Advertising contract marketplace NYIAX (NYX) plans to raise $8 million at an $82 million market cap. Small and highly unprofitable, NYIAX's platform utilizes blockchain technology to allow companies to list, buy, and sell advertising and audience campaigns.

Japanese property reseller Metros Development (MTRS) plans to raise $6 million at a $364 million market cap. The company identifies and purchases what it believes to be underdeveloped land and buildings, and resells them to developers. As of 5/31/23, it had real estate inventories of more than $190 million, including more than 60 material real estate inventories in excess of $1 million.

Maritime tour operator Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) may raise $7 million at a $61 million market cap. The company provides in-destination tours, activities, and attractions in the continental US and US Virgin Islands, with an owned fleet of 26 luxury catamarans and power boats in the USVI and Panama City. Amphitrite Digital is small but growing.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Wetouch Technology (OTCQB:WETH) Meishan, China $18M$76M $5 - $7 3,000,000 WestPark Capital Craft Capital Makes medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens. NYIAX (NYX) New York, NY $8M$82M $4 2,106,250 WestPark Capital EF Hutton Provides an advertising marketplace and contract management platform. Metros Development (MTRS) Tokyo, Japan $6M$364M $6.40 1,000,000 Boustead EF Hutton Purchases and resells underdeveloped properties in Japan. Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands $7M$61M $3.50 - $4.50 1,750,000 Kingswood Cap. Mkts. Provides maritime tours and activities in the continental US and US Virgin Islands. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for seven companies in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/15/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 2.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 5.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Coinbase Global (COIN) and Kenvue (KVUE). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 6.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 0.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Wise and Porsche.

