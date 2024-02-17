shaunl

Investment Thesis

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares have performed impressively over the last year, gaining more than 74% and outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of more than 53%.

Despite this solid performance, I am bullish on the stock due to its strong financial performance, competitive advantage, and diverse portfolio. From a technical standpoint, the company is in a strong upward momentum and my price target is $32.82.

Financial Performance

Considering how important financial health is to any investment, KTOS has been delivering strong performance on this front. Since 2019, the company has been growing its revenue consistently from $718 million in 2019 to $1.037 billion in 2023 marking a growth of 44%. In addition, after the company's profitability was significantly hit by Covid 19 effects and declined significantly, the company rebounded strongly in 2023 with their operating profits improving from a negative figure of $3 million in 2022 to a positive figure of $31 million. Net loss also improved from $37 million in 2022 to $9 million in 2023. The company's financial outlook is also promising, with projections showing that it will turn profitable this year and keep growing its financials consistently, at least up to 2026.

This strong performance was also persistent in the MRQ with EPS standing at $0.12 significantly above $0.08 in the same period last year and beating estimates by $0.04. Revenue came in at $273.80 million, a YoY growth of 9.83% and beating estimates by $19.41 million. This strong performance was a result of several reasons, such as the increased demand for high-performance unmanned systems and the effective execution of its strategy of leveraging its core competencies.

I expect the company to maintain its solid performance in the long run, especially given its competitive edge and diverse portfolio. These two levers will be boosted by the strong anticipated market growth for the aerospace and defense industry. According to Zion Market Research, the industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Competitive Advantages: Why KTOS Is Well Positioned To Leverage The Projected Growth

While the market is projected to grow, I believe it's only those who are strategically positioned will benefit most from this growth. With this background, I believe KTOS stands a better chance to capitalize on the market trends due to its competitive advantages. First off, the company is very innovative and offers very unique products, which sets it apart from the competition. To support this assertion, I will refer to one of the company's unique and most recent innovations, the XQ-58 Valkyrie. This is a combat drone that can be used to deliver weapons or assist fighter jets using AI. It is alleged that this innovative product might play a significant role in a multi-dollar US military effort to use AI to match the increasing advancement in other rival states, likely China.

Amongst the unique attributes of this product is its distinctive design. It has a trapezoidal-shaped fuselage that harmoniously integrates with swept-back main wings and a distinctive V-shaped tail with an overhead air intake.

This layout is very critical because it not only enhances the craft's aerodynamics but also makes it very furtive, thus posing a major challenge to spot or track for potential adversaries. This product has several benefits. For example, it is highly autonomous at a low cost. It can be produced at a unit cost of $4 million at an annual production rate of 5o crafts, with a potential of less than $2 million if the annual production rate increases to 100 crafts.

Another benefit is that it can operate as a loyal wingman to a manned craft, providing additional firepower and electronic warfare support. Further, with its ability to achieve a high altitude of 60,000 feet at a high speed of 650 miles per hour, it makes it possible to quickly reach and attack enemies above their air defenses. These are just a few of the many unique attributes of this craft and its benefits. With such an outstanding product, it underscores the company's expertise, which in my view forms the company MOAT.

Their innovative culture is backed by a diverse portfolio that specializes in unmanned systems. This diversity in my opinion makes the company appeal to wider customer segments, which helps them diversify their revenue streams. In addition, I believe it also helps them improve their customer satisfaction because they have a range of products to choose from in a bid to satisfy their needs. This can be supported by its long-term contracts with its customers, which in my view signify a high degree of satisfaction. For instance, on the 14th of this month, the company was awarded a $579 million government contract with an option to run up to 2032. This shall be a major boost to its revenues, and it will also signify its ability to win new business opportunities.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, KTOS is currently on an upward trajectory, as shown by the blue trend line in the price chart below. Further, the price is above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day MAs which act as support zones, an indication that the bullish trend is on. The upward momentum was confirmed to be solid by a cross-over between the 50-dad and 100-day MA, implying that the trend is very strong.

Further, the RSI is at 65.2 meaning that the stock is not yet overbought, and it has more room to grow before hitting the overbought territory of 70. Notably, it is facing upward, a sign that the bullish trend is strong.

Lastly, I have two major target zones for this stock. The first zone is at about $10.13 which is its strong support zone and the other one is at about $32.82 which is the resistance zone. The company bounced on the support zone strongly, and it's currently rising towards the resistance zone. Based on past price movement and patterns, I have projected the price movement as indicated by the arc below, which leads me to a target price of $32.82.

I believe with the company's competitive advantage and projected market growth, the company's financials will keep improving and therefore drive the share prices up to my target price. To support my optimistic outlook of this stock, I refer you to the relative valuation metrics where the stock has a PS ratio of 2.61 which is higher than the sector median of 1.48. In my opinion, this reflects the market's confidence in this stock relative to its peers, and with a forward PS ratio higher than the sector median by 61.09%, it reflects the market's high expectations of the company's future performance which I concur with given its competitive advantage and projected market growth. Further, with a PB ratio of 2.75 which is higher than the sector median of 2.72, it shows that the market is willing to pay more for the company's equity than the book value of its assets, an indication that the company has a strong growth potential.

Risks

Although I am bullish on this stock, investing here is not without risks, just like any other investment. One of the major risks of this company is cybersecurity threats. KTOS faces the risk of security breaches as well as cyberattacks given its extensive technological platforms. Such risk could compromise its intellectual properties and customer data, leading to legal liabilities, regulatory actions, or even dent its reputation. This could have a material effect on its financial performance and stock prices as well. The other potential risk is dilutive action. Potential investors should anticipate share dilution given that shareholders were diluted in the past year with outstanding shares growing by 2.4%

Conclusion

In conclusion, I find this stock to be heading in the right direction, and I recommend it to those seeking exposure in the defense industry. Its innovation and diversity bodes well for its future success. However, potential investors should be aware of the potential risks involved with this investment, as discussed above.