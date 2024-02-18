This Bull Market Is Roaring On Rotation

panida wijitpanya

At the beginning of this year, I suggested that the next leg up in this bull cycle would be instigated by a rotation out of the Magnificent 7 stocks and into the rest of the market. The year certainly didn’t start out that way, but the past several days seem to be more reflective of that scenario. The S&P 500 hit another new all-time high on Thursday with the technology and communication services sectors, which are dominated by big tech, being the only two sectors to finish with small losses. You can see the rotation from Thursday’s trading in the heat map below.

Edward Jones

It is even more notable when we consider that the Russell 2000 small-cap index rallied 2.6% on Thursday, and the equally weighted version of the S&P 500 climbed 1.2% to a new all-time high of its own. The bears have been hanging their hat on the underperformance of these two indexes, suggesting that narrowing breadth would suffocate the uptrend. It looks like they may be eating those hats in short order as breadth continues to improve, which is my expectation.

Finviz

Stocks gave back some of Thursday’s gains on Friday when the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January came in hotter than expected, just as we saw with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) earlier in the week. The PPI rose 0.3%, which was above the 0.1% consensus estimate. The annualized rate came in at 0.9% versus expectations for a 0.6% increase, but that was still lower than the 1% annualized increase in December. It was the rise in core services prices within the PPI that concerned some, but I think that was largely due to beginning-of-the-year price hikes like we saw in January of 2023. In other words, it is a one off I would ignore, as I did last year. That worked exceptionally well for those who stuck to the soft landing narrative.

TradingEconomics

The bears pounced on last week’s inflation news, as though it was outside the bounds of the normal volatility that we see from one month to the next, but it was not. It looks more like grasping for straws to try to undermine or invalidate the gains we have seen in the market year to date. Producer prices feed into consumer prices, which is why any sustained uptick could be a cause for concern, but the chart below shows that producer prices have fallen as fast as they rose, which is the pattern we should soon see with consumer prices as this year progresses.

TradingEconomics

The relevance of last week’s debate about a continuation of the disinflationary trend in both consumer and producer prices is its impact on Fed policy this year. The January speed bump in prices has pushed out the consensus view on when rate cuts may begin from March to June. I still think they should begin in March, but the resilience we see in the economic data may afford the Fed more time to start that process. The market’s performance tells me that a delay may not imperil the expansion. Note the rotation that occurred over the last week, with the perceived safe havens of technology and communication services being the ONLY two sectors to post losses.

Finviz

I see this rotation as part of the pullback or pause needed to resolve the overbought condition that markets faced at the beginning of the year. It should continue and underpin new highs for all the major market indexes in the year ahead.

As for consumer and producer price inflation, what keeps me confident that we will see declining rates in both continue is the inevitable rebalancing of spending patterns. Goods consumption should increase relative to services consumption moving forward. Less spending on travel, leisure, bars, and restaurants should ease what is known as core services price inflation. A modest recovery in the housing market should lead to more spending on durable goods.

Another important thing to remember is that the Fed focuses on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is much closer to the Fed’s target. The headline PCE is already at 2.6%, while the core rate is at 2.9%. We are in the final inning of the return to 2%, which is why the Fed’s next move is to begin an easing cycle. These are both positive rates of change, along with the restoration of annualized corporate profit growth. These are the three pillars that form the foundation for a continuation of the bull market in 2024.