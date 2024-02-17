Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KF: Japan Was So Last Year, Buy South Korean Stocks In 2024

Feb. 17, 2024 9:01 AM ETKorea Fund Inc (KF)EWY2 Comments
GV Strategies profile picture
GV Strategies
276 Followers

Summary

  • The Korea Fund is a closed-ended fund focused on South Korean equities with performance that is slightly ahead of its benchmark over the last decade.
  • The fund has a discount to NAV of over 17% in the last 6 months, which may contract substantially in a bullish run in South Korean stocks.
  • South Korea is taking cues from Japan's corporate governance reforms, potentially leading to improved shareholder activism and better market performance.

Shoppers Ahead of South Korea Consumer Confidence Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Korea fund overview

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) is a closed-ended fund that is focused on South Korean equities. Its performance in NAV terms over the last decade has slightly beat its benchmark.

From that perspective, I

This article was written by

GV Strategies profile picture
GV Strategies
276 Followers
GV Strategies was formed by Steve Green (over 30 years stock market investing experience), to discuss unusual strategies that may fly under the radar of many global investors. They might relate to areas such as frontier / emerging markets, closed end funds and activism opportunities, high yield / emerging market debt to name a few.The perspective explored will be typically from that of a global investor based in developed markets and how such opportunities may fit a portfolio. Also, the practicality / opportunities for such investors to set up accounts in some frontier / emerging markets will be explored.In the past we have collaborated with other Seeking Alpha marketplace investing groups, i.e., shared articles with an exclusivity period for an additional fee. If an investing group wishes to discuss this possibility in the future, please get in touch. We may soon cover at least a couple of tickers a month as a guide by 2024. We will however only cover tickers we choose, and feel can offer some worthwhile insight on. They currently tend to be CEFs / ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

God is good profile picture
God is good
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (2)
Nice article i think it’s been a while that they have paid a dividend do you know when they will pay another one thanks?
GV Strategies profile picture
GV Strategies
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (47)
@God is good I am not so sure about the next dividend. History shows it can be inconsistent. A couple of times in recent years it has been large. I think that might be from when they were realising a lot of income by turning over the portfolio heavily selling into market strength. Whereas in the last year or so their portfolio turnover is lower and the South Korean market has been far less volatile.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.