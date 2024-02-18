Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

REGL: Reasons To Pursue, And Reasons To Avoid

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF covers mid-cap companies that have paid and grown dividends for at least 15 successive years.
  • REGL has a higher expense ratio than the popular NOBL ETF, but offers a more compelling yield.
  • REGL has outperformed its base universe and has a safer risk profile, with a lower rolling volatility profile over time.
  • REGL could benefit from rotational interest for those fishing in the broad aristocrats universe of the S&P 400 mid-cap universe as valuations too remain cheap.
  • We are not enthused by the risk-reward on the standalone chart, and the ETF has just witnessed some meaningful fund outflows accounting for 9% of the AUM.

Money on the edge

PM Images

ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) is a $1.5bn sized product that offers coverage to mid-cap companies that have paid and grown dividends for at least 15 successive years on the trot. REGL’s