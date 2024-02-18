Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

What is a NMI Holdings?

For you novices, NMI Holdings (National Mortgage) (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a private mortgage insurer, or PMI. PMIs insure Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac against default risk on home mortgage loans originated with less than a 20% down payment. The borrower pays the PMIs an insurance premium of about 35 bp of the loan balance to allow the borrower to make a low down payment. The PMIs pay Fannie or Freddie up to 25% of the loan balance in the event of a foreclosure. Competitors to NMIH include MGIC, Radian and Essent.

Another excellent quarter

Here are the highlights:

Reported EPS was $1.01, beating the consensus estimate by $0.06 according to Seeking Alpha.

Cash EPS was $1.08, up by 21% from the year-ago $0.89. My cash earnings calculation replaces the claims expense accrual with its actual claims paid.

Growth in insurance in force (IIF) is decelerating, to 5% annualized from 11% a year ago. The reason is that U.S. mortgage debt growth has slowed to 1-2% because of weak home sales.

Revenue growth was +14% from a year ago, aided by relatively flat reinsurance costs (NMIH, like its peers, transfers a lot of its credit risk to reinsurers) and sharp (37%) growth in investment income due to the rise in interest rates.

Operating expenses remain well controlled at 22% of revenues. NMIH maintains its competitive advantage in operating expenses. For example, while NMIH has 67% of the IIF of peer MGIC, it incurred only 47% of MGIC's expenses last year.

NMIH bought back 1.3% of its stock during Q4, and 4% for the year.

The outlook for this year and next year looks solid

I expect NMIH to earn $4.20 this year and $4.60 next year, close to the consensus Wall Street forecast (per Seeking Alpha) of $4.12 and $4.52 respectively. The major earnings drivers are:

Insurance premiums earned should increase by 3-5%, or slightly faster than likely modest home mortgage debt growth over the next few years. Mortgage debt growth will accelerate when mortgage rates decline enough to return home sales towards a more normal number. Housing turnover - home sales as a percent of the U.S. housing stock - last year was 5.5%, the lowest ratio since 1982, a year with a serious recession and record-high interest rates.

should increase by 3-5%, or slightly faster than likely modest home mortgage debt growth over the next few years. Mortgage debt growth will accelerate when mortgage rates decline enough to return home sales towards a more normal number. Housing turnover - home sales as a percent of the U.S. housing stock - last year was 5.5%, the lowest ratio since 1982, a year with a serious recession and record-high interest rates. Investment income should grow by 15% this year and 10% next year as the mortgage investment portfolio grows and the investment yield rises because of higher interest rates.

should grow by 15% this year and 10% next year as the mortgage investment portfolio grows and the investment yield rises because of higher interest rates. I expect the mortgage default claims provision , which was $23 million this year, to be $30 million this year and next year. NMIH is trying to prudently set aside healthy reserves against future possible claims. But incredibly low actual claims paid keep forecasting it to reverse prior added reserves. For example, NMIH reserved $78 million for future loan losses last year. But actual claims paid were only $4 million. As a result, it had to reverse $56 million of prior reserves, netting to its actual $23 million expense. I expect similar math for the foreseeable future.

, which was $23 million this year, to be $30 million this year and next year. NMIH is trying to prudently set aside healthy reserves against future possible claims. But incredibly low actual claims paid keep forecasting it to reverse prior added reserves. For example, NMIH reserved $78 million for future loan losses last year. But actual claims paid were only $4 million. As a result, it had to reverse $56 million of prior reserves, netting to its actual $23 million expense. I expect similar math for the foreseeable future. Stock buybacks should reduce shares outstanding by 4% this year and 4-6% next year. NMIH has $2.7 billion of assets available to pay claims. But its regulators only require $1.5 billion. So NMIH has tons of excess capital. And it will be adding a lot more excess capital because its return on equity of 18% far exceeds its IIF growth rate of 5%. NMIH does not pay a dividend, so some of the excess goes to share repurchases. The company indicated in its Q4 earnings conference call that it will spend upwards of $100 million on buybacks this year. The roughly 3 million of buybacks should reduce its share count by 4%. I expect more than $100 million of buybacks next year.

So how much are investors paying for NMIH's earnings? Not very much at all versus other consumer credit managers.

As I said above, NMIH handily beat its Q4 EPS estimate. Lots of companies that beat forecasts recently are soaring 10% or more. NMIH? It fell by 4% over the next two days. It is now selling at a 7 P/E on its '24 EPS estimate. That is roughly one-third the market multiple. The other PMIs are selling at a similar multiple.

It struck me the other day to check how NMIH's valuation compares to companies that manage other types of consumer credit risk. Here are the numbers:

Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

The manager of mortgage credit risk is trading at a far lower valuation than the managers of other consumer credit. That does not make sense to me. Here's data to support that view…

Mortgage credit is far safer than other forms of consumer credit today.

Here is a chart from the New York Federal Reserve:

New York Federal Reserve

New serious credit card delinquencies have soared over the past two years, to the highest level since the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis. Why? Because credit card percentage debt growth was in the mid-teens over that time period. For example, Capital One's credit card charge-off rate rose from 3.3% to 5.3% over the past year. I assume that personal loan charge-off rates are following a similar pattern (with a lag), but neither Upstart nor SoFi report those numbers.

Auto loan new serious delinquencies have now surpassed pre-COVID levels. For example, Ally's Q4 charge-off rate of 2.2% during Q4 was its highest since at least 2016 (no data available before then).

Home mortgage new delinquencies, on the other hand, are still well below pre-COVID levels, and well below historic norms.

Another useful comparative measure is borrowers' debt burden for mortgage and other consumer credit. Here is a history:

Federal Reserve

Source: Federal Reserve

While the burden of other consumer debt is historically average at present, mortgage debt is the lowest since before 1980. That is because so many mortgagees have locked in below-4% interest rates.

Low home mortgage credit problems are not a matter of luck; mortgage lenders have maintained tight lending standards for well over a decade:

New York Federal Reserve

Source: The New York Federal Reserve

For NMIH, it gets better still. NMIH's required regulatory capital of $1.5 billion equals 77 bp of mortgages insured (IIF). That compares to 116 bp at MGIC and 130 bp at Radian. That means NMIH has materially lower credit risk than its peers, due to some combination of safer loans and more reinsurance.

Summing up - My target price is $45, up more than 50%

Why shouldn't NMIH sell at the same 10 P/E ratio as the credit card and auto lenders? If so, putting that together with my $4.60 estimate for '25 gives a $45 target.

What could go wrong? I sincerely doubt it will be something unique to NMIH; it's credit safety exceeds peers. And it is unlikely to be something unique to home mortgage credit; it is almost certainly safer than other forms of private sector debt today. The remaining risk is some general economic weakness. In which case, NMIH is at least priced for worse news, far more so than the average stock.