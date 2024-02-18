Screen Archives/Moviepix via Getty Images

Today, we tee up a company that has some significant catalysts over the next few quarters. The stock also sets up as a good covered call candidate. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is a Springfield, Massachusetts based designer and manufacturer of firearms, sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands. Offerings include revolvers, pistols, sporting rifles, and supplementary goods, which are sold to hunters and citizens looking to protect their property, as well as law enforcement and military agencies in the U.S. and around the world. The company was formed in 1852 and essentially went public when publicly traded Saf-T-Hammer Corporation acquired it from Tompkins plc for $15 million in May 2001, with its first trade transacted at $1.05 a share after giving effect to the 2020 spin out of American Outdoor Brands. Renamed Smith & Wesson from 2002-2016, American Outdoor Brands 2016-2020, and back to its current moniker thereafter, its stock trades around $13.50 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $620 million.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending April 30th. For the avoidance of doubt, the twelve-month period ending April 30, 2024 is FY24.

Although Springfield, Massachusetts is listed as S&W's headquarters on its most recent 10-Q filed December 5, 2023, that is about to change as the company is in the process of relocating to Maryville, Tennessee. The new facilities will house not only the corporate offices, but also a significant portion of its manufacturing operations, as well as its main distribution center. The move is expected to be completed by the end of FY24 at an aggregate cost of $160 million to $170 million. More on this relocation below.

Products

S&W disaggregates its revenue amongst Handguns, Long Guns, and Other Products & Services.

The company offers 19 series of pistols and six lines of revolvers, which comprise a Handguns segment that generated FY23 net sales of $360.7 million, 75% of total and down 42% from FY22 (52% from FY21), despite adding five new products in the reporting period. S&W's handguns compete with Sturm Ruger (RGR) and Taurus, as well as Glock, Sig Sauer, and Springfield Armory in the pistol category. Overall, non-military domestic handguns represent a ~$3.5 billion domestic opportunity.

Long Guns is comprised of eight rifle categories that compete with offerings from Sig Sauer, Sturm Ruger, Springfield Armory, and Daniel Defense. This unit accounted for FY23 net sales of $74.2 million, 15% of total and off 61% from FY22 (71% from FY21). Overall, the non-military domestic market for rifles is ~$1.6 billion.

Other Products & Services include barrels, magazines, handcuffs, suppressors, and third-party services, which contributed FY23 net sales of $44.3 million, or 9% of total and down 12% from FY22 (12% from FY21).

Approximately 91% of the company's top line is generated from sales to domestic consumers, with the balance sold into professional channels such as local law enforcement, federal government agencies, and international customers.

Share Price Performance

The significant decline at S&W's FY23 top line is a normalization back to pre-pandemic demand after lockdowns and domestic unrest impelled many Americans to purchase firearms as a protective measure. Subsequent to the pandemic-related selloff in March 2020, the market quickly awakened to the fact that S&W would be a beneficiary of the very unusual and unsettling milieu, rallying shares of SWBI 821% to an all-time high of $39.61 in July 2021. After an unprecedented and unsustainable two-year surge in demand that included net sales of $1.06 billion in FY21, FY23 reversed the trend with S&W finishing with net sales of $479.2 million, 10% below FY20 (which ended April 30, 2020). Mostly due to this inevitable correction, its stock has fallen 67% from that 2021 peak. However, there is one other headwind at play.

Relocation

In September 2021, the company announced that it would be relocating its headquarters, distribution operations, and a portion of its manufacturing to Tennessee, with an eye on vacating a distribution facility in Missouri, as well as exiting its Deep River, Connecticut plant, while moving or selling its custom plastic injection molding services, rapid prototyping, and tooling capabilities performed at the latter location. The original plans called for the capital outlays to be funded with cash on hand with a completion date in the second half of calendar 2023. The move was also expected to be accretive to the bottom line by $0.10 to $0.12 a share annually.

However, due to a slowdown in business and cost inflation, S&W was compelled to tap its line of credit in 3QFY23 - initially for $25 million and then for another $50 million in 2QFY24. As projected, shipments from the facility commenced in August 2023, but the project's completion is not expected until sometime in the first half of calendar 2024.

Q2 FY24 Financials

Margins pressure has continued into FY24, as illustrated in the company's Q2 FY24 financials, which were reported on December 7, 2023. S&W posted earnings of $0.14 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $19.3 million on net sales of $125.0 million versus $0.26 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $25.6 million on net sales of $121.1 million in Q2 FY23. Non-GAAP gross margin fell 560 basis points to 28.3% as wage and raw material inflation could not be offset with price increases. As a comparator, gross margins were around 35% pre-pandemic.

On the bright side, management believed that it gained market share, citing shipments outperforming criminal background checks (a.k.a. NICS) by more than 7%.

That said, the bottom line missed Street expectations by $0.04, causing a 9% drop in share price to $12.50 in the following trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite tapping into its credit facility, S&W's board approved a $50 million repurchase program in September 2023, under which it bought back 645,770 shares in the quarter, leaving $41.8 million on its authorization as of October 31, 2023. On that same date, the company held cash of $44.2 million and debt of $64.8 million for de minimis net leverage of 0.25. Share repurchases are not S&W's only return-of-capital vehicle. It also pays a $0.12 a share quarterly dividend - most recently increased 20% in June 2023 - for a current yield of 3.7%.

The company has a small Street following, consisting of two buys from Aegis and Lake Street and one hold from Criag Hallum. Their mean price objective is just over $16.00 a share. On average, they expect S&W to earn $0.51 a share (non-GAAP) on net sales of $517.5 million in FY24, followed by $0.97 a share (non-GAAP) on net sales of $539.8 million in FY25.

Verdict:

Using the FY24 forecast as a guide, shares of SWBI trade at a PE multiple of over 20. With the distraction of a relocation in the rearview mirror, those same shares trade at much more modest PE of 13.9 on FY25E EPS. The EV/TTM EBITDA multiple is also modest at around 7.5.

The question with the company is when will its gross margin normalize. The bet here is that will occur in FY25 when management can solely focus on operations (bolstered by greater societal angst that typically accompanies an election year), leading to greater than anticipated firearms sales, a paydown of its debt and a gradual increase in share price towards the Street mean of $16.17. Furthermore, the 3.6% dividend yield can be augmented with a covered call strategy.