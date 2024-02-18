Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

The Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) is a closed-end fund that can be utilized by investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund certainly appears to be doing a fairly good job at this task, as its 10.74% current yield is higher than many other things that can be purchased today. Indeed, this yield is higher than just about any investment-grade or junk bond fund and only floating-rate funds, such as the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) which is also offered by Apollo Global Management (APO). The Apollo Tactical Income Fund is also a pretty good fund for those investors who do not want to be actively moving their assets between fixed-rate and floating-rate funds in order to maximize their incomes, as this fund invests in both asset classes. Apollo Global Management has managed to earn itself a reputation as a very good alternative credit manager so investors should generally be able to take confidence in the management's ability to move between fixed-rate and floating-rate securities to maximize their incomes and return on capital. We can see this in the fact that the Apollo Tactical Income Fund has managed to achieve a 58.45% total return over the past five years:

We can clearly see that the fund has managed to substantially outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) over the period. I have also included the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) on the chart as well, as that is another well-regarded fund that employs a very similar strategy. As we can see, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund managed to outperform its counterpart from Ares Management (ARES) over the five-year period. Admittedly, though, some of the outperformance that we see in the past few months could be driven by investors buying shares of this fund in anticipation of the $0.25 special distribution that will be paid when this fund merges with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC). I will admit that receiving that payment is one reason why I have been adding to my positions in both of Apollo's publicly traded closed-end funds over the past few months. With that said, the mergers have not been approved by the shareholders yet and I have not received any voting proxy regarding this merger as of mid-February. As such, this article will discuss this fund as it is today and will be for at least the next few months.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Apollo Tactical Income Fund in mid-October 2023. The market for bonds has generally been fairly strong since that date as traders have been widely anticipating that the Federal Reserve will rapidly reduce interest rates over the course of 2024 and were bidding up bond prices in anticipation of that event. This has caused the share price of many bond funds to perform reasonably well over the past few months. The Apollo Tactical Income Fund is certainly no exception to this, as its share price is up 14.57% since the date that the previous article was published. This is a better performance than the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index delivered over the same period:

The performance difference becomes more stark when we include the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. Investors in the Apollo Tactical Income Fund have realized a 19.00% total return over the period compared to the 5.51% total return provided by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index:

That is certainly a very respectable total return for a bond fund considering that only about four months have passed since the previous article was published on this fund. Investors who bought the fund are likely quite pleased with the performance of their investment.

Naturally, though, anyone buying the fund today will not benefit from past performance. The concern of anyone who is considering initiating or adding to a position today is how well the fund will perform going forward. Let us investigate this.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense considering the fund's overall strategy. The fund's website describes its strategy and objectives thusly:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. The Fund seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics.

This description clearly states that the Apollo Tactical Income Fund invests in credit investments, which is a category that includes corporate and government bonds, senior loans, and similar things. CEF Connect confirms that this is indeed what this fund is investing in:

CEF Connect

As we can see here, the fund's assets are almost entirely invested in bonds alongside a small amount of cash. There are also very small allocations to common stock, convertibles, and preferred stock. However, the fund's allocations to anything except bonds and cash are so small that we can largely ignore them because they will not have much of an impact on the overall performance of the fund's portfolio. Clearly, this fund is investing in bonds and debt securities. As such, the fund's focus on providing current income to its investors makes a great deal of sense. As I pointed out in my previous article on this fund:

As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, debt securities by their very nature have no net capital gains over their lifetimes. This is because these securities are both issued and redeemed at face value. Thus, the only net investment profit from these securities is the coupon payments that they make to their investors. An investor who buys a debt security when it is first issued and holds it until maturity will experience no capital gains or losses, nor will that investor lose any many unless the issuer defaults.

Thus, bonds and other debt securities are by their nature income vehicles as they cannot be depended on for capital gains. While it is possible to obtain some profits by trading these securities prior to maturity because bond prices move with interest rates, that is very different from a common stock that will increase in value due to the issuer delivering growth and prosperity over time. In addition, all the capital gains provided by bonds net to zero over their lifetimes. Thus, many bond investors are purchasing the securities for income as opposed to a bet on falling interest rates.

The Apollo Tactical Income Fund does not exactly operate like traditional bond funds, however. The fund does not invest solely in fixed-rate bonds that most investors are familiar with. Rather, it alters its portfolio between traditional bonds, floating-rate securities, and other credit-linked instruments in an attempt to provide total returns superior to funds that focus only on a specific type of debt security. We can see this clearly by looking at the fund's asset allocation today. Here it is:

Apollo Global

As we can see here, 74.9% of the fund's assets are currently invested in floating-rate loans. That represents a slight increase over the 73.3% allocation to this security type that the fund had when we last discussed it. In my previous article, I showed that the price of these securities tends to be remarkably stable over time. Meanwhile, bond prices generally increased since the date that the previous article was published. As such, this suggests that the fund's management has actively been increasing the fund's allocation to floating-rate loans over the intervening period.

This chart compares the fund's asset allocation today compared to the fund's asset allocation when we last discussed it:

Asset Type % of Portfolio Today % of Portfolio Previously % Change Loans 74.9% 73.3% +1.6% High Yield Bonds 17.5% 19.1% -1.6% Structured Products 7.4% 7.2% +0.2% Equity/Other 0.2% 0.0% +0.2% Click to enlarge

It therefore appears that the fund's management has been selling junk bonds into the market rally over the past few months. This is classic profit-taking behavior. The profits from this activity have been used primarily to buy floating-rate loans, although the allocation to structured products and equities has increased as well. This move seems to suggest that the fund's management does not believe that interest rates will be reduced to the degree that the market expects. As we will see later in this article, this is probably a pretty good bet as it is very difficult to make a supporting case for interest rate cuts given recent economic data. The fact that management is willing to make this move in direct opposition to the market could be one of the reasons why Apollo Global Management has earned a very good reputation as a credit manager among institutional investors.

As I have mentioned in various previous articles, floating-rate loans are typically backed by companies that have below-investment-grade credit ratings. After all, these securities put interest rate risk on the borrowing company as opposed to the investors. A company that is seeking financing will typically not want to put an interest-rate risk on itself because, as we have seen over the past two years, that can cause expenses to increase rapidly and pressure a firm's budget. It is much easier to budget for a fixed payment than it is for something that is variable and completely out of a company's control. A speculative-grade company does not have as much ability to negotiate with lenders on loan terms though, so they might take out these loans rather than issue junk bonds because floating-rate securities can actually be cheaper in certain market environments. When we consider that the Apollo Tactical Income Fund invests heavily in these loans as well as invests heavily in junk bonds, we can probably assume that the securities in the fund's portfolio carry a fairly high level of default risk. That might be concerning for some investors, such as those who are retired and highly concerned about the preservation of principal.

We may be able to reduce our fears regarding the fund's default risk by taking a look at the credit ratings that have been assigned to the securities in the fund's portfolio. Here is an overview:

Apollo Global

An investment-grade credit security is anything that is rated BBB- or higher. As we can clearly see, the fund has no allocation to investment-grade credit and is therefore entirely invested in junk debt. We can see though that 42.80% of the fund's assets are invested in BB or B-rated debt securities. These are the two highest possible ratings for junk debt. According to the official bond rating scale, securities that have one of these two ratings are issued by companies that have sufficient financial capacity to avoid default even in the event of a short-term economic shock. While the balance sheet of these issuers is not as strong as investment-grade companies will possess, they should still be able to carry their debt in most circumstances. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about the default risk of these securities.

We can also see that 10% of the fund's assets are invested in CCC-rated debt. These securities could have higher risk of default, as indicated by the description provided by the official rating scale:

Currently vulnerable and dependent on favorable business, financial, and economic conditions to meet financial commitments.

As such, the securities issued by these companies may be problematic if the economy enters into a recession or something. In addition, the fact that interest rates are much higher today than a few years ago could be pressuring the cash flows of these issuers in an adverse direction. That could be problematic and it is almost certainly one reason why Moody's expects that junk bond default rates could be higher than normal this year. Fortunately, they are only 10% of the fund's portfolio.

In addition, we can see that 41.1% of the fund's portfolio is invested in unrated credit securities. This may be concerning as we do not know what the financial position of the issuers backing these securities actually is. It is almost certain that they are issued by companies that are below-investment-grade, however. This is because any company that is financially strong enough to receive an investment-grade rating will almost certainly pay to have its securities rated. After all, the amount of money that it will save in interest is much greater than the cost of having its securities rated. The big concern here is that we do not know whether these are equivalent to B-rated securities, C-rated securities, or even lower. As these securities account for such a large portion of the fund's total assets, it is difficult to determine exactly what the actual risk of loss due to defaults really is here. That could be concerning for risk-averse investors, especially when we consider that this fund only has 140 holdings, so this risk is not as diversified away as it is in many other funds. With that said, the fund's track record seems to suggest that its management team knows what they are doing and that the fund's analysts are conducting their own research to ensure that investors will not need to worry too much about default losses.

Interest Rate Expectations

As we can see from the fund's asset allocations over the past few months, the fund's management appears to be somewhat doubtful that the Federal Reserve will aggressively reduce interest rates in the near term. After all, floating-rate securities do not benefit from interest rate cuts so it would make sense to be selling these securities and buying fixed-rate securities that will go up in price in a falling rate environment if management was expecting interest rates to decline quickly.

This is a very different view from the expectations that the market currently possesses. This chart shows the probabilities that the federal funds rate will be in a certain target range at the end of 2024 according to the federal funds futures market:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

The current federal funds target range is 525 to 550 basis points, so we can see that the market is almost unanimously predicting that there will be interest rate cuts this year. The largest probability assigned by the market is the 33.7% probability that the federal funds target rate will be 425 to 450 basis points at year-end 2024. That suggests that the market is expecting four rate cuts in 2024. However, we can see almost equal probability assigned to the 400 to 425 basis point and 450 to 475 ranges. This means that the market is generally expecting three to five federal funds rate cuts this year. This is a more moderate prediction than the market was making at the start of the year. This is the reason why the yield of the ten-year U.S. Treasury has been increasing year-to-date:

CNBC

In short, the market appears to have realized that its optimistic predictions about rate cuts (in January it was expecting five or six rate cuts) were almost certainly incorrect. This is unlikely to be a surprise to regular readers, as I have been saying the same thing for a few months now.

However, despite the moderation in the market's expectations, they still may be too optimistic. First, let us consider the reason why the Federal Reserve started raising rates back in early 2022. The stated objective was to combat the multi-decade high inflation rate that arose following the rapid increase in the money supply during the 2020 COVID-19 scare. The Federal Reserve has since been stating that it will begin reducing interest rates once inflation has been brought back under control and on a sustainable course back to the 2% target level.

This chart shows the month-over-month change in the consumer price index over the past year:

Trading Economics

This certainly does not show a moderation in the inflation rate. Indeed, the month-over-month change has been trending up in recent months. Curiously, we can see a general course of improvement until the Federal Reserve announced its "rate pause" in July. The trend since then has been upward, with a notable exception to this trend in October. It was in October that the market began expecting interest rate cuts as that data point led people to believe that the battle against inflation was won. The fact that the inflation rate has been showing signs of getting worse since the rate pause actually suggests that a rate hike would make more sense than a rate cut. I highly doubt that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again though, as the economy is buried in debt that was taken on over the past decade and rate hikes could cause something to break in a big way. However, the trend in inflation suggests that rate cuts would also not be a very wise decision.

For its part, the members of the Federal Open Market Committee have guided for three rate cuts in 2024. However, that guidance was issued prior to the release of January's very hot inflation report. It is possible that this guidance will be reduced to fewer than three rate cuts depending on how the February report comes in. After all, the February report will be released prior to the March meeting of the Federal Open Committee meeting.

In short, there could still be some reasons to believe that the bond market has priced in lower interest rates than are likely to happen. This would suggest that the current market price of junk bonds is higher than it should be, and such assets could decline in value in the near future. The fact that bond prices have generally been declining in recent weeks tells us that the fund management's apparent approach of taking profits from traditional junk bonds and redeploying them into floating-rate loans was a very smart decision.

Overall, it appears that the management of the Apollo Tactical Income Fund is doing a pretty good job of navigating the current environment for debt securities. Investors can obviously appreciate this.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Apollo Tactical Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests primarily in speculative-grade debt securities, including both junk bonds and floating-rate loans. These securities deliver the majority of their investment returns in the form of direct payments to their owners and in today's environment the yield provided by these debt securities is very high. The fund collects the payments that it receives from these assets and then it borrows money in order to purchase more income-producing debt than it could buy solely with its own equity capital, which provides it with even more income. The fund combines the payments that it receives with any capital gains that it manages to achieve by trading bonds prior to their maturity date. It then pays out all of this money to its shareholders, net of the fund's own expenses. We can assume that this will result in the fund's shares having a very high yield.

This is certainly the case, as the Apollo Tactical Income Fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1330 per share ($1.596 per share annually), which gives it a 10.74% yield at the current price. As stated in the introduction, this is a significantly higher yield than most debt funds possess today, although it is not quite as good as the yield of pure floating-rate funds like the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund. The Apollo Tactical Income Fund has unfortunately not been especially consistent with respect to its distribution. As we can see here, the fund's distribution has been both raised and lowered many times over its lifetime:

CEF Connect

The fund is one of the few bond funds that has been raising its distribution over the past year:

CEF Connect

This differs from what we have seen among many other bond funds. As the Federal Reserve increased interest rates over the past year or two, it caused the price of fixed-rate bonds to decline significantly, causing most bond funds to take both realized and unrealized losses. They started reducing their distributions to preserve their capital and avoid letting their net asset values decline too much. This fund has been able to do the exact opposite and raise its distributions. This certainly reflects well on the fund's ability to handle a rising interest environment, which is something that could prove quite nice when we consider that there is some uncertainty about the direction that monetary policy will actually take this year.

As is always the case, it is important that we have a look at the fund's ability to afford its distributions. After all, we do not want the fund to be paying out more than its investment profits since that would result in the fund's net asset value being depleted. That is not sustainable over any sort of extended period.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023. As such, this report will not include any information about how well the fund handled the two widely disparate environments in the bond markets over the eight months that have passed since the closing date of this report. As you may recall, the summer of 2023 was characterized by rising interest rates as the market began to price in the very real possibility that the Federal Reserve would not be cutting interest rates in the near future. This changed in October 2023 when a cool inflation report gave the market the impression that inflation was finally beaten, and the way was cleared for lower interest rates. That second environment caused the price of most bonds to appreciate and likely gave the fund the potential to earn some capital gains. The most recent financial report will not give us any idea of how well the fund navigated these environments. We will, unfortunately, have to wait a few more weeks until the fund releases its annual report to have that information.

The most recent financial report is the same one that was available the last time that we discussed it. As such, there is no reason to repeat the summary analysis. In short, it appears that the fund simply pays out its net investment income to its investors, which should generally ensure that the distribution is sustainable, but it will also cause the distribution to vary from month to month. That may reduce its appeal for someone who wishes to receive a safe and consistent level of income to support themselves.

Fortunately, it appears as though the fund is continuing to fully cover its distribution, despite the recent increase in the payout. As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has increased by 2.32% since the last time that we discussed the fund:

Seeking Alpha

This clearly tells us that the fund's portfolio is growing more rapidly than the distribution, implying that its investment profits are higher than the amount that it pays out. This is exactly what we want to see as it tells us that the fund's portfolio is generating higher returns than it pays out. This is sustainable over the long term, although as already mentioned it is possible that this fund will cut its payout if its investment profits decline. That might occur when the Federal Reserve finally does cut interest rates.

Valuation

As of February 15, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a net asset value of $14.88 but the shares only trade at $4.86 each. This gives the fund a very small 0.13% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is nowhere near as attractive as the 2.83% discount that the fund's shares have averaged over the past month.

It is also much smaller than the 11.18% discount that the fund had when we discussed it back in October. This is being driven by the fund's share price converging with its net asset value. We can see that here:

Barchart

The fund's share price is represented by the black line and its net asset value is represented by the blue line. As we can see, the difference between the two has been very narrow so far in 2024. This could be due to the market's euphoria about rate cuts, which has been driving up the price of just about anything with a decent yield. However, in the case of this fund, it could also be due to the upcoming merger with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation that will result in quite a bit of money being paid out to the shareholders of this fund during the second quarter (assuming the merger goes through).

Either way, the fund is probably still worth buying as long as you make sure to obtain it at a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Apollo Tactical Income Fund has been one of the better debt funds in the market over the past several years. It has navigated the changing monetary environment very well, easily beating most fixed-rate funds in terms of total return. The fund may also have the potential to deliver a sizable payout when and if it gets merged into MidCap Financial Investment Corporation during the second quarter of 2024.

I am maintaining the Buy rating on this fund for now, although I will admit that the opportunity is not as great here as it was a few months ago when we last discussed this fund. This fund's management appears to realize that interest rate cuts are looking unlikely, and the merger still offers profit potential. The very narrow discount is the biggest problem here at the moment.