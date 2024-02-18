zhengzaishuru

Before the market opens on February 22nd, the management team at oil and gas exploration and production giant Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is expected to announce financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Depending on how things work out regarding the merger between it and energy behemoth Exxon Mobil (XOM), this might be the final quarter that the company reports as a standalone public enterprise. Since the announcement of the merger, shares of the company have fallen short of what the implied buyout price has been. And I don't just mean the typical spread that you see between where shares are and where they should be if the merger were to be completed immediately. Rather, the stock has pulled back in general, alongside shares of Exxon Mobil.

At the end of the day, this broader pullback is likely in response to a weakening of oil and gas prices. But of course, investors always need to remain diligent and it would be wise to know what all transpires with the firm up until the deal goes through. At this point, the probability of the merger failing is incredibly small. But there is some non 0% probability that it could. And even if it does go through, how the company performs during the quarter will be another barometer of how good a decision Exxon Mobil made when deciding to make this purchase.

A brief recap

Back in October of 2023, I wrote an article detailing the merger that was announced at that time between Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources. The effective buyout price came out to $59.5 billion when looking at just the equity. When we include net debt in the equation, the price increased to $64.5 billion. This is a case of the largest publicly traded energy firm in the country making one of the largest purchases in the history of the space. The primary objective here for Exxon Mobil has been to consolidate acreage in the Permian Basin, particularly in the Midland Basin where Exxon Mobil holds relatively little acreage compared to the 856,000 acres owned by Pioneer Natural Resources.

Exxon Mobil

By combining into one firm, the hope is that the shareholders of the business in question will benefit immeasurably by achieving significant operational synergies. Clustering resources, combined with being able to exercise greater buying power and supplying power over others in its value chain, is expected to yield some material results. If the management team at Exxon Mobil is correct, the deal will result in around $2 billion in annual run rate synergies over the next decade. But even without those synergies, I concluded that the deal does not look bad at all.

Keep an eye on earnings

As I stated already, the probability of the transaction between the two companies falling apart seems to be quite low. I say this because, when the probability does rise, the spread between the implied buyout price and the price at which shares are trading widens, usually considerably. Of course, with two major companies involved, that spread would be a lot smaller than if we were talking about smaller enterprises. But the spread exists all the same. Based on trading prices while the market was open on February 16th, the spread between the price at which Pioneer Natural Resources was trading and the price at which it should capture if the merger had been completed immediately was 3.86%. Obviously, there is some time value based into this pricing disparity, with everything not attributable to the time value relating to some chance that the deal might not be completed.

Assuming that the deal does get completed, investors in Exxon Mobil would be wise to continue monitoring the financial data put out by Pioneer Natural Resources. After all, they are the ones assuming the risk in the long run should the deal go through. When it comes to earnings, analysts currently anticipate revenue for the quarter of $5.01 billion. That does represent a slight decline from the $5.11 billion the business generated during the same quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. Investors should be mindful that a lot of working parts can go into even a small change in revenue.

For instance, in addition to generating revenue from its oil and gas sales, the company also engages in other activities that fall under the revenue category. Examples include sales of purchased commodities, interest and other income or losses, derivative gains or losses, and any gains or losses on the disposition of assets. Any one of these can have a rather sizable impact on revenue. In the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, for instance, the company generated $1.68 billion in revenue from the sale of purchased commodities. That was down from $1.83 billion generated one year earlier. On the bottom line, this particular activity does not have a major impact on the company. But on the top line, it very well could.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is not to say that Pioneer Natural Resources will not see a material change in revenue associated with its oil and gas sales. There is a decent probability that it will. As you can see in the chart above, the firm has seen a consistent increase in output associated with oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, from one quarter to the next. When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year in its entirety, management indicated that the midpoint of guidance for total oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid output would be around 710,500 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. If we take the amount produced so far for the first nine months of last year, this would imply 728,749 boe per day for the final quarter. That would be 1% higher than what was seen in the third quarter and it would be 10.2% above what we've seen in the final quarter of 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Of course, pricing is another important factor. And the fact of the matter is that pricing in the energy space has pulled back to some extent. As you can see in the chart above, energy pricing has been all over the map, especially when it comes to natural gas. For the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, WTI crude prices were $78.42 per barrel, while natural gas prices were $2.74 per Mcf. Although these differences might not seem significant, an effective change for the blended pricing of all three commodities of only $1 per boe can impact revenue to the tune of $67 million in the course of a single quarter.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Investors should also be paying attention to the bottom line. Analysts currently believe that earnings per share will be $5.35. That would be down from the $5.98 per share generated in the final quarter of 2022. This would translate to a decline in net income from $1.48 billion to $1.33 billion. Given the drop that we have seen when it comes to oil prices, and natural gas prices, it wouldn't be shocking to see profitability pull back like that. For the first nine months of 2023, net income totaled only $3.63 billion. That's down from the $6.36 billion generated at the same time in 2022. Investors should also be paying attention to other profitability metrics. Analysts have not provided guidance for those. But as you can see in the table above, they include operating cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and EBITDA. In all likelihood, these will also have worsened year over year. We are talking about WTI crude pricing being down 9.2%, Brent crude pricing being down 5.5%, and natural gas prices being down 53.3%, all since the time the merger was announced, and we are talking about prices having dropped year over year as a result of concerns over the supply and demand balance of energy and global economic health, none of this is shocking to me.

An update on the merger

At the risk of stating this too many times, the merger between these two companies will probably go through. But investors should always be paying attention to what goes on from a regulatory perspective. The good news is that, on February 7th, the management team at Pioneer Natural Resources announced that the company received shareholder approval for the merger between it and Exxon Mobil. Management then reiterated that they still expect it to be completed in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That implies sometime between the 1st of April and the end of June.

The fact that there have not been any massive bumps in the road is highly encouraging. On the regulatory front, there have been some members of Congress who have pushed back against the deal. As for the FTC, news did break in early December of last year that regulators were evaluating the transaction because of antitrust considerations. This comes at a time when there is also some scrutiny over the $53 billion proposed purchase of Hess Corporation (HES) by Chevron (CVX). But from what I can tell, there have not been any major actions by the FTC that indicate that the deal is likely to be significantly challenged. Of course, nobody knows what could transpire. Smaller deals in other industries, such as the proposed merger between The Kroger Co (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) and the merger between JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE), received a massive amount of scrutiny. At the end of the day though, some major deals have ultimately gone through. Just recently, Microsoft (MSFT) was able to purchase Activision Blizzard after agreeing to certain concessions both in the US and abroad. That was the largest purchase in the history of the video game industry.

Takeaway

At this time, what all is transpiring between Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources is interesting. Those who are bullish about Exxon Mobil and who believe that the transaction will be completed can get a site discount on their purchase of Exxon Mobil shares by buying up units of Pioneer Natural Resources at the price at which they are trading today. Of course, both companies have seen their shares pull back because of a reduction in energy prices. When the transaction was initially announced, it translated to a buyout price for Pioneer Natural Resources of around $253 per share. That number today is around $242.66. Such small amounts probably will not matter for those focused on the long haul. But every little bit of return in this market does help.