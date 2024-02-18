Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 18

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Brunswick Corporation (BC) 2/23 3/15 0.4 0.42 5.00% 1.94% 12 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4/3 4/24 0.39 0.4 2.56% 3.30% 14 CSX Corporation (CSX) 2/28 3/15 0.11 0.12 9.09% 1.31% 20 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 2/29 4/1 0.95 1 5.26% 2.80% 68 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 3/7 3/26 0.52 0.55 5.77% 1.28% 34 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 2/26 3/13 0.14 0.15 7.14% 0.12% 9 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 3/14 4/1 0.46 0.485 5.43% 3.27% 62 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 2/22 3/15 0.77 0.85 10.39% 0.92% 15 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 2/26 3/15 0.4675 0.515 10.16% 3.61% 30 Enpro Inc. (NPO) 3/5 3/20 0.29 0.3 3.45% 0.73% 10 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) 3/15 3/29 0.64 0.65 1.56% 5.32% 20 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 3/7 3/29 0.57 0.6 5.26% 4.01% 13 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 3/11 3/28 0.67 0.69 2.99% 3.45% 16 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 3/20 4/4 0.55 0.58 5.45% 3.01% 10 Robert Half Inc. (RHI) 2/22 3/15 0.48 0.53 10.42% 2.62% 21 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/7 3/22 1 1.1 10.00% 1.35% 14 Service Corporation International (SCI) 3/14 3/28 0.29 0.3 3.45% 1.67% 14 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 2/23 3/8 0.605 0.715 18.18% 0.93% 46 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/14 3/28 0.185 0.19 2.70% 5.41% 50 WaFd, Inc (WAFD) 2/22 3/8 0.25 0.26 4.00% 3.61% 14 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 2/29 3/15 0.63 0.65 3.17% 2.69% 7 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 0.39 0.06 -84.62% 23 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Feb 19

Markets closed in observance of Presidents' Day

Tuesday Feb 20 (Ex-Div 2/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 3/14 0.32 199.57 0.64% 6 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 3/7 0.7 110.49 2.53% 13 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 3/7 0.65 247.13 1.05% 14 Masco Corporation (MAS) 3/11 0.29 73.16 1.59% 11 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 3/8 0.13 137.67 0.38% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Feb 21 (Ex-Div 2/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corporation (AVA) 3/15 0.475 33.57 5.66% 22 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 3/15 0.2 139.98 0.57% 7 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 3/8 0.27 157.41 0.69% 31 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 3/8 0.4 81.71 1.96% 12 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 3/7 1.68 266.48 2.52% 18 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 3/8 0.76 184.43 1.65% 17 First BanCorp. (FBP) 3/8 0.16 16.75 3.82% 7 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 3/8 1.3 285.09 1.82% 12 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) 3/22 0.29 147.54 0.79% 6 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 3/8 0.26 68.54 1.52% 7 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 3/8 0.45 81.61 2.21% 23 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 3/15 0.85 370.76 0.92% 15 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 3/8 0.475 54.94 3.46% 15 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 3/15 0.27 34.4 3.14% 8 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 3/8 0.29 69.66 1.67% 21 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 3/8 0.66 60.74 4.35% 11 Robert Half Inc. (RHI) 3/15 0.53 80.84 2.62% 21 STERIS plc (STE) 3/22 0.52 231.23 0.90% 19 WaFd, Inc (WAFD) 3/8 0.26 28.77 3.61% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 22 (Ex-Div 2/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 3/11 0.805 113.95 2.83% 40 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 3/15 0.42 86.42 1.94% 12 CDW Corporation (CDW) 3/12 0.62 241.37 1.03% 11 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 3/15 0.4 583.43 0.27% 15 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 3/4 0.22 34.21 2.57% 6 HNI Corporation (HNI) 3/6 0.32 43.53 2.94% 13 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 3/13 1.87 450.96 1.66% 20 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 3/8 0.715 309.08 0.93% 46 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 3/11 1.86 267.24 2.78% 14 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/12 1.1 236.49 1.86% 15 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 23 (Ex-Div 2/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CCFN) 3/14 0.44 33 5.33% 27 KeyCorp (KEY) 3/15 0.205 14.07 5.83% 13 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/13 0.15 505.03 0.12% 9 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 3/15 0.515 57.03 3.61% 30 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 3/18 0.17 46.75 1.45% 6 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 3/12 0.91 423.57 0.86% 51 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 2/26 0.3 2.6% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 2/23 0.27 4.4% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 2/23 0.2897 3.2% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 2/22 0.41 1.2% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 2/23 0.32 3.8% Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 2/23 0.135 5.4% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 2/22 0.67 4.0% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 2/21 0.1125 3.9% Cencora, Inc. (COR) 2/26 0.51 0.9% CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) 2/21 0.11 2.4% California Water Service Group (CWT) 2/23 0.28 2.4% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 2/22 0.3 1.5% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 2/21 0.25 2.8% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 2/23 0.25 4.0% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 2/23 0.29 3.5% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 2/23 0.125 3.7% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/22 0.26 3.0% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 2/21 0.205 1.1% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/22 0.23 4.9% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 2/23 0.43 0.8% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 2/23 0.31 5.0% Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:NIDB) 2/22 0.17 3.8% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/23 1.69 3.9% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 2/23 1.38 CAD 4.1% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 2/23 0.135 3.7% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 2/23 0.57 2.4% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 2/23 0.0266 2.2% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 2/22 0.33 4.1% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 2/22 0.89 1.5% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 2/26 0.3 0.7% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/23 0.24 3.4% Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTCPK:WDFN) 2/23 0.29 6.6% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 2/23 0.15 1.4% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 2/23 0.9 1.6% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 2/22 0.45 1.9% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 2/22 0.41 4.0% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.