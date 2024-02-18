Oat_Phawat

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been stuck in a trading range for several years now despite the key Chinese economy struggling and EV demand growth. The copper miner continues to benefit from relatively high copper prices, with the expectation that the Chinese government implements measures to get the economy booming again to increase copper consumption. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock with the company minting cash at current copper prices.

Source: Finviz

China Rebound

Copper bears should really worry why prices for the red metal have remained so close to $4/lb despite the Chinese economy slumping. Copper is near all-time highs despite the economy not exactly supporting higher prices.

Source: Macrotrends

Over the last few weeks, the CCP has made several moves to boost the economy and stabilize the stock market. The economy has grown at a weak clip since the implementation of very strict Covid policies and the housing market in many areas faces 30% declines from the peak prices limiting housing states to levels not seen since prior to 2010.

Source: Barrons's/Autonomous Research

Despite what normally would be a horrible backdrop for copper prices, Freeport-McMoRan President Kathleen Quirk, future CEO on June 11, had this to say about Copper demand in China on the Q4'23 earnings call:

Physical markets have continued to tighten, inventories have declined and demand is growing. Despite the weak sentiment over the last several quarters on the Chinese economy and property sector, the reality is that China's copper consumption was strong throughout 2023 and this reflected the intensity of copper used in energy infrastructure, renewables and electric vehicles... we believe the fundamentals of the market will lead to significantly higher copper prices in the future and that's supported by anticipated strong growth in demand associated with secular trends and the global economy's requirements for copper.

As the outgoing CEO Richard Adkerson mentioned on the Q4'23 earnings call, copper demand will remain strong due to the global focus on electrification and supply challenges always make for problems with matching demand:

Looking ahead, the world's going to need significantly more copper in the future for a variety of factors. The world's just becoming increasingly electrified and that's what copper is used for. And it's at a time when the industry is simply not investing to grow production that the outlook indicates that will be required for economic, operational and resource nationalism, a series of factors, but the facts are there's an outlook for strong demand and supply challenges.

Frugal Spending

Despite the attractive fundamentals for copper prices over the long term due to China growth and the electrification of the world, Freeport-McMoRan isn't aggressively spending on capital expenditures. The copper miner forecasts 2024 capex at up to $3.6 billion with a shift higher to $3.8 billion in 2025, but the key is the $1.2 billion in discretionary spending with contingency plans allowing for quick elimination from the project list, if copper prices were to slump.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

The major Kucing Liar mine in Indonesia would offer 560 million pounds of copper annually along with 520 thousand ounces of gold, but the mine won't ramp up until 2029. Overall, Freeport-McMoRan has over 104 million pounds of copper reserves recoverable at copper prices above $3/lb, yet the company isn't aggressively full speed ahead on expensive capital projects.

While management is confident in higher copper prices, the market always has different plans. Investors should have more confidence in higher prices considering the ability of copper to remain elevated at the start of 2024 despite slumping EV demand and a weak Chinese economy.

If one follows the projections of Freeport-McMoRan of a copper market destined for record prices, the annual EBITDA and operating cash flow forecasts are impressive. For 2025/26, the company has guided to an adjusted EBITDA range from $10 billion per year at $4 copper to over $14 billion per year at $5 copper, with operating cash flows under these price scenarios would range from $7 billion to over $10 billion.

Remember, Freeport-McMoRan just guided to capex spending of only $3.8 billion in 2025 based on ideal copper market fundamentals remaining in place. The capex spending level could easily be cut to just $2.6 billion, while operating cash flows could easily top $7 billion, with upside to $10 billion.

The company has recently offered a small dividend with a flexible payout amount for a total quarterly dividend of $0.15, or a 1.5% yield. In addition, the company buys shares due to the capital return policy for up to 50% of free cash flow.

The stock only has a market cap of $56 billion with placing the valuation multiple at 5.5x EBITDA at the current copper prices with a $10 billion target. The multiple quickly dips to only 4.0x EBITDA on a surge in copper prices to $5/lb with Freeport-McMoRan producing $14 billion in annual EBITDA.

Under this scenario, the capital returns would only jump due to the significantly higher free cash flow.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should find Freeport-McMoRan even more attractive with copper prices maintaining levels near $4/lb when market demand appears suppressed. Once the macro situation improves, copper could see higher prices, leading the copper miner to producing strong cash flows for shareholders.

Investors should continue using the current price to load up on Freeport-McMoRan for the future electrification of the world.