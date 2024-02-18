simonkr

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have risen to fresh all-time highs in a convincing way as the company ended 2023 on a solid note, even as sales and earnings were down from an exceptionally strong 2022.

The margin reversal (from peak to more normal levels) goes slowly, with the company still posting above-average earnings, as the company continues to perform well, with organic performance and bolt-on dealmaking efforts only adding to a very impressive track record.

The niche operations look very compelling, making me very a long-term bull on a very well-run business, which continues to do just fine, being well positioned to further drive long-term shareholder value over time.

Metal Solutions Provider

Reliance Steel describes itself as a diversified metal solution provider, in fact, the largest metals service center in North America. With over 300 locations across 40 states, as well as activities in 12 other countries, Reliance provides value-added metal services, distributing over 100,000 products to a similar number of customers.

Through a careful combination of organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking, the company has seen steady growth in what is a cyclical industry to operate within.

Focusing on small orders, with order values at just over $3,000 per order, Reliance caters to a real niche, serving customers who typically cannot (cost-effectively) do these services in house. These are seriously strong qualities of the business, as I have covered and admired the company and its shares on various instances in the past.

Current Results

Reliance has just reported its results for 2023, a year in which revenues were down 13% to $14.8 billion, but that only tells part of the story in a commodity alike business, with prices down after strong pricing in 2022. In fact, the tons sold rose by nearly 4% for the year.

Gross margins were remarkably stable at 30% and change. Adjusted operating profits (mostly adjusted for inventory losses) were down 28% to $1.74 billion, with reported earnings down 27% to $1.34 billion. Thanks to modest share buybacks, adjusted earnings were down a bit less, reported down by a quarter to $22.62 per share.

Momentum was stronger in the final quarter of 2023, with tons sold up 5%, as revenues were down nearly 8% to $3.3 billion, in what is seasonally a bit of a softer quarter.

The company operates with a remarkably strong balance sheet, only reporting a net debt load of $70 million as of year-end. Earnings being generated are used to please investors with the quarterly dividend being hiked by ten percent (ten cents in this case) to a quarterly payout of $1.10 per share, which comes on top of continued share buyback activity.

While the dividend yield is relatively modest, for a 1.3% dividend yield, it has been the 31st consecutive dividend increase since shares went public in 1994, with shares having 100-folded ever since.

The company issued a very strong outlook for 2024, driven by a recovery in the chip/semiconductor sector as the company guided for first quarter adjusted earnings at $5.40 per share, plus or minus ten cents (which actually compares to a $6.37 per share number in the first quarter of 2023), but marks a nice uptick from a seasonally softer fourth quarter.

More Momentum In The Works

On top of the strong earnings report, the company rebranded the business and renamed into Reliance, to indicate that it does more than steel and aluminum.

The stronger results and rebranding follow two recent acquisitions as well. At the start of the month, Reliance announced the purchase of Cooksey Iron & Metal, a Georgia-based metal service center. While no financial purchase price details were announced, a $90 million revenue contribution suggests that the deal adds about 0.6% of sales.

This was followed by a larger deal by mid-February, as Reliance Steel announced the acquisition of American Alloy Steel, a distributor of specialty carbon, alloy steel plate and round bar, among others. This is a slightly larger deal, adding $310 million in sales, at just over 2% to annual sales, as again no financial details have been announced.

Valuation Talks

With 58 million shares having risen more than 10% in response to the earnings release to a fresh all-time high of $330 per share, the company commands a $19.1 billion equity valuation, and a similar enterprise valuation. With earnings power around $22 per share, the company traded at 15 times the earnings seen in 2023, as these earnings were down from a high of around $30 per share in 2022.

The reason for that is simple as the company posts operating margins around 11-12% of sales. While down substantially from 2022, this compares to operating margins posted in the mid-single digits, or high single-digit margins in the years pre-pandemic. This suggests that there is room for margin contraction, but over time the company could simply have become a better business as well. The latest momentum has pushed up multiples to 15 times, suggesting that investors fear less of a margin reversal.

Even if operating margins revert to 8%, pre-tax profits of $1.2 billion should allow for after-tax profits of around $900 million (amidst a lack of net debt) resulting in earnings in excess of $15 per share. Even in this scenario, valuations look a bit demanding, but a 22 times average multiple might be reasonable given the impeccable track record.

While shares are nowhere near cheap here, I still like the long-term prospects for the shares, as I am keen to hold onto a substantial position here, looking to enjoy a long-term ride even further with time passing.