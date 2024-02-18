Chadchai Ra-ngubpai/Moment via Getty Images

Amid a record-breaking S&P 500, I continue to be on the lookout for excellent "growth at a reasonable price" stocks that have downside cushion in case the market goes south again. Catalyst-driven tech stocks that are trading at cheap multiples and yet have been on strong recent fundamental trajectories are the best play here, and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is among the top choices here.

This business process management (BPM) software company has benefited from companies' increasing desire to slim headcount and automate functional processes. At the same time, the companies' low-code approach that allows business users to build their own apps and workflows rather than IT encourages quick adoption.

Over the past year, shares of Appian have fallen nearly 20% - while most of its software peers have risen. And despite this, the company has seen recent accelerating trends.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Appian in November, when the stock was trading closer to $40 per share. Since then, Appian stock has continued to soften while other software stocks have skyrocketed, and at the same time, the company just released very strong Q4 results while offering up a robust guidance outlook for the current year FY24. With all this in mind, I'm upgrading Appian to buy.

Here, in my view, are the top reasons to be bullish on Appian:

Recurring-revenue business with strong net retention rates. Appian is boasting net revenue retention rates near 120% (and has been on a recent improving sequential trend), indicating that install base customers are expanding at a rapid clip. This tendency toward expansion gives Appian a "cheap" source of revenue growth that will help it scale toward meaningful profitability.

Appian is boasting net revenue retention rates near 120% (and has been on a recent improving sequential trend), indicating that install base customers are expanding at a rapid clip. This tendency toward expansion gives Appian a "cheap" source of revenue growth that will help it scale toward meaningful profitability. Business process re-engineering has a natural tie-in to AI. Appian focuses on software that helps to eliminate manual processes, which is a core tenet of AI (and the company is developing its own take on AI automation through a product called Private AI).

Appian focuses on software that helps to eliminate manual processes, which is a core tenet of AI (and the company is developing its own take on AI automation through a product called Private AI). Public sector work. Appian is FedRAMP certified and has customers across various levels of government, including federal and state agencies. As software investors are aware, public-sector contracts represent some of the largest deals in the industry, giving Appian an excellent route to market.

Appian is FedRAMP certified and has customers across various levels of government, including federal and state agencies. As software investors are aware, public-sector contracts represent some of the largest deals in the industry, giving Appian an excellent route to market. Scaling gross margins. Though the company had poor gross margins at the time of its IPO, it has since reduced its reliance on low-profit professional services revenue. The result is a mid-70s gross margin profile that rivals most of its software peers, allowing Appian to scale toward its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY24.

And best of all, despite recent fundamental strength, Appian remains quite cheap. At current share prices near $37, Appian trades at a market cap of $2.73 billion. After we net off the $159.0 million of cash and $206.6 million of debt on Appian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.78 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, Appian has guided to $615-$617 million in total revenue, or 13% y/y growth at the midpoint. Underlying cloud subscription revenue, meanwhile, is expected to grow at 20% y/y (versus 26% y/y in the most recent quarter), with the balance of the company's revenue accruing to term licenses and a small portion of professional services that remains.

Appian outlook (Appian Q4 earnings deck)

Against the midpoint of this outlook, Appian trades at 4.5x EV/FY24 revenue. For a company that is showing meaningful bottom-line accretion and a high-20s cloud growth rate, there's a lot to like about entering a position in Appian at current levels.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Appian's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Appian Q4 results (Appian Q4 earnings deck)

Appian grew total revenue at 16% y/y to $145.3 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $139.7 million (+11% y/y) by a meaningful five-point margin. Underlying cloud subscription revenue, meanwhile, grew 26% y/y and represented 57% of total revenue, and grew at largely the same pace as Q3 (at 27% y/y growth).

The company is still maintaining some level of professional services consulting, which was down -9% y/y this quarter. As a reminder, at the time of its IPO, more than half of Appian's revenue accrued from professional services. At the time, this was done at a negative gross margin (as each client consultation is a custom project, and Appian used these services as a way to get new customers into the door and onto subscription plans). Now, the company expects professional services gross margins in the low/mid-20s going forward, and though this still indexes well below the company total, management noted that it will continue to invest in this customer support program in order to attract large clients.

Revenue retention rate has trended upward, improving to 119% in the quarter - up two points versus Q3, and four points versus Q2. This indicates a 19% net upsell within the existing install base, and provides a great source of growth for Appian without expending tremendous new sales dollars to acquire new clients.

Appian retention rates (Appian Q4 earnings deck)

The company landed very large deals in the quarter, including with a federal agency. Per CEO Matt Calkins' remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Appian landed some of our largest 7-figure deals this quarter. The total contract value of our top 10 net new software deals increased by 70% in Q4 2023 compared to the same period last year. Here are some notable stories; a U.S. military branch wants to unify its operational system so it can better mobilize its forces. Appian will integrate data from 14 legacy systems into a single modern platform. In Q4, it purchased a 7-figure software deal. 100,000 analysts will use Appian to train, manage and equip personnel globally. Another example, a financial services company managing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets became a new customer in Q4 with a 7-figure software deal. The company is growing quickly and wants to modernize legacy systems that are too costly to maintain. Appian's data fabric will unify data from over a dozen core systems into a single view, so we can run end-to-end workflows like customer onboarding, wire transfer. Appian will help the customer scale and process more than 4 million transactions annually."

Company gross margins also continued to improve, up 5 points y/y to 78% - driven by both a one-point improvement in subscription gross margins to 91% and an overall more favorable mix of subscription vs. professional services revenue.

Appian margins (Appian Q4 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, the company managed to eke out a positive adjusted EBITDA profit of $1 million, or a 1% margin - still small, but meaningfully better versus a -20% adjusted EBITDA margin in the year-ago Q4.

Key takeaways

With strong cloud growth rates, high revenue retention rates, major seven-figure deals under its belt, and improving profitability, there's a lot to like about Appian, least of all the fact that its share price has not bloated over the past quarter as has been the general case for most of Appian's software peers. This is the time to buy.