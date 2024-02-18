Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lattice Semiconductor: Great Asset Priced For Perfection

Summary

  • Lattice Semiconductor is leading the low-power programmable chips market and is increasing its addressable market by moving upward in the value chain.
  • The firm fully deleveraged its balance sheet and can now increase its cash distribution.
  • While it is outgrowing the FPGA market, its valuation seems too expensive to me. My DCF model indicates it is difficult to justify near-term upside potential.
  • Despite experiencing a cyclical correction on its end markets, the stock is bouncing back sharply from recent lows. This makes me skeptical.
  • I prefer to wait for a better entry point. I rate the stock as a HOLD.

Réseau de portes programmables sur site ou FPGA

Peter Hansen/iStock via Getty Images

My thesis

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been outgrowing the FPGA market over the recent years. Its focus on lower-power chips has paid off and helped the firm to become highly profitable thanks to its

Hello readers! Passionate about technology, my focus will be on finding and analyzing companies that can play a relevant role in today's geopolitics, leverage their IP, and eventually with time become new leaders. Therefore, the investment style will correspond to growth companies with a bias on the mid-cap segment. The main sectors under study will be biotechnologies, computer chips, cloud technology, energy, and commodities. Special attention will be given to risks surrounding business cases, with a top-down approach completing each bottom-up analysis. As growing business often fail the test of funding, a systematic balance sheet analysis will be performed while a stress test will be employed to challenge my thesis and see what degree of safety lie in each model. Long-term capital appreciation will be preferred rather than short-term speculation. Holding a master's in communication, and an MBA, completed with experience in journalism, I will be happy to share with you my ideas and points of view. Being a SA contributor since 2023, I am looking forward to your comments to help me improve my work and will do my best to provide the most extensive coverage in these thematics for you. Best regards

