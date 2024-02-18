Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
B. Riley's Balance Sheet Is In Bad Shape With A Risky Solvency Position

Summary

  • This article exposes balance sheet risks to B. Riley which occur before the claims of equity investors, preferred equity investors and lenders.
  • RILY's core business is in a risky solvency position; excluding the impact of highly volatile trading revenue streams, RILY has negative EBIT levels, so net interest expense is not covered.
  • The company has a negative net assets positions excluding goodwill. Yet, the stock trades above book value. This implies further downside ahead.
  • Short interest is high, but there was already a short squeeze in late January 2024, which I believe reduces the chances of another short squeeze until new lows are made. However, the short borrow fees are too high to initiate fresh short sells.
  • The balance sheet problems in B. Riley are structural. Hence, I believe it is highly unlikely that Q4 earnings would lead to any kind of sustained reversal.

FuzzMartin

Thesis

I believe B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is in a precarious position with further downside to go because:

  1. RILY's core business is in a risky solvency position.
  2. The company has a negative tangible book value yet is trading above

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Comments (30)

B
Bank2023
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (23)
B Riley has paid huge dividends to stock owners. You don't mention that. The company owns equity positions representing capital, which goodwill accounts. You don't show the value of particular assets justifying goodwill, only removing it justifying insolvency.
A dividend reduction will most likely happen. A high Solvency risk certainly already impacted the stock price. B Riley appears to be dealing with a potential felon fraudster. However, Riley knows bankruptcy situations, and to conclude from the balance sheet only strategic insolvency mistakes without presenting a more granular analysis ignores too many contrary moving parts at play.
You may be correct about avoiding investing in Riley but your article lacks depth. Beware, A short squeeze could create a capital-raising situation in addition to raising the value of all Riley securities. The high cost of shorting this stock makes a powerful squeeze more likely.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@Bank2023 I tend to focus my analysis on the operating company (at the EV level). Goodwill is not included as it is not a reliable value source when one needs to pay down all liabilities. It's a nice-to-have bonus, but one cannot rely upon it. Hence, I think a company should have sufficient asset value to cover all its liabilities without goodwill.

2 more things:
1. Some people focus on tangible book value, which excludes goodwill but also intangibles. I have not done that and counted the full value of intangibles on the books.
2. For RILY, goodwill and intangibles (specifically trade names) have seen a 4.4% impairment in Q3 FY23 relative to their values in Q2 FY23. That's a warning sign.

I agree the high short borrow fee cost makes it an unattractive short. I think we've already had the short squeeze though. I'd expect new lows to be made first before the next round of short squeezes.
SA Brother profile picture
SA Brother
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (7)
From your bio

"It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out .... Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance."

Your performance for your "Sell" and "Strong Sell" recommendations do not inspire a lot of confidence in this recommendation.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@SA Brother How are you assessing the performance? My ratings reflect performance relative to the S&P500. So if a stock underperforms the index, whilst still going up in absolute terms, I consider that a success based on how I issue my ratings.

Also, check out the pinned comments in the articles when judging performance as that informs of when the idea is 'closed' due to a stance change.

On Strong Sells, I have had some notable successes:
BTI 3 times:
seekingalpha.com/...
seekingalpha.com/...
seekingalpha.com/...

Cronos was a success:
seekingalpha.com/...

Ares Capital is working out:
seekingalpha.com/...

I'm underwater on Berkshire: seekingalpha.com/...

And I limited the losses in Petrobras, which I also got wrong:
seekingalpha.com/...
k
kurtbro
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (362)
62 percent of float is short, very high insider ownership. Small cap stocks are up and this year will be good for small caps. Rily is a bet on small caps, strong buy.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@kurtbro Small caps are up, but RILY continues to fall so far...
V
Vejrup
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (506)
The short is ONLY due to false claims being made by a Fabrique of professional “shorters” driving claims without merit.

That being said, if Riley decides to cancel dividends and use money to buy back debt and/or shares - it will be a wining cocktail for shareholders and management (owners).

Would be the best way to create value and leave “retail” investors in the dust.
R
RoHughes59
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (2.18K)
@Vejrup As most of my interest (and investment) in RILY is through their baby bonds, I am okay with your recommendation to eliminate dividends :)
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@Vejrup Sustainability of the business will certainly increase if they pay back debt. The company has sufficient liquidity, but at this rate it faces a gradual cash burn.
D
DAVER1
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (277)
Yahoo finance shows they have 4.2 billion in cash so they have no immediate liquidity concerns.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@DAVER1 You're right. Thank you. I said millions in the article. I submitted a correction right away. No immediate liquidity concerns is correct.

Edit: It's fixed now.
Loophole69 profile picture
Loophole69
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (2.24K)
@Hunting Alpha - Don't feel bad about saying millions instead of BILLIONS, it is a small error.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@Loophole69 Yeah excuse me for that. It's fixed now though.
c
ccook12
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (66)
www.whitebrookcapital.com/...

I tend to agree with the commentary contained at the end of this quarterly investor update. "They can win by doing nothing."
Maschuette profile picture
Maschuette
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (2.25K)
M&A activity for 2023 was the lowest it has been since 2013. This is due to higher interest rates and the threat of recession. This is RILY's bread and butter which is why they are hurting.

This is why i started buying this company. Its the most pure-play way to buy the bottom of the M&A industry. As activity picks up this stock will rebound hard.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@Maschuette Given the balance sheet issues, it still seems a very risky way to play an uptick in M&A.
Maschuette profile picture
Maschuette
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (2.25K)
@Hunting Alpha at the current rate, how long would they have before default?
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@Maschuette Excuse me; I had a units error in the article when talking about liquidity available; I said millions instead of what it is; billions. So the company does have enough liquidity to sustain the negative core EBIT losses. This will lead to cash burn over the medium to long term but the balance sheet right now can withstand that erosion.
KtyWildXats profile picture
KtyWildXats
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (33)
Not including those revenue streams for an investment bank is incredibly disingenuous. Are you kidding me? Would you strip out the banking and wealth management revenues when analyzing Goldman or literally any other ibank? What are you doing?
t
tjk144
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (192)
@KtyWildXats Excellent point.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@KtyWildXats There's a nuance here. I have absolutely included Capital Markets *Services and Fees* Revenue and Wealth Management *Services and Fees* Revenue. That is the stable services part of the business. What I have not included is the very lumpy 'revenue' from trading activities, which can either be a profit or a loss. Just look at the variance there; -85% of overall revenues to +44% of overall revenues. No sane business owner would rely on that kind of source of inflow for managing their debt servicing requirements.
Richard Lejeune profile picture
Richard Lejeune
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@KtyWildXats

Well said. This author wants to disregard major parts of RILY's business. Take Wealth Management for example. RILY has $24 billion of AUM for 100K client accounts. That's a very valuable business. So is investment banking.

RILY provided a nice over-view of each business operation in their investor day presentation. I doubt this author read it.
