Freeport-McMoRan: Electric Future Ahead

Feb. 18, 2024 10:00 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock3 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan benefits from high copper prices and the Chinese government measures to boost copper consumption.
  • Despite a weak Chinese economy, copper prices remain close to $4/lb, reflecting strong demand and tightening physical markets.
  • Freeport-McMoRan is frugal with spending and has contingency plans in place, but forecasts impressive EBITDA and cash flow with higher copper prices.
  • The stock trades at only 5.5x EBITDA targets with upside potential from a surge in copper prices to $5/lb.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been stuck in a trading range for several years now despite the key Chinese economy struggling and EV demand growth. The copper miner continues to benefit from relatively high copper prices, with the expectation that

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

BeaBaggage
Today, 12:00 PM
$FCX never diversified when its currency (share price) was high, could have snatched Newcrest w 2-2.4/mil oz gold, 350m/lb Cu and brought safe country and diversification w low debt in using stock but Newmont grabbed it. They are a one trick pony s/t the Indonesian whims.
6,000,000 TONs of Cu will be coming online by end of 2025 even if we factor Cobre at First Quantum out of the picture, Cu is a post 2025 story. Little Sandfire is now producing in Botswana..Cu coming out of the woodwork...or dirt everywhere. Avoid. Bea
TheJollyGreenMan
Today, 11:35 AM
the price of a pound of tomatoes in NYC is more than a pound of copper.

if you think this sustainable, i have a bridge to sell you in London.
rockjcp
Today, 11:21 AM
Electrification is ongoing and growing. Demand rising and supply falling!
