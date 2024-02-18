INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) is a slow-growing utility company, with most of its income coming from energy networks that are heavily regulated by governments. The company is considered a stable dividend payer; however, you have to buy it at the right price to achieve a reasonable dividend yield. This is not the case for E.ON at the current price, which does not offer sufficient yield to hold the stock.

E.ON is mainly traded in Germany on Xetra under the ticker EOAN. If you are interested in buying the stock, I suggest you do so there, as the trading volume is much higher than in the US.

In January 2024, E.ON published a 54-page presentation about governance and sustainability focused on their ESG goals and achievements. Well, I know that ESG is now in favor, but I, as a potential shareholder, cannot care less about it. If you are more interested in earnings, stock price appreciation, and future dividends, this article may be for you. If you are more interested in ESG, I suggest that you check out their recent ESG presentation and Governance and Sustainability Presentation.

Business Overview

E.ON is among the largest energy operators in Europe. There are not many EU members where the company is not present with their business activities. It is easier to name those, but even better is to show them in a picture.

E.ON Annual Report 2022

It is not very difficult to understand how E.ON generates revenue, as there are two primary sources of income for the company:

Energy Networks: This segment consists of power and gas distribution networks and related activities. They use their existing network to transfer electricity and gas to their customers, do the necessary maintenance on it, and if needed, expand it. These activities generate approximately 72% of adjusted EBITDA. I know what you think: EBITDA is fake earnings, and adjusted EBITDA is even more fake earnings! But somehow, utility companies like to use it as their profit metrics. As you certainly know, this segment is highly regulated by the government, where they allow you to get back the costs plus a small profit on top.

Customer Solutions: The company provides energy solutions like energy audits, advice on how to reduce energy consumption (very smart when you are selling the energy to the same customer whom you advise on how to lower energy consumption), smart home technologies, or the installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations for retail clients and businesses. These activities generate approximately 28% of adjusted EBITDA for the company. This part of the business is not regulated and is growing nicely.

Maybe it is due to the energy crisis in Europe, or they are so successful in advising their customers how to save energy, but energy consumption last year has gone down. Even if customers are increasing the energy efficiency of their households or businesses, the overall long-term trend is for higher energy consumption. So we have short-term headwinds and long-term tailwinds here.

Energy distributed by E.ON (E.ON 3Q 2023 statement)

As there isn't much more to say about the company, and I promised not to bother you with ESG information, let's focus on the business's financials. Now, here comes the interesting part.

Business Financials

Let us start with the company outlook for 2027. I have added the latest ad-hoc notice from 1 February 2024 to the table, in which the company provided preliminary financial results for the year 2023.

Table: Author; Data: E.ON 9M 2023 Results

First, I want to point out that the final results for the year 2023 are better than the guidance. Where I see the problem is CAPEX. E.ON plans to spend €33 billion on CAPEX by 2027, and their adjusted EBITDA and net profit will go down. To spend €33 billion to have a lower or flat income is, for me, not a sign of a good, unrivaled company. Shareholders will be rewarded for sticking with the company with the dividends, which should grow by up to 5% per year. Based on last year's dividend, I expect the dividend for 2023 to be €0.53 per share.

E.ON Annual Report 2022

...and the company is a reliable dividend payer, increasing the dividend each year.

You may say, OK, I am fine with a €0.53 dividend growing 5% p.a., but not that fast. You have to pay the withholding tax on this income. The company provides us with basic information about this tax in Germany.

Foreign shareholders who own their shares as private assets are not liable for taxes in Germany beyond the withholding tax on income from capital investments (and the additional Solidarity Surcharge) withheld by the depository bank. The shareholder may not deduct related expenses. The depository bank makes the dividend payment to the foreign investor deducts the withholding tax on income from capital investments of 25 percent and the additional 5.5 percent Solidarity Surcharge (a total of 26.38 percent) required under German law.

You will get the dividend minus 26.38% which is a quite heavy tax.

Maybe it is only in me, but I do not like the adjustments that they use to report their performance. Let me explain it in the table provided by the company in their last quarterly statement for January–September 2023.

E.ON quarterly statement Jan.-Sept. 2023

The company has significant exposure to derivatives, which significantly impacts actual IFRS earnings and non-adjusted EBITDA. It is impossible to estimate the impact of their derivative exposure. For the first nine months of 2023, the impact was a negative €2.81 billion on EBITDA.

E.ON quarterly statement Jan.-Sept. 2023

Adjust, adjust, always adjust... because then the numbers look much better.

The Net debt to EBITDA ratio then looks much better, but if I use a non-adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2023 at €6.6bn (EBITDA for 9M2023 is €5bn, so by simple extrapolation I get to €6.6bn for 2023) and compare it to net debt for 2023, which is expected to be €36bn, I get to 5.45x.

The funny thing happens when I estimate the net debt to EBITDA ratio in 2027. We know that the company will spend an additional €26.6bn from 2024 to 2027 and that their cash from operations for the first nine months in 2023 was €3.7bn. If I simplify it, they may make €4.9bn in operating cash flow in a year. This gives me a cumulative OCF for 2024-2027 of €19.6bn. After I deduct cumulative OCF from cumulative CAPEX, I get to the debt increase of €7bn (at least). The net debt to EBITDA ratio in 2027 should be €43bn/6.6 = 6.52x, and that is a lot.

It is worth looking at the net debt development for the first nine months of 2023, as you get a nice view of how they are financing investments and dividends.

Table: Author; Data: E.ON 9M 2023 Results

Yes, you see it correctly. Their operating cash flow is not enough to cover the investments, so they are borrowing to pay shareholders the dividend.

The risk of keeping the dividend is also reflected on the Seeking Alpha web page, where you can find a warning about dividend cuts. You should definitely check it if you own the stock and see such a warning.

Seeking Alpha

In my experience, when the dividend safety is rated as F, usually a dividend cut follows. Looking at the stock price, which has declined by more than 6.5% in one month, the market seems to see problems in the company's finances.

Seeking Alpha

E.ON is currently able to finance its debt at low-interest rates, and the company's long-term rating is BBB. In January 2024, the company issued two bond tranches: €750 million maturing in January 2031 with a coupon of 3.375% and €750 million maturing in January 2036 with a coupon of 3.750%.

When we take into account that German government bonds, rated AAA with a 7-year maturity, have a yield of 2.3%, and the ECB main rate is now at 4.5%, the ability to sell bonds yielding just 1.02% above German government bonds suggests that the markets have confidence in the company.

This makes me think that E.ON will be able to keep the dividend as projected and use debt to finance dividends and extensive investments.

Valuation

Although it is not hard to understand the business and sources of revenue, it is not easy to value the company, mainly due to the significant impact of derivatives on net income and EBITDA. For this reason, I decided to use existing analyst estimates, which you can find on Seeking Alpha or on E.ON's web page.

Table: Author; Data: E.ON web page

For me, E.ON is a dividend stock, so I will value it based on the dividends. The current stock price is €11.76 per share, with an expected 2023 dividend of €0.53. This gives me a 4.5% dividend yield before tax. When I deduct German withholding tax, I get a yield of 3.32% at the time when you can put your money risk-free in a savings product or money market fund and get a yield near the ECB deposit rate of 4% p.a. minus 15% tax (tax may be different in your country).

I may consider this stock for dividend income if the net yield is above 5% and growing. At the current dividend, the stock price has to be below €7.5 per share to reach this target. At this price, it may be stable dividend income for some pension funds.

Risks

There are risks connected with my thesis. The most significant are:

Regulatory environment: More than 70% of EBITDA is generated by their energy network business, which is regulated by the government, and you never know what the so-called "independent regulators" will do. Usually, they let the company make a little money, but not much.

Interest rates: The growing cost of debt financing will put additional pressure on the bottom line and dividends. It is impossible to predict future interest rates.

CAPEX: If the investments are higher than expected, E.ON will have to borrow more money to finance them, which may lead to higher interest payments. If the investment is lower, the pressure on the bottom line will be lower, and the dividend will be safer.

Conclusion

E.ON is a slow-growing company, with most of its income coming from energy networks, which are heavily regulated by governments. Regulators usually put the price of the service provided by such companies at costs plus some small profit; therefore, you cannot expect huge growth in income or stock price.

Nevertheless, energy companies may be considered good and stable dividend payers, but you have to buy them at the right price. This is not currently the case with E.ON, which offers a small dividend (after withholding tax deduction), which is paid with borrowed money, and there is no sign of improvement as they plan to borrow even more for their intensive investment program.

For me, the stock is currently a sell, as it makes no sense to own it if you can get a 4% yield on your EUR cash, risk-free. The price at which I may take another look at E.ON is €7.5 per share, as this represents a 5% dividend yield after tax at the current dividend.

