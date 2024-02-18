Sticky Inflation Or Bad Data?

cmart7327

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were mixed this past week as benchmark interest rates rebounded to the cusp of three-month highs as hotter-than-expected inflation data fueled concern that "sticky" inflation may delay the Fed's rate cut path. While evidence suggested that this stickiness was more a function of "stale" housing-related inflation data than a true firming of price pressures, markets reflected concern that "perception is reality" for a Federal Reserve that has expressed an unshaken bias towards a "high for long" policy approach.

Snapping a five-week winning streak that had lifted the large-cap benchmark to fresh record-highs, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% this week, posting a weekly loss for just the second time since late October. Reversing the prevailing trend over the past several weeks, small- and mid-cap stocks posted notable outperformance this week in the face of renewed interest rate headwinds. The leader across the major benchmarks, Small-Cap 600 advanced 1.3% this week, while the Mid-Cap 400 gained 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped 1.5% after strong gains last week. Real estate equities were among the better performers this week as a mostly-upbeat slate of earnings reports pushed back on the drumbeat of "CRE distress," which helped to offset rate-related headwinds. Led by residential and office REITs, the Equity REIT Index finished fractionally higher on the week, with 11-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index rallied 2.1%.

Disappointing inflation data and another wave of hawkish Fed speak pressured bonds this week - especially across the longer end of the curve - as markets reflected expectations of a "high for long" monetary policy approach. Posting the highest end-of-week close since late November, the 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped 11 basis points this week to 4.30%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield climbed to 4.64%. Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices climbed another 2% this week to the cusp of $80 per barrel - its highest level since early November. Swaps markets are now pricing in just a 10% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates in March - down from highs near 80% in early January - and see just 3.9 cuts for the full year, down from a consensus of over 7 cuts earlier this year. Despite these renewed rate headwinds, eight of the eleven GICS equity sectors managed to finish in the green this week, led on the upside by Energy (XLE) and Materials (XLB) stocks.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which was perhaps best characterized as "lukewarm" - showing some conflicting signals in January following a period of definitive disinflation in the prior several months. Headline CPI increased 0.3% month-over-month and increased by 3.1% from a year ago - slightly above consensus estimates of 0.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Core CPI - which excludes food and energy - rose 0.4% on the month and 3.9% on the year, which was also slightly above expectations. Beneath the surface, however, we see a continued distortion from the lagged recognition of shelter inflation, which accounted for more than two-thirds of the increase in both the Core CPI and Headline CPI Index. CPI-ex-Shelter - the metric we watch most closely given the substantial lags in the BLS' shelter inflation metrics - rose just 0.1% for the month and 1.54% for the year, which was the eighth consecutive month below the Fed's 2% policy objective. Notably, a jump in hotel room rates (lodging away from home) explained the acceleration - a category that is especially volatile in major holiday months.

Following the slightly hotter-than-expected CPI report, the Producer Price Index later in the week was similarly "lukewarm," as an uptick in wholesale services costs offset a continued deflationary trend in wholesale goods prices. The Headline PPI increased 0.3% in January from the prior month - above the 0.1% consensus estimate - while the Core PPI and Core ex-Trade metrics were also hotter than forecast. Despite the increase in January, however, Headline PPI still ticked lower on a year-over-year basis to 0.9%, which marked the ninth-straight month that PPI has been below the Fed's 2% inflation objective. Of note, the PPI Services index - which has been an area of "sticky" inflationary trends - rose 0.6% month-over-month and 2.2% from a year earlier, driven by a jump in hospital outpatient care. The PPI Goods index declined by -0.2% for the month and was lower by -1.7% from last year. The forward-looking metrics within the report were mixed. The index of partially finished goods declined 0.2% on the month, but the index tracking prices of raw materials posted its first monthly increase since September.

Elsewhere, on the economic data front, Retail Sales data - a key look into the health and sentiment of the U.S. consumer - showed that sales tumbled by the most in nearly a year in January, while sales figures in December were also revised lower. Total retail sales declined 0.8% in January from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.4% gain in December. Perhaps most notably, the 0.6% year-over-year increase in January was the weakest since May 2020. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production data was also softer than expected, posting declines in January for the first time in three months. Meanwhile, housing market data was also a bit disappointing, given the (now fading) tailwinds from lower mortgage rates in early 2024. Housing Starts and Building Permits each badly missed estimates in January, driven primarily by a plunge in multifamily development, consistent with apartment REITs' expectation that record levels of new supply growth will begin to moderate by late 2024. Excluding the pandemic dip, the nearly 15% month-over-month dip in starts was the most since 2015.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

This week, we published our REIT Earnings Halftime Report. We're now through the halfway point of another consequential real estate earnings season, with 68 equity and mortgage REITs representing 50% of the total market capitalization reporting results. Beneath the renewed interest rate headwinds that have pressured the sector in recent weeks, results have been marginally better than expected- and certainly stronger than negative price action would suggest. Of the 51 equity REITs that provide full-year Funds From Operations ("FFO") guidance, 34 REITs (69%) beat the midpoint of their forecast, 12 (19%) matched, while just 4 missed estimates. Focusing exclusively on property-level fundamentals, the clear upside standouts this quarter have been industrial, senior housing, and retail REITs. We've seen mixed results from residential REITs showing a sharp cooling of rent growth in late 2023 - particularly on the multifamily side - but also a modest reacceleration into early 2024. Results from office REITs have been surprisingly decent relative to the dire narrative, but an encouraging rebound in leasing activity might not be enough to change the trajectory after a dismal year of double-digit FFO declines and lingering interest rate headwinds. Below, we discuss some of the highlights of a busy week of REIT earnings.

Healthcare: Beginning with the upside standouts, senior housing REIT Welltower (WELL) rallied 6% after reporting a decisive recovery in its critical Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP") segment. WELL reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 - well above its prior guidance of 7.8% growth - and projects an even stronger year in 2024 with FFO growth of 10.4%. Fueled by the combination of recovering senior housing occupancy rates (+330bps Y/Y), record-high rent growth (+5.5%), and a moderation in labor expenses, WELL reported total NOI growth of 12.6% for the year, led by a 24.4% increase in its SHOP portfolio. Welltower was the single most aggressive REIT on the small/mid-scale M&A front in 2023, completing $5.9B in gross investments by leveraging its At-the-Market equity offering program, and continued this external growth into early 2024, announcing a $969M deal to buy a portfolio of 25 independent-living senior housing communities from Affinity Living. WELL flexed its balance sheet "muscle" by assuming $523M in below-market-rate debt - which Affinity would have presumably struggled to refinance - facilitating an attractive purchase price of $249k per unit. Results from its peer Ventas (VTR) were a bit less impressive, however, which slipped 4% on the week after reporting mixed results, as outperformance from its SHOP portfolio was offset by muted performance from its medical office portfolio. Ventas has a smaller 50% allocation to Senior Housing compared to Welltower at roughly 75%. VTR reported FFO growth of 6.0% in 2023 - slightly above its prior guidance of 5.7% - and sees growth of 4.5% in 2024.

Apartment: Sunbelt-focused Independence Realty (IRT) - which we own in the Income Builder Dividend Growth Portfolio - rallied nearly 6% this week after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, delivering the biggest FFO and NOI "beat" of the apartment sector this earnings season as rent growth stayed marginally positive in Q4 and accelerated in January. IRT reported full-year FFO growth of 7.0% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 6.5% - and expects its FFO to decline -0.9% in 2024. By comparison, guidance from its two Sunbelt peers - Camden Property (CPT) and Mid-America (MAA) - call for a -2.5% average decline in FFO in 2024. IRT noted that blended rent spreads increased 0.2% in Q4 (+4.8% renew, -4.2% new) - the best among Sunbelt REITs - and noted an acceleration in January to a 2.1% blended spread (+4.5% renew, -2.0% new). Providing more color on market-level trends, IRT noted that its Sunbelt markets have seen "unprecedented levels of new supply, and while our mainly Class B portfolio is somewhat insulated, it is not immune." IRT sees better near-term trends across its Midwest markets (20% of its portfolio) - Columbus, Indianapolis, and Louisville - which "will be better balanced on supply and absorption this year."

Single-Family Rental: Sticking in the residential space, Invitation Homes (INVH) - the largest SFR owner in the country - finished marginally lower on the week despite reporting strong results showing notably stronger rent growth trends than its multifamily peers. INVH reported blended rent growth of 4.6% in Q4 (+6.8% renew, 0.0% new), which compares to the 0.2% average among multifamily REITs that have reported results thus far. INVH recorded FFO growth of 6.4% in 2023 - well above its prior guidance of 5.0% - and expects growth of another 5.3% in 2024 at the midpoint of its range. At the property-level, INVH's fourth-quarter results and 2024 guidance were also quite encouraging, achieving same-store NOI growth of 4.8% in 2023, as a 6.5% increase in revenues was offset by a 10.3% increase in expenses. INVH expects NOI growth of 4.5% in 2024 at the midpoint, with 5% increase in revenues and a more modest 6.3% increase in expenses. INVH notes this guidance incorporated expectations of 8-10% property tax increases, and insurance expense growth in the "mid- to high teens."

Mall: The solid earnings season for retail REITs continued this week. Tanger Inc. (SKT) rallied 6% after it reported strong fourth-quarter results highlighted by double-digit leasing spreads, and provided an upbeat outlook for 2024. Tanger recorded full-year FFO growth of 7.0% in 2023 - well above its prior guidance of 4.9% - and expects growth of another 5.1% at the midpoint of its initial range. Positively, blended leasing spreads jumped 13.3% in Q4 - its eighth-straight month of positive spreads following a rough stretch of rent declines in 11 straight quarters from mid-2019 through late 2021. Leasing volumes were also impressive throughout 2023, with SKT signing over 2.3M SF of leases during the year - a record for the company - which lifted its occupancy rate to 97.3% - higher by 30 basis points from a year earlier to levels that are above the pre-pandemic 2015-2019 average of 96.5%. There were some reasons for caution in an otherwise solid report, however, as the company noted that it has renewed only 24% of the space set to expire this year - down from 41% at this time last year - and stated that it "expects a higher re-tenanting rate in 2024 as it focuses on portfolio enhancement and further elevating and diversifying its retailer mix."

Data Center: On the downside this week, Digital Realty (DLR) dipped nearly 8% after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings and providing disappointing guidance in light of recent AI-related optimism. DLR reported that its full-year FFO declined -1.6% in 2023 as otherwise impressive revenue growth of 17% and record-high "same capital" NOI growth of 7.5% was fully negated by a combination of higher interest expense and deleveraging through asset sales and stock issuance. Disappointingly, the outlook for 2024 calls for FFO growth of just 1.3% as further deleveraging activities are expected to again offset an otherwise very strong year of property-level performance. Outside of the disappointing corporate-level FFO figures, property-level performance remained impressive in Q4, highlighted by renewal spreads of 8.2% - the strongest since 2015. Equinix (EQIX) finished flat this week despite reporting strong fourth-quarter results, citing "accelerating AI demand, robust pricing dynamics, and "continued momentum" across its data center and digital services portfolios. EQIX reported full-year FFO growth of 8.7% in 2023 - above its prior guidance of 8.4% - and expects growth to accelerate to 8.8% in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. Pricing power remained impressive, with EQIX recording same-store revenue growth of 10.0% - its fourth-straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth, which comes after a period of weak pricing trends across the data center space from 2018 through 2022.

Office: The upside inflation surprises - and expectations of a "high for longer" monetary policy approach - hit the more-highly-levered office sector and individual REITs particularly hard this week. Hudson Pacific (HPP) - which focuses on West Coast markets and owns a handful of movie studios - dipped 6% on the week after reporting mixed results, showing some signs of stabilization after a punishing 2023. HPP reported total leasing volume of 432k SF - roughly consistent with its pace throughout 2023, which is about 20% lower than its pre-pandemic average. After recording a sector-worst FFO decline of -55% in 2023, HPP provided full-year guidance calling for a 17% increase in 2024. Vornado (VNO) - which focuses almost exclusively in Manhattan - finished lower by 1.5% on the week despite reporting a notable rebound in office leasing activity in Q4. VNO signed 475k SF of NYC office space (840K including JV partners) in Q4 - its most active quarter since Q4 of 2021, which was more than double its average volume during the prior three quarters. VNO was aggressive with pricing to close these deals, however, with these leases signed at an initial rent of $100.33 PSF, which translated to a decline in cash spreads of -9.4%, which was the softest quarter on record. VNO reported that its full-year FFO declined -17.8% in 2023 - consistent with consensus estimates - and did not provide formal guidance for 2024.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs rebounded this week - stabilizing after sharp declines over the past month - with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) advancing 2.1% as results from a handful of the largest commercial mREITs showed more modest delinquency rates than feared. Multifamily-focused Arbor Realty (ABR) surged 14% after reporting strong fourth-quarter results showing significantly lower loan delinquency rates than several recent "short reports" had indicated. ABR reported distributable EPS of $0.51 in Q4 - above consensus estimates of $0.45 - and easily covered its $0.43/share dividend, which was raised twice in 2023. ABR also reported a 0.5% increase in its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") to $12.80 - the strongest among commercial mREITs this quarter. Arbor - which has been a target of short-selling campaigns over the past two years - used its earnings commentary to push back and clarify assertions made regarding delinquency rates within its portfolio. Citing data from Santander, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that 16.5% of ABR's loan book was past due in December, and WSJ reported this week that 26.6% of ABR's securitized debt were late on debt payments as of mid-January. ABR clarified that delinquency rates were actually just 1.3% for December and 5.6% for January, explaining that "total delinquency rate" metric cited in the reports is skewed by the timing of the survey (mid-month vs. month-end). ABR noted that its 60-day delinquency rate - a better measure of actual distress - is 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) - the second-largest commercial mREIT - rallied 6% this week after reporting results that were less-weak-than-feared given the recent focus on delinquency rates across much of the office space and pockets of the multifamily space. BXMT reported distributable EPS of $0.69 in Q4 - topping the $0.62 consensus estimate - which continued to cover its $0.62/share dividend. BXMT reported that its BVPS declined 2.9% in Q4 to $25.16 - a more muted decline compared to its PE-backed commercial mREIT peer KKR Real Estate (KREF). Loan performance was 93% in Q4 - down slightly from 95% in Q3 - with its US office segment (27% of its loan book) responsible for effectively all the delinquency. Franklin BSP Realty (FBRT) rallied 5% after it reported that its BVPS declined a modest -0.3% in Q4 to $15.77. FBRT reported distributable EPS of $0.39 - matching consensus estimates - which covered its $0.36/share dividend. FBRT didn't take any specific CECL charges in Q4, but did increase its general reserve to 0.96% of its total portfolio. FBRT notes that it ended the quarter with 6 loans on its "Watch List" representing about 5% of its portfolio - 2 office loans, 1 hotel loan, and 3 multifamily loans. FBRT subsequently sold one of the multifamily assets at a modest gain to its basis.

On the downside this week, office-focused lender Granite Point (GPMT) dipped 9% after it reported that its BVPS declined 3% in Q4 and reported EPS of $0.14 - down from $0.18 in Q3, and failing to cover its $0.20/share dividend. GPMT noted that 11.9% of its portfolio has a Risk Rating of 5 (default) - up from 8.6% last quarter, despite the resolution of a pair of office loans: a $92.6M San Diego office loan at a $33M loss and a $31.8M Dallas office loan at a $16.8M loss. Elsewhere, residential mREIT Chimera (CIM) also lagged after reporting softer-than-expected results as hedge-related costs offset an otherwise positive quarter for its underlying MBS book. CIM reported that its BVPS declined 2.2% in Q4 to $6.75 and reported distributable EPS of $0.13 - consistent with last quarter but below the consensus estimate of $0.17. Recent data from Fitch and Trepp show that delinquency rates on CMBS loans in the office space have more-than-doubled over the past year. Aside from office, however, CRE loan distress remains isolated to the most highly leveraged and speculative segments of the market. Fitch reports that delinquency rates have actually declined year-over-year in the hotel and retail space - two sectors that faced significant distress early in the pandemic.

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through seven weeks of 2024, real estate equities have lagged the broader equity benchmarks following a powerful year-end rebound in 2023. The Equity REIT Index is lower by -4.6%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -5.9%. This compares with the 5.9% gain on the S&P 500, the 1.9% gain for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the -0.8% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 3 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Regional Mall, Data Center, and Hotel REITs, while Cell Tower and Self-Storage REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.30%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 42 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has risen 22 basis points to 4.64%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by -2.0% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 10.2% this year, but the broader Commodities complex remains lower by -2.1% on the year.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a frenetic week of inflation and housing market data, the economic calendar slows down in the holiday-shortened week ahead. U.S. equity and bond markets will be closed on Monday in observance of President's Day. On Tuesday, we'll see the CB Leading Index - a composite of ten forward-looking economic indicators - which is expected to post a remarkable 22nd consecutive month of declines, underscoring the unique duplicity observed in the economic data over the past two years. On Wednesday, we'll see minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, in which Fed Chair Powell noted some continued reluctance among FOMC members to pivot towards rate cuts. On Thursday, we'll be watching Jobless Claims data for any signs of cracks in the seemingly unshakable jobs market. We'll also see Existing Home Sales data for January, which is expected to show a rebound in sales from the multi-decade lows of last year. The early-2024 housing market rebound may be more muted than once expected, however, as 30-Year Mortgage Rates have retraced roughly half of their late-2023 pull-back during the past month.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.