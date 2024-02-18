Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy Partners: Pulling Off A 12.2% Yield With 6% Growth

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NEP stock crashed last September due to fears about its balance sheet and avalanche of upcoming financial obligations.
  • Management thinks that they can not only sustain their 12.2% yield but also grow it at a 6% CAGR for the foreseeable future.
  • We take a look to see if this is really feasible.
Sustainable Energy Wind Turbine Farm

RyanJLane

I last wrote about (NYSE:NEP) back on October 6th, 2023, at a time when many were panic-selling the stock and other contributors were dancing on its grave. That said, I decided to stay the course with the stock and labeled it a

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
29.46K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

G
Gut Feel
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (139)
I appreciate the article but this is not for me. I'll start with this company missed revenue estimates in the last quarter by 30%. Also there appears to be no agreement in EPS with some saying +1.20 and others saying -.36. Additionally the price has been in free fall since 2021. I think its a gamble that could pay off but there seems to be a lot of ifs here and there are better choices out there.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (17.35K)
@Gut Feel I agree that NEP is not for everyone as it is highly speculative, though I would suggest you look at other metrics when assessing this business.

At the end of the day, sometimes it is prudent to simply follow your Gut Feel.
M
MrSlate
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (1.89K)
You have done an outstanding work in covering the infrastructure space, including some stellar picks in Plains and Antero Midstream that have really boosted my portfolio. I generally agree with your thesis that these types of investments are important going forward and hope you will continue your efforts in this area.
m
millionairemaker
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (135)
Very balanced article. I own 25 stocks and this one is my biggest loser at an avg price of $49/share. However, I've been holding and adding in small chunks under $28. Definitely high risk/reward.
jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (328)
I thought with CEPF, NEP put money upfront into a partnership and later got an equity interest in the partnership. With that in my mind, I dont understand the need for CEPF payoffs in the future. Could you please layout the steps in the CEPF process that require future payoffs?
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Congrats on your call… 47% is strong!

What is the acronym CEPF, please?
c
chicagotim1
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (2.92K)
“Time will tell, but so far NEP's management has done a good job of executing on its plan, giving us confidence in their ability to satisfactorily resolve question two.”

No.

Investors looking for yield would do better looking elsewhere, IMHO. NEP’s management has only done a good job of destroying value; heroically so, I might add. They have only proven that they have very recently misjudged the impact of a changing rate environment on their balance sheet; who is to say they will not do so, again?

Best of luck to all.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (17.35K)
@chicagotim1 to be clear, I do not think NEP is a reliable income investment at all. It is a speculative total return play right now
BrodiesDay profile picture
BrodiesDay
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (576)
@chicagotim1 I would also add that we can only build so many of these windmills on good locations which is getting closer.
About NEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

