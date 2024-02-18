Sashkinw/iStock via Getty Images

It has been just over a year since I last took a deeper look at a Busted IPO named Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH). In that article, I concluded by saying while the company has some intriguing potential 'until Porch Group, Inc. significantly reduces its quarterly cash burn rate, I plan to remain on the sidelines.' Given that the last piece was back in January of 2023 and the stock has been boosted recently by a new strategic business collaboration agreement, it is time to circle back on this company to see what progress Porch, Inc. since we last looked at it. An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Seattle headquartered Porch Group, Inc. operates via two business segments: Vertical Software and Insurance. The latter offers property insurance. The former delivers software and services to home services companies. It also provides access to homebuyers and homeowners and also offers services to home services companies. These include home inspectors, mortgage companies, loan officers, and title companies. The stock trades just above three bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $300 million.

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on November 7th. The company had a GAAP loss of 6 cents a share, 20 cents a share above expectations. Revenues rose over 67% on a year-over-year basis to $129.6 million. Porch's insurance business benefited from policy premium increases and other underwriting actions while its Software segment saw a positive mix shift towards higher margin businesses. Premium per policy increased nearly 40% year-over-year it should be noted.

The company delivered a positive adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million for the quarter. Revenue from Porch's Insurance segment came in at $95.2 million, up 195% on a year-over-year basis. Roughly half of the revenue growth in the insurance segment was due to less ceding related to the Vesttoo termination which handles reinsurance (see section below). Vertical software revenue came in at just $34.3 million. This was a decrease of 24% compared to the same period a year ago and was primarily driven by a 17% industry-wide housing market decline in regard to existing sales of homes (the lowest since the early 90s). Management provided the following updated guidance for FY2023.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is quite split on Porch's current prospects right now. Since third quarter results hit the wires, Northland Securities ($3 price target), Benchmark Co. ($10 price target), and Craig-Hallum ($38 price target, not a typo) have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. KBW ($2 price target) and Loop Capital Markets ($1 price target) have maintained Hold ratings on the stock.

Several insiders including the company's CEO have been frequent purchases of the stock over the past six months. Since September 1st, they have added nearly $2 million collectively to their stakes in the firm. Porch Group ended the third quarter with nearly $460 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a GAAP net loss of $5.7 million for 3Q2023. Porch also listed long-term debt of just over $430 million on the 10-Q if filed for the quarter it should be noted. Management noted an outstanding principal for the convertible debt of $558 million in its third quarter earnings press release.

At the end of January, Porch Group announced a strategic business collaboration with Aon Corp. in regard to reinsurance. This provided Porch with an upfront payment of $25 million. This arrangement has been a key driver of the stock's rally since it was announced. In its third quarter press release, management noted:

In the third quarter of 2023, HOA, a subsidiary of Porch Group, discovered that Vesttoo Ltd (Vesttoo), which arranged capital for one of our reinsurance contracts, faced allegations of fraudulent activity in connection with collateral it provided to HOA and certain other third parties. HOA terminated the associated contract on August 4, 2023, with an effective date of July 1, 2023. Porch recognized a charge of $41.2 million in provision for doubtful accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

This action resulted in two months of temporary supervision by the Texas Department of Insurance.

Verdict:

Porch Group lost $1.61 a share on just over $275 million in FY2022. The company is tracking to just over a $1.55 a share loss in FY2023 even as sales jump to some $415 million. The current analyst firm consensus projects losses of 83 cents a share in FY2024 on a slight decline in sales.

Analysts see the company making considerable progress on reducing losses in the coming fiscal year. Porch also got a nice boost from the recent deal with Aon. However, the stock is up by a third since that agreement was announced. This seems to discount a lot of improvements at the firm in the year ahead. Porch is still losing money and the analyst commentary is mixed in its view on the firm's prospects. The recent insider buying is encouraging, but until Porch Group, Inc. gets closer to profitability, I am going to remain on the sidelines as far as the stock goes. The story is a bit of a complicated one at the moment as well. Q4 results are scheduled to hit the wires on March 7th, where investors will get a fresh set of data points.