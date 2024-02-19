PM Images

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) has been climbing back from its steep decline throughout 2022. Over the past year, shares of BST have appreciated by 13.33%, while continuing to pay shareholders a $0.25 distribution per share each month. BST invests at least 80% of its total assets in science and technology companies, regardless of their market cap. The macroeconomic environment looks to be setting up well for growth companies as well as big tech. I have been a fan of BST as it provides exposure to a basket of science and technology companies while generating a large amount of income not traditionally found in these sectors. While the yield has declined as shares have appreciated, I am still interested in adding to my position in BST. I am not a short-term investor and feel that BST continues to offer an enticing blend of growth and income that can play out for years to come.

Following up on my previous article about BST

I wrote my previous article about BST on 11/22/23 (which can be read here), and since then, shares have appreciated by 7.38% while having a total return of 8.96% after factoring in the monthly distributions. BST's total return has slightly trailed the S&P 500's appreciation of 9.94% over this period. In the article, I discussed how if the Fed signaled it was at the end of its hiking cycle, it could be bullish for BST and provided a look into the forward earnings growth of its top holdings. Now that we have more economic data, a clearer picture from the Fed, and most of the earnings season behind us, I wanted to revisit BST and discuss why I am still bullish on this idea. I believe 2024 will be a positive year for BST as investors could recognize additional appreciation and generate substantial income.

Earnings season has been strong for BST

While BST is a closed-end fund (CEF) and doesn't report earnings, the companies within its portfolio do, and it's been a strong earnings season. Apple (AAPL), which represents 7.83% of the BST portfolio, reported an EPS beat of $0.07 as they generated $2.18 of EPS in their Q1 2024. Microsoft (MSFT) which is BST's largest holding at 9.33%, reported a top and bottom-line beat on their Q2 2024 earnings as they beat EPS estimates by $0.16 as they produced $2.93 in EPS for the quarter. Meta Platforms (META) may have been the biggest winner this earnings season as they beat their Q4 EPS estimates by $0.39, and they produced $5.33 in EPS during Q4. The bottom line is that the largest companies in the world are only getting bigger, as AAPL generated $97 billion in net income for their 2023 fiscal year, and Alphabet (GOOGL) produced $73.8 billion in net income from $307.39 billion of revenue in its 2023 fiscal year.

Stronger earnings from these companies are immensely positive for shares of BST. Whenever a share of stock is purchased, the investor pays the current price for all of the company's future profitability. This is why so many people look at forward earnings so they can see how much they're paying today for the future earnings a company will produce. Typically, investors want to pay for earnings expansion rather than forward earnings that are decelerating. I looked at the top-10 holdings from BST, and the forward trend should be very bullish for its share price as its underlying holdings expand their earnings power over the next several years.

In the table below, I took the top-10 holdings' 2023 EPS or the 2023 TTM EPS if they haven't been reported yet, looked at the forward consensus earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025, and then calculated the forward P/E. On a percentage basis, AAPL is expected to have the least number of earnings growth over the next 2 years at 15.91%, while Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to grow earnings by 113.17%. The average number of earnings growth from 2023 through 2025 for this group of companies is 55.45%. Today, the group trades at a current P/E of 43.62 while they trade at 27.68 times their projected 2025 earnings. I think this is a bullish setup because these companies have the ability not only to beat and raise guidance, but also to deploy tens of billions to buybacks while growing their profitability. These companies could be in a multi-year bull cycle and as their market caps expand it should increase the value of BST's assets under management and ultimately, its share price.

BST has provided continuous income for investors, and I am happy to collect my monthly distributions

Since its first distribution was paid on 12/31/14, shares of BST have generated $21.61 in distributed income, with another monthly distribution of $0.25 per share being paid at the end of the month. No matter what has occurred, BST has never reduced its distribution and has paid several special distributions along the way. While the monthly distribution hasn't increased since the end of 2021, BST has increased the monthly distribution from $0.10 at its inception to the current payment of $0.25 per share. Investors are generating a current annualized yield of 7.93% as they wait for shares to appreciate further.

From an income perspective, shares of BST are interesting, and I plan on adding them to my position. BST has established a decade-long track record of distributing income without decreasing its payments. Many CEFs, including ones that I own, such as the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) have reduced their monthly distribution over the years. Throughout a rising rate environment, the pandemic, and geopolitical tensions, BST has been able to navigate the landscape and generate continuous income while providing exposure to diversified growth. Today, we're able to lock in a 7.93% yield on cost and grow the amount of income generated each month organically by reinvesting the distributions. With META implementing a dividend, and the possibility of GOOGL implementing a dividend as 2024 progresses, BST may be in a position to deliver another increase to the monthly distribution at some point in the near future. This is an income-generating CEF that I am bullish on because it's holding the most profitable companies that continue to increase their profitability.

Risks to my investment thesis

We lived through a growth at-all-costs period in 2021, which pushed BST to all-time highs as many of the small companies within its portfolio traded at expanded valuations. While BST has generated 75.8% in appreciation and an additional 108.03% of income for long-term shareholders who purchased shares at $20, some investors are still feeling the pain from adding BST to their portfolio at the highs. No matter what the current environment looks like, there is always a possibility that things can change at a moment's notice, and a bullish environment can turn bearish quickly.

While the economy is strong and the Fed has signaled that it's at the end of its tightening stance, there are risks to my investment thesis. Many companies in BST's portfolio need a strong economic environment to generate earnings growth. If the consumer isn't spending and businesses aren't expanding, many of the companies within BST's holdings may not see the level of growth they are currently anticipating. Many disagree with the Fed's stance, but the only opinion that matters is that of the members of the Fed. Based on the new inflation data, the 3.1% print for January came in hotter than expected, as the consensus estimate was 2.9%. When looking at Core CPI, the print stayed at 3.9%, which was also higher than the consensus estimates of 3.7%.

If the Fed remains data-dependent and sees that inflation is trending the wrong way, it could extend the higher for longer environment. The February print is extremely important, and if inflation increases, it could cause them to move away from their projected 3 cuts for 2024. A higher for longer environment means that maturing debt will need to be refinanced at high levels, and the possibility of defaults will increase. Higher for longer also means that consumers will not get a reprieve from carrying costs of debt, while businesses will be less likely to expand as the cost of capital remains high. If a situation occurs where the Fed needs to raise rates, it could send the market into a frenzy, and while the large caps will be fine, BST has many growth companies in its portfolio that could experience difficulties. Right now, it's a waiting game, and if the economic environment trends the wrong way, BST could stay lower for longer or even decline in value rather than make its way back to 2021 levels.

Conclusion

I am sticking with BST as it offers an enticing combination of growth exposure and current income. Shares have gradually appreciated over the past year while generating a $0.25 monthly distribution. I think that investors can benefit from a bull market led by technology while compounding the distributions from BST. As we inch closer to an easing rate environment, I think BST will continue to gain appreciation, and there is a lot of upside potential when cuts start to occur. I am planning on adding to my position at these levels because BST allows me to gain exposure to the technology and science industry while generating almost 8% of my current capital.