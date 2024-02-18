CIPhotos

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) is on the verge or releasing a novel product to the market that will eschew dopamine modulation in favor of a more sophisticated action to treat psychosis related to Alzheimer's and schizophrenia, according to our discussions with physicians and other experts in the field. Soon to be the first of its kind of treatment in the markets, development burdens outstanding are limited, and the company was moved on by one of the pharma giants for acquisition at a $13 billion or so price tag for the equity.

There is a deal spread because some shareholders are suing to prevent the merger, and the vote is still anyway outstanding. We're not sure how the allocators that hold Karuna will vote as some of them are active and may have other ideas, but we are inclined to believe that given the prevalence of the conditions that they will treat and their burden on society, and also the lack of innovation for years, Karuna could very well be worth a lot more than $14 billion in EV, and that some shareholders might be right to complain about selling the company short. If the deal doesn't go through, that will probably be bad for the stock in the short term, but it does open the possibility of them making great strides running it alone. The deal spread is quite small, so we'd stay on the sidelines and see if the deal fails either at the vote or due to the lawsuit, even though markets seem to believe the possibility is rather remote.

Product and innovation

Karuna Therapeutics is mainly focused on inventing therapeutical products in order to treat some of the neuropsychiatric diseases, such as Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease (AD). Schizophrenia affects around 24 million people worldwide, and the percentage of people diagnosed with AD increases with age, coming to 33.3% at age 85 or older, so they are both quite prevalent. These numbers itself, combined with treatment options and difficulties which clinicians face in their work, make the proposition worth studying commercially.

The company's leading product candidate is KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), which has been studied for the treatment of Schizophrenia and AD related psychosis episodes. This product is basically a combination of two substances, xanomeline, which acts as a muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist and trospium chloride, a muscarinic acetylholine receptor antagonist. It could sounds strange that in one product, one of its components is stimulating the same receptors which the other part of the product is inhibiting. But obviously, there's a reason and explanation for that. The combination with trospium is smart, because xanomeline can cross blood-brain barrier and enter into the central nervous system (CNS), where activation of muscarinic receptors plays role in cognitive and other important functions of our brain, leading to reducing the onset of psychotic episodes. At the same time trospium's role is to block effects on the peripheral muscarinic receptors, whose activation could be associated to diverse side effects, considering that muscarinic receptors are coupled with our parasympathetic nervous system (has a role in regulating involuntary functions of our body such as heart rate, digestion, secretion processes, etc.).

There are 5 subtypes of muscarinic receptors in our body (M1 to M5). Company's product KarXT is designed to target M1 and M4 receptors in the brain, therefore providing antipsychotic activity and improving cognitive functions of the brain in the targeted patients.

They have ongoing clinical development programs in phase 3 of clinical trials for KarXT, and some of them are even finished.

Programmes (Corporate Presentation) Phases (Corporate Presentation)

During the history of Schizophrenia and similar diseases associated to psychotic episodes (such as AD), it was always difficult to treat them adequately, mostly because of their complex nature and difficulties in finding secure and effective drug targets. Current antipsychotic drugs are, as we stated in one of our previous articles, mainly dopamine receptor modulators and because of that are linked with potential side effects. This is why they are not ideal therapeutic options for psychotic diseases (although they show good potency). Novel treatment options which mainly target muscarinic receptors, such as KarTX or Emraclidine from Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) could be potentially the new approach to treatment. Analyzing the KarXT clinical trials, we notice that tested product shows promising results when it comes to reducing acute psychotic symptoms. Another interesting detail is that if US FDA approves KarXT, this drug will become first antipsychotic in treatment of schizophrenia which doesn't directly target dopamine receptors.

Although we could be optimistic, we must take into consideration limitations of the trials. It is not fully clear how generalizable the findings of the trials could be, since the trials enroll patients with schizophrenia which have acute psychosis (so what about the patients which don't?). Another point is safety and efficacy of the product. We don't want say that we are suspicious about it, we only want to say that the follow up of the patients in the trials was only 5 weeks, so it is a fact that long term safety is yet uncertain.

Financial Case

The financial case is quite clear. Dementia-related psychosis is possibly up in the $100 billions in terms of total disease burden, indicating the possibility of value capture. Karuna is worth $12 billion, and also has the psychosis burden related to schizophrenia cases, and those are costly and prevalent too likely in a similar order of magnitude to dementia-related psychosis. Moreover, approval of their key product for schizophrenia is imminent, likely to begin to generate income for the company this year, and the other trials are progressed with limited outstanding development burden. It is quite reasonable then that some shareholders are taking issue with the acquisition of Karuna by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) at the $13 billion or so price tag for its equity ($14 billion EV), hence the deal spread.

Karuna filed its proxy statement for a meeting on March 12th to occur to discuss and vote on the merger with BMY. It might not go through since its subject to shareholder approval of course. But there is also the lawsuit by Jenkins against the company alleging conflicts of interest and failure of disclosure in the proxy statement that might influence shareholders to approve, and is looking to prevent the merger specifically.

We have no clue what the likelihood is of the merger failing from the lawsuit, but we do note that the market opportunity for its drug is very large, and the innovation is apparent based on our other coverage of related drugs. We think that the $14 billion could be selling it short considering how close they are to the finish line. We think the play is to wait and see. The deal spread is not large, there's about a 10% gap. If the deal doesn't go through, the stock probably declines, and that may be the buying moment, with investors instead betting on the success of the product after its approval.