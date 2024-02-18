Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sticky Inflation Or Bad Data?

Feb. 18, 2024
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as benchmark interest rates rebounded to three-month highs as hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled concern that "sticky" inflation may delay rate cuts.
  • Snapping a five-week winning streak that had lifted the large-cap benchmark to fresh record-highs, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, posting a weekly loss for just the second time since October.
  • Real estate equities were among the better performers this week as a mostly upbeat slate of earnings reports pushed back on the drumbeat of "CRE distress" which helped to offset rate-related headwinds.
  • All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which was perhaps best characterized as "lukewarm" - showing some conflicting signals in January following a period of definitive disinflation in the prior several months.
  • Upside standouts this week in the REIT space included Arbor Realty - which surged after reporting significantly lower loan delinquency rates recent "short reports" had indicated - and Welltower, which reported a decisive recovery in its Senior Housing portfolio.
Freedom Tower and Lower Manhattan from New Jersey

cmart7327

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as benchmark interest rates rebounded to the cusp of three-month highs as hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled concern that "sticky" inflation may delay the Fed's rate cut path. While evidence suggested

This article was written by

Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
33.87K Followers

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.

Alex leads the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, ALL HOLDINGS IN THE INCOME BUILDER FOCUSED INCOME & DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations (“Hoya Capital”) is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate, a registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut that provides investment advisory services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions. Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations provides non-advisory services including market commentary, research, and index administration focused on publicly traded securities in the real estate industry. This published commentary is for informational and educational purposes only. Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. This commentary is impersonal and should not be considered a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific individual, nor should it be viewed as a solicitation or offer for any advisory service offered by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Any market data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated herein will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin. There is no guarantee that any outlook made in this commentary will be realized. Readers should understand that investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Hoya Capital Real Estate and Hoya Capital Research & Index Innovations have no business relationship with any company discussed or mentioned and never receive compensation from any company discussed or mentioned. Hoya Capital Real Estate, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings and additional important disclosures is available at www.HoyaCapital.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (33)

o
olde1two
Yesterday, 5:56 PM
Comments (2.83K)
Can't believe anything that comes out of D C.
To much BS that gets revised. Feel things are a lot worse than they make it sound.
R
Retirednow1
Yesterday, 12:19 PM
Comments (2)
I thinks it's time to create new and accurate models. Run both for a year and fase out the old. The weather guys have a USA and European model.
r
01ruxbunny03
Yesterday, 9:18 AM
Comments (1.28K)
Higher forever-no free money.
C
Capt.TonyWild
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (819)
Pleasing read especially informed information comparisons on mortgage reits and commercial mortgage reits. Hope the folk at ABR destroyed some shorts recently…my cost per share is well south of their nav these days.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.77K)
I don't believe employment numbers.
h
harry007
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (324)
@Pablo Government jobs
c
clrodrick
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (16.33K)
@Pablo potemkin world
$lik $ilver profile picture
$lik $ilver
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.49K)
@Pablo Smart!
My brother-in-law used to compile the employment data. His view of the process as he explained it was that it is very similar to how weather is predicted. First they collect various available data statistics (mostly from reported IRS withholding). Available data being only a small portion of the overall data set, it can only hint at the current hiring/firing "temperature". Then they look at the past decade of seasonal hiring/firing worker trends, giving a frame to take a basic guess at the contemporary seasonal wind direction. Then they multiply or divide that result based on several contemporary influencing economic market trends, this is like measuring the wind speed and precipitation data. After smashing all this together they run it through a few very different scenario equations to arrive at an (often very wide) range. They then take/use the average of that range. If that average number seems way off they just tweak it some, either way as they see fit, and that is the number they report. Since withholding data always lags behind, they just later revise their report when the need arises.

The office "pool bet" was to take a wild guess what the revised number would be before even seeing any of the new incoming data. He said as the pool usually played out, the seasoned folks could simply guess more reliable and accurate numbers than the work process ever would or could.
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.2K)
Hi everyone - Thanks for reading this article and hope you found it helpful!

If you enjoyed this article, hit the “Follow” button above or click the “Like” button to support our team’s work.

The full version of this article is available on Hoya Capital Income Builder – our Marketplace service through Seeking Alpha - which includes actionable content including valuation metrics, risk ratings, and access to our income-focused portfolios comprised of our highest-conviction ideas across each property sector.

We’re offering our readers a completely Free Two-Week Trial to come take a look around: seekingalpha.com/...

Thanks and let us know if we can help with anything!
Alex Pettee, CFA
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.99K)
Inflation numbers are Not bad data. Inflation is choppy and is sometimes revised. Inflation is sticky in some areas and coming down on others. Gas is the cheapest it's been ,on inflation basis, then forever.
r
rip1955
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.4K)
@Maxlzzp Home heating fuel was half of today's price on November 3, 2020 but that does seem forever.
Hoya Capital profile picture
Hoya Capital
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.2K)
@Maxlzzp The "bad data" part refers to the shelter component specifically. When 35% of the weight in an index is reflecting conditions on a 12-18 month lag, it's very problematic.
W
William Frey
18 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.22K)
@Hoya Capital But that same lag meant lower inflation numbers when we were seeing the high numbers, CPI would have been even higher then. The data used has to be consistent to see the trend, you can't choose the data you like. The problem is that the data methodology for owners' equivalent rent (as well as health insurance, but don't get me going on that) is inherently flawed and not the best measure of housing costs. That results in consistently bad (or untimely) data and is a poor way to run a railroad. At a community conference 8 years ago where the president of the KC Fed was speaking I asked when the Fed would change its reliance on a data set that had numerous flaws and the answer was basically what I said above, we have to use a long term model to see the trend. Of course that ignores the the shenanigans that go on with changes to how the calculation is modified and, IMHO, should be no excuse for continuing to use flawed data. But the BLS is a separate agency under the DOL.
