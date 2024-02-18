NextEra Energy Partners: Pulling Off A 12.2% Yield With 6% Growth

RyanJLane

I last wrote about (NYSE:NEP) back on October 6th, 2023, at a time when many were panic-selling the stock and other contributors were dancing on its grave. That said, I decided to stay the course with the stock and labeled it a speculative "Strong Buy". The article prompted a fierce debate in the comments section, leading to 316 comments on the article so far. Ultimately, that decision paid off, as since publishing that article NEP has returned a whopping 47%:

NEP Article (Seeking Alpha)

The article was a deep dive into the current balance sheet challenges facing the partnership and explored its pathway to navigating the minefield of obligations ahead of it in the face of elevated interest rates. In that article, I also addressed the beaten-down stock price by stating that it was largely due to a revaluation of NEP's growth premium due to a weakened growth story and rising cost of capital, amidst a backdrop of soaring long-term interest rates and substantial upcoming debt and CEPF maturities. The unit price also suffered along with the broader renewable power yieldco and utilities (XLU) space due to interest rate concerns in general and some negative headlines about windpower facing issues (in ways that ultimately have little to no impact on NEP).

Despite these challenges, I felt that there was still a potential path for NEP's recovery, as management's strategies to address its financial obligations through asset sales and growth investments had a mathematical path to success thanks to NEP's parent NextEra Energy (NEE) suspending IDRs through 2026 at least. If you would like to read my analysis in full, you can do so here.

In this article, I will revisit my thesis based on what has transpired since then and offer my take on whether or not I think NEP's distribution and growth guidance are still sustainable.

Can NEP Sustain Its 12% Yield And 6% Distribution CAGR?

NEP recently reported solid Q4 results, that showed still somewhat historically weak wind production, but not terrible. On that front, the company continues to perform reasonably well. It is a boring business model, so another boring quarter operationally is a good thing.

In the all-important financial transactions domain, however, events were much more exciting. The previously announced STX pipeline sale to Kinder Morgan (KMI) successfully closed, giving them plenty of cash to pay off the STX Midstream CEPF as well as the NEP Renewables II CEPF buyouts in June 2024 and June 2025. This leaves just one final CEPF due in 2025 that will be addressed when the company completes its proposed sale of its Meade Pipeline that year.

Additionally, the company continued to expand its organic growth pipeline, identifying ~985 MW of wind repowering projects to be completed through 2026 at high CAFD yields that are expected to fuel its planned distribution growth rate of 5-8% per year without needing to make any acquisitions/do any dropdowns at all in 2024. Moreover, since these projects will be financed with project-level debt and tax equity, NEP does not anticipate needing any equity to meet its growth objectives other than what is needed to complete its CEPF buyouts until 2027.

NEP also removed some uncertainty about its upcoming debt refinancings by issuing $750 million of debt during the quarter. Overall, it forecasts that a full year of no IDRs combined with its growth investments and reduced CEPF payouts will roughly fully offset the lost EBITDA and CAFD from its STX pipeline sale and higher interest expense in 2024, while it still plans on growing its distribution this year, likely bringing its payout ratio to somewhere between 90%-100% (depending on asset performance and the exact timing of certain events).

Given that management stated that it expects its payout ratio to be in the mid-90%s through 2026 and also expects to grow its distribution at a 5-8% CAGR over that span, we can derive that management expects its CAFD per unit to grow at a similar pace in 2025 and 2026 despite the headwinds from rising interest expense and the sale of the Meade Pipeline. This growth will come from its significant repowering pipeline as well as likely acquisitions in 2025 and/or 2026 that apparently will be financed entirely with project-level debt and tax equity along with the retained cash flow net of its distributions (which won't be much given their elevated payout ratio). NEP is clearly bullish on its ability to walk this financial tightrope given that it just hiked its distribution by 1.4% and continues to guide for ~6% growth this year.

The NEP story has gotten a bit simpler in recent months as they have cleared out their near-term CEPFs and have also raised some debt, albeit not at great rates. That being said, they now have a longer runway until they need to do something else, namely, sell their Meade Pipeline next year to address their final CEPF in 2025.

Between now and then - barring further meaningful increases in interest rates and/or some other major event - NEP should be able to focus on executing its repowering projects and growing its distribution in line with guidance. 2025 will bring with it new challenges, as management will likely need to make an acquisition or two (via a dropdown or otherwise) to meet its growth guidance and offset the loss of CAFD from the Meade Pipeline sale (which it will also need to execute at a decent price).

Then, in 2026 and beyond, NEP will need to pursue some sort of creative financing initiative, which could include selling preferred and/or common equity stakes in certain assets to institutional investors, among other alternatives. On this front, management simply stated on the earnings call that:

We are exploring a number of opportunities and alternatives for addressing the convertible equity portfolio financing that are coming due in 2027 and beyond. There's really not a timeframe in terms of the update now, but we are looking at all options with the goal of really maximizing unitholder value.

The Verdict

Ultimately, the NEP story boils down to two big questions:

Will interest rates cooperate by gradually receding in the next few years, thereby giving NEP a better cost of capital and easing the pain of its debt refinancings, Meade Pipeline asset sale, and CEPF payoffs? Can management successfully navigate this challenging financial tightrope and then also come up with creative financing methods in 2026 and beyond to deal with the remaining CEPFs without destroying unitholder value and having to cut the distribution?

Time will tell, but so far NEP's management has done a good job of executing on its plan, giving us confidence in their ability to satisfactorily resolve question two. However, question one is a little bit bigger of a wild card, though we also believe that interest rates will recede at least a little bit in the coming years. We think that NEP's distribution should be sustainable through 2025, but we think NEP will likely have to cut its growth target once again in 2025 unless it can find a compelling deal on a dropdown or acquisition. 2026 will be a very challenging year for the partnership if long-term interest rates remain elevated and NEP's unit price hasn't recovered by then, and we would expect the best-case scenario for the partnership in that environment is a freeze of the distribution, but also put the odds of a distribution cut and/or a roll-up of the partnership to NEE that year at around 50%.

NEP remains a high risk-high reward investment that could double or even triple unitholder money in the coming years if everything goes right, interest rates fall meaningfully, and positive sentiment on renewable stocks returns. However, there is also a significant risk of a distribution cut and/or NEP getting taken over by NEE at a less-than-favorable price for unitholders, so only those with a high-risk tolerance who are looking for a way to make a leveraged bet on falling long-term interest rates should consider buying more than a small-sized position of this stock.