Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: I Was Truly Wrong About Its Resilience And Headwinds (Rating Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras investors have outperformed their energy sector peers and the S&P 500.
  • Concerns over government interference in Petrobras might have been overstated. Petrobras remains committed to being a global E&P player in the core energy sector.
  • The market is confident in Petrobras' ability to balance traditional oil operations with investments in renewable energy.
  • I was too cautious in my previous thesis on PBR, behooving a reassessment of my view. I was wrong, as PBR has proved its remarkable resilience.
  • I explain why I believe it's still timely for me to upgrade my thesis, as I remain bullish over attractive-valued energy plays like PBR.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Architecture in Rio downtown

FerreiraSilva

Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), have continued to outperform their peers represented in the energy sector (XLE) and the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my last update

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.2K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

R
Ringo338
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (232)
Told you so. Lula loves Brazil and its people. He is also intelligent enough not to bite the hand that feeds him. The opposite is what has happened in the USA since 2020 and Brazil has taken advantage of this situation. Stay long and trust in Brazil’s future.
P
Phantom II X
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (27)
Thank you for your perspective. Please address PBR’s divided. What are your projections?
r
ronjon1957
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (389)
Thanks for article. Long PBR/A.
Tom's LOTM Blog profile picture
Tom's LOTM Blog
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (296)
Brazil equities seem as undervalued as much as the leading tech companies in the USA are overvalued. There is an early movement of fund flows away from overvalued USA tech to undervalued international equities. Brazil is one of a group of such destinations. Good comments. thanks. Not easy to shift gears against one's previous narrative. Been there - done that. T.
brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (1.21K)
@Tom's LOTM Blog Agree with Brazil as an attractive destination for fund flows, would also highlight India. I’m 1.9% IFN in my portfolio.

I’m 14.1% Brazil with PBR.A my largest position at 10.8%, PAX my 2nd largest asset manager behind BX and a small position in their largest bank, ITUB.

To your point, I’m 19.2% US large cap tech. So playing a 2/3 underweight to the 29% sector weight. Brazil is 2/3 my 20% international exposure with the other 4% of it in Canada, nearly half of that in BAM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.