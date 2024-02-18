Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Edgewell Personal Care: Decline In Progress As Commercial Standing Evaporates

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Edgewell Personal Care’s growth has been disappointing, with declining revenue despite acquisitions. The company has lost touch with its target market and appears to be superseded by new entrants.
  • Management has poorly executed and made several missteps, contributing to a growing debt balance and declining margins.
  • EPC appears wholly unattractive relative to its peers, many of whom are mature businesses and still positioned to grow well and maintain margins.
  • We do not believe acquisitions or reorganizations will be sufficient to revitalize the company, primarily due to the ground already lost and the cost associated with catching up.
  • EPC stock is trading at a reasonable discount to its peers but appears overvalued compared to its historical average. Given the dire commercial situation, we rate the stock a sell.

Skin care and body care beauty Gift set lotion, gel, shampoo, serum, massage brushes, cotton pads for makeup remover.

Elena Noviello/Moment via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • EPC is in a lose-lose situation in our view. The company either acts defensively, cutting costs and seeking to protect margins to stabilize its position first, or accelerates spending and

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.96K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.