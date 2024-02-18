Peter Hansen/iStock via Getty Images

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been outgrowing the FPGA market over the recent years. Its focus on lower-power chips has paid off and helped the firm to become highly profitable thanks to its dominant position in this niche market. The firm recently developed a new portfolio of more advanced chips that increase its addressable market. Its level of profitability keeps increasing as each generation of FPGA serves new kinds of applications and is additive to older ones. While the business case is solid, elevated growth hypotheses are required to justify more upside potential. I’m rating the stock as a HOLD.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is an American company designing and selling field programmable gate array ("FPGA") chips in several markets such as the automotive/industry, communication/computing, and consumers. FPGAs can be programmed for several kinds of applications via software attached. The firm is fabless and deals with foundries such as TSMC, Samsung, and UMC to produce its chips. The FPGA market size is estimated close to $9bn and bigger companies are competing in the field such as Xilinx (AMD), Altera from Intel (INTC), and Microsemi from Microchip (MCHP). I estimate LSCC has a 9% market share.

While being much smaller than its competitors, LSSC is focused on a submarket associated with low-power consumption applications. In comparison, Xilinx and Altera are more focused on higher-end applications (Inference for AI within data centers, Telecoms) but can still compete with Lattice in Industrial and auto segments. Lattice strengthened its power efficiencies thanks to different chip architectures but also by using as semiconductor substrate Soitec FD SOI technology on wafers manufactured by Samsung’s foundry. It has been the foundation of its existing platform called NEXUS. The FPGA market is expected to grow by at least 10% per year until 2030, at a rate faster than the aggregate semiconductor market (~7%/year).

Let’s dig into the company segments. Within the Communications and Computing Market (33% of sales FY23): LSCC’s solutions play key roles in computing systems such as servers and client devices, 5G wireless infrastructure, switches, and routers.

In the Industrial and Automotive Market (59% of sales), Lattice provides solutions for the Internet of Things ("IoT"), machine vision, robotics, drones, factory automation, advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), and automotive infotainment. Automotive is gaining traction as FPGA chips have key functions within high-end cars (see below).

Finally, Consumers (cameras, displays, wearables) and licensing/services represent 8% of sales. The consumer segment has been lagging over the recent years we can see in the table below.

The firm is strengthening its new platform called AVANT, to target the mid-range FPGA market. These chips will be sold at a selling price 10-20X higher than its small-range FPGAs. Due to higher prices and software attached (more complex chips), Lattice expects its addressable market to nearly double to $10bn by 2028. The firm is not present in the high-end market (Large FPGAs) where Altera and Xilinx compete. Also, within small-range chips, the NEXUS portfolio should continue to outgrow Lattice’s legacy processors. Both trends should accelerate growth trends along with gross margins.

The firm expressed several times that there should be little cannibalization between both portfolios because they serve different purposes. Concerning product adoption, close to 90% of customers are existing clients. According to the management, existing customers pushed for the launch of mid-range offerings. AVANT product is the result of intense discussions between Lattice and its clients, to serve more of their application needs.

Recent quarterly trends

On the 12th of February (Q4 result), the management gave a view on 2024: “Looking forward, we expect Q1 '24 revenue to be sequentially down from Q4 '23, driven by softer end customer demand across our end markets as end customers rebound to their inventory levels.”

LSCC expressed pessimism about near-term trends within auto and industrial, which has been the fastest-growing segment over recent years. As a consequence, the quarterly guidance came weak, in a range of $130m to 150m for the Q1 of FY2024.

Note that during the previous quarter (Q3 result, 30th of October 2023), the firm already guided well below what analysts were expected for the Q4: with an EST of $150-180m versus a consensus estimate of $200m.

It however provided an indication of the timing of a potential rebound: “At this point, we expect revenue in the second half of 2024 to be higher than the first half of '24, driven by improving end market conditions as the end customer inventory levels normalize as well as new Lattice Nexus and Avant product ramps. “

What valuation can we expect?

The company presented medium-term financial goals during the Investor Day of May 2023. The mid-term growth target was set at 15% to 20% per year from FY2022 to FY2026. Due to the current cyclical market correction, I estimate the FY22-FY26 growth to be only 12%, with a V-shape recovery from FY2023 to FY2025. On the profitability side: the management highlighted a gross margin target above 70% and operating expenses close to 30% leading to EBIT margins of 40%. In my model, I model an EBIT margin of 40% by 2026, outpacing 45% by 2030 via operating leverage. Considering the bottom line, the FCF conversion comes at 45% and comes at the higher range of the semiconductor sector. With such aggressive hypotheses, I can't even find upside potential. The stock seems to be overpriced.

Balance sheet analysis

The firm enjoys an elevated cash conversion, above 30% on revenues. It has repurchased more than $260m of its shares over the past three years and paid back all its remaining debt in FY2023. I expect Free Cash Flow generation to reach $300m by FY2025, equivalent to a yield of 3% on its market cap if the payout to shareholders reaches 100%.

Technical analysis

After being down -7% after the market, post Q4 results, the stock turned positive and jumped toward $80/share in an astonishing move. It is difficult for me to understand what excited the market: maybe the prospect of an activity rebound seen by the management in the S2 2024. The stock remains expensive, with revenues in contractions due to cyclical factors: I prefer not to chase the momentum.

Risks

FPGA cyclical markets are enduring an ongoing inventory correction. Lattice revenue decline is sharp. Its competitors recently published disappointing results in their FPGA divisions. The market seems to project itself beyond this downturn and wait for a strong 2025 rebound. It would be rational if Lattice was not priced for perfection with a 40X 2025 forward PE. If the activity doesn’t rebound significantly in the second half of 2024, the stock could fall again.

The second risk I see would be related to the competition. While Altera and Xilinx have been more focused on high-end FPGAs, they could progress in the mid-range market. They have considerable financial resources, and an elevated level of R&D. The advantage of Lattice would lie in its expertise in the design of low-power devices.

Conclusion

Fundamentals are impressive but come at a price. I don't see the urgency to invest in the stock right now. I believe that being patient would be wiser. At least waiting to see if end markets are indeed rebounding by half of 2024.