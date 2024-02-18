FuzzMartin

Thesis

I believe B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is in a precarious position with further downside to go because:

RILY's core business is in a risky solvency position. The company has a negative tangible book value yet is trading above book value. Short interest is high, but I believe a squeeze is unlikely until new lows are made.

My thesis exposes balance sheet risks in B. Riley which occur before the claims of equity investors, preferred equity investors and debt security investors. Hence, my view is applicable to all the different listed instruments under the RILY umbrella (RILY) (NASDAQ:RILYP), (NASDAQ:RILYL), (NASDAQ:RILYO), (NASDAQ:RILYM), (NASDAQ:RILYG), (NASDAQ:RILYK), (NASDAQ:RILYN), (NASDAQ:RILYZ) and (NASDAQ:RILYT).

RILY's business is in a risky solvency position

RILY's standard interest coverage ratio (computed as EBIT/Net Interest Expense) is already low at 1.26x. However, the headline EBIT figure includes 3 sources of revenues that are highly volatile and arguably not part of core, consistent operations:

Capital markets trading and mark-to-market on loan revenue, which relates to movements in the company's prop trading, fund management, and VC investments business. Auction and liquidation sale of goods revenue, which relates to the number and size of asset purchase and liquidation activities it conducts primarily in the retail sector. Wealth management trading and mark-to-market on loan revenue, which relates to similar investment-related activities.

The following illustrates the high degree of volatility in these revenue streams:

Capital Markets Trading and Mark-to-Market on Loans Revenue (USD'000) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

The Capital Markets trading and mark-to-market revenues have contributed between -85% to +44% of the overall revenue mix in the last 11 quarters; which shows a high degree of material volatility.

Auction and Liquidation Sale of Goods Revenue (USD'000) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

The Auction and Liquidation sale of goods revenues have contributed between 0% to +14.2% of the overall revenue mix in the last 11 quarters; which also indicates sizable volatility.

Wealth Management Trading and Mark-to-Market on Loans Revenue (USD'000) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

The Wealth Management trading and mark-to-market revenues are inconsequential given their tiny contribution size (0.1% to 1.1% of the overall revenue mix in the last 11 quarters). However, my point is that principally, it shares the same characteristics of being a volatile revenue stream.

Now when assessing a company's financial stability, I believe it is prudent to exclude the counting of such highly volatile revenue streams, which are arguably not a part of core, consistent revenues. When this adjustment is made, the solvency analysis of RILY's balance sheet reveals that the company is unable to fund net interest expenses from its core operating earnings as the core net interest coverage ratio prints -0.17x. Here's the comparison of the standard vs adjusted figures:

RILY Interest Coverage Ratio (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

This negative coverage is due to negative core EBIT, where core refers to figures excluding the impact of the highly volatile revenue streams and associated cost of goods sold:

RILY Core EBIT (USD mn) (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

As of Q3 FY23, the company has $4.23 billion in liquidity, as defined by cash and short term investments. Annualizing the last quarter's core EBIT loss gets us an annual bleed of $8.76 million. Hence, although it would lead to cash bleed, it can be said that the company has sufficient liquidity to cover its EBIT losses. Now I do acknowledge that D&A is not a cash cost and hence EBITDA is a better measure of cash bleed. Core EBITDA is still positive at +$23.59 million as of Q3 FY23 (+$94.36 million annualized). But in the medium to long term, D&A costs cannot be ignored lest the asset base is not replenished (balance sheet value is discussed in the next section).

Net debt to core EBITDA also stands dangerously high at almost 10.6x:

Net debt to core EBITDA (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

All these numbers tell me that RILY is in a risky solvency position.

The company has a negative tangible book value, yet is trading above book value

RILY has a negative net assets ex-goodwill situation of -$30 million as of Q3 FY23:

Net assets ex-goodwill (Company Filings, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

I have computed this figure by taking total assets less goodwill less total liabilities based on balance sheet values.

I have excluded goodwill as it is a balancing figure to reflect the premiums paid on acquisitions. In an asset sale scenario, I posit that goodwill is an unreliable source of value, particularly when the core business has negative earnings. Note that traditional tangible book value calculations exclude intangible assets as well. However, I have been generous and counted the $333.6 million worth of intangible assets in my net assets calculation, even though the company has started to have impairments on these intangibles recently (it booked a $35.5 million impairment of goodwill and trade names in Q3 FY23).

Despite a negative net assets ex-goodwill figure, RILY is trading above book value with a P/B of 1.3x:

RILY P/B (Capital IQ, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

With negative core earnings and a negative net assets ex-goodwill value, I think there's a case to be made for the stock to trade below book value. Hence, I see further downside potential in the stock, till it at least reaches 1.0x P/B as a conservative valuation target.

Short interest is high but I believe a squeeze is unlikely until new lows are made

The horrid state of affairs in RILY's balance sheet has attracted a lot of short interest in the stock (32.25%):

RILY Short Interest (Capital IQ, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

Typically, I get wary of short squeezes when short interests climb to above 10%. However, in this case, I believe the short squeeze has already occurred in late January 2024:

B Riley Financial Technical Analysis of Short Squeezes (TradingView, Hunting Alpha Analysis)

As always, my charts use adjusted prices which include the impact of dividends. This helps view the entire share price performance from a total return perspective.

From my read of the technical, I believe fresh lows below $15.93 need to be made to invite a new set of short sellers before another short squeeze is on the cards. Thus, I deem the short squeeze risk to be lower.

Takeaway and Positioning Before Q4 Earnings

Excluding the impact of highly volatile and revenue streams, RILY is making EBIT losses on its core business. Given the company's high degree of leverage, the numbers show that RILY would fail solvency tests as it is not able to cover net interest expenses from its core EBIT. The company has adequate liquidity to withstand these core EBIT losses, although over the medium-to-long-term, at this rate, it does lead to cash bleed.

On the balance sheet side, the company has a negative net assets position if one excludes goodwill. I believe excluding goodwill is appropriate as it is highly unlikely that value would be realized from that line item when the company has negative core profitability and a recent record of goodwill and intangible impairments. Despite the negative net assets ex-goodwill value, the stock is trading above book value at 1.3x P/B. Hence, I think there is further downside de-rating potential ahead for the stock to at least book value, if not lower.

RILY's headwinds are quite structural for the business. It is highly unlikely that all these balance sheet issues will be resolved in Q4 FY23. Hence, I deem the chances of a sustained reversal in the stock based on the upcoming Q4 results on 22 Feb 2024 to be low.

Is this a good short?

Although the short interest is high at 32.25%, my read of the technical suggests that the chances of a short squeeze are reduced until fresh lows are made since the stock already saw a short squeeze in late January 2024.

However, the demand for shorts on RILY is very high and that has pushed the annual short borrow fee rates to be 49.64%! Personally, this is too costly for me to initiate fresh short positions on the stock.

Learning from past mistakes

When analyzing this stock, I remembered my analysis on Medical Properties Trust (MPW), for which I had similarly foreseen asset quality risks back in June 2023, even when most Seeking Alpha analysts were bullish on the name. My assessment proved to be correct, however, it was a big missed opportunity from a performance perspective as I had rated it a tactical 'neutral/hold', fearing a short squeeze:

Hunting Alpha's Last Coverage of Medical Properties Trust (Seeking Alpha, Hunting Alpha)

So this time, I will be a bit more aggressive in my rating as I believe RILY is in structural decline, worsened by further negative sentiment headwinds such as SEC probes, which could introduce legal liabilities.

Rating: Strong Sell.

How to interpret Hunting Alpha's ratings:

Strong Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

Buy: Expect the company to outperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Neutral/hold: Expect the company to perform in-line with the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis

Strong Sell: Expect the company to underperform the S&P 500 on a total shareholder return basis, with higher than usual confidence

The typical time-horizon for my view is multiple quarters to around a year. It is not set in stone. However, I will share updates on my changes in stance in a pinned comment to this article and may also publish a new article discussing the reasons for the change in view.