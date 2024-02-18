FerreiraSilva

Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), have continued to outperform their peers represented in the energy sector (XLE) and the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my last update in November 2023. As a result, I have reassessed whether my caution over PBR could have been overstated, given its highly attractive valuation (assigned "A-" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant). With an "A" momentum grade, PBR investors have continued to ride robust buying sentiments as the Brazilian economy has remained remarkably resilient. Even President Lula has had a solid start to 2024, as his approval ratings climbed. Brazil's central bank has continued its interest rate cuts in January, corroborating the effectiveness of its monetary policy against high inflation rates.

Consequently, the significant headwinds that underlined my caution over the past year have been tempered. I was concerned whether potentially negative investor sentiments over Petrobras's revised dividend policy could stall PBR's recovery. In addition, with the central bank continuing its rate cuts cadence, it has likely lifted the pressure over the need for the Lula administration to pressure Petrobras into further downstream price cuts, hurting its profitability.

Questions remain about whether the Brazilian economy could be tipped toward a slowdown later in the year. Despite that, the highly attractive valuation in PBR suggests that significant pessimism could have been reflected. Notwithstanding its valuation appeal, PBR investors must still accord interference risks by the Lula administration, given the government's control over its board. A reported idea floated by Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates to exert more control over the company's board appointments "was quickly discarded." However, the risks of government interference in the strategy and running of Petrobras aren't new, mitigating such concerns.

Moreover, Petrobras posted another solid production year in 2023, indicating its resolve to remain a key global player in the E&P scene. Accordingly, the company posted "an annual record in operated production, averaging 3.87 MMboed, a 6.2% increase from 2022." While Petrobras has increased its CapEx outlook to $102B by 2028, most of the spending (72%) is earmarked for its core E&P segment. As a result, the $11.5B allocated for low-carbon and renewable energy projects has not affected investor sentiments negatively, as the market remains confident in Petrobras's core profitability drivers.

Jean Paul Prates also highlighted that Petrobras is cognizant of the need to "balance traditional oil operations with investments in renewable energy." Consequently, I believe the plans suggest Petrobras remains confident in its projection of stable crude oil prices in the range of $70 to $90 per barrel, lifting confidence over its ability to sustain its dividends.

I remain bullish over the energy sector, as I articulated in my previous XLE articles. Moreover, the price action in crude oil futures has been constructive. Despite that, the fundamental view over oil demand/supply dynamics has been mixed, with the EIA's deficit forecasts in contrast with the view of a surplus based on the IEA's position. OPEC+'s bullish positioning indicates the organization's belief that "discussions about reaching peak oil demand are premature."

As a result, assessing these disparate views might prove challenging when trying to ascertain the directional bias in underlying crude oil futures. Therefore, I encourage energy investors to pay closer attention to their price action instead to better determine the risk/reward.

My assessment of PBR's price action suggests a continuation of its uptrend bias, notwithstanding my previous caution. Therefore, I acknowledge that I should have leaned bullish, even though I didn't glean red flags in PBR.

Bolstered by an attractive valuation, the market seems confident in Petrobras's commitment to balance its efforts toward maintaining profitable growth and energy transition. With the Lula administration likely under less intense pressure due to the ongoing rate cuts, I believe the headwinds against a further valuation re-rating on PBR have weakened.

Consequently, I encourage investors to take a more bullish posture over PBR and capitalize on near-term dips to add more shares, riding its ongoing bullish recovery.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

