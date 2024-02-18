PM Images

ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) is a $1.5bn sized product that offers coverage to mid-cap companies that have paid and grown dividends for at least 15 successive years on the trot. REGL’s goal is to cover at least 40 stocks (as of now they cover 46 stocks) that have passed the 15-period barrier, but in the off chance that it is unable to procure that stated number, REGL is prepared to reduce the 15-year threshold.

REGL’s expense ratio of 0.40% makes it a tad more expensive (5bps) than the more popular- NOBL ETF ($11.6bn in AUM) which can be pursued at an expense ratio of 0.35%. However, do consider that since the pandemic, REGL has compensated for this by offering a more compelling yield which is currently around 30bps higher.