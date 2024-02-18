Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy NMI Holdings: Home Mortgage Credit Managers Are Getting Cheap

Feb. 18, 2024 10:54 AM ETNMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) Stock2 Comments
Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • NMI Holdings is a private mortgage insurer that insures Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac against default risk on home mortgage loans.
  • The company reported strong earnings with EPS beating estimates and cash EPS increasing by 21%.
  • NMIH's outlook is positive, with expected growth in insurance premiums earned, investment income, and stock buybacks.
  • Investors are giving mortgage credit managers far lower valuations than managers of auto, credit card, and other personal loan credit.
  • My target price of $45 is up more than 50% from the current price.

Laptop, paper and couple with mortgage, bills or loans doing financial calculations together at home. Computer, finance and young people from Puerto Rico paying debt with online internet banking.

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

What is a NMI Holdings?

For you novices, NMI Holdings (National Mortgage) (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a private mortgage insurer, or PMI. PMIs insure Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac against default risk on home mortgage loans originated

This article was written by

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.86K Followers
Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMIH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own peer companies MGIC, Radian, Essent and Enact.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

C
CPA022784
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (1.9K)
Good company, but an investing argument based on just a higher multiple is always a very, very tough sell. Many industries don't trade at a "market multiple" and probably never will, including most specialty banks, mortgage insurers and many others. Their 3 peers noted above all trade at 7-8 PE ratios and generally always have over the last decade, although they can occasionally spurt up to a 10 PE or so for a short time when interest rates are very low and there is tons of home mortgage activity, neither of which are repeating any time soon. They are on the low end of their direct peers, so perhaps an extra turn to get them to be more comparable to the rest would be a possibility, but that only gets you about 10% capital appreciation and they pay no dividend.
h
harryinbethesda
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (68)
Gary, In your following NMIH, have you ever heard/seen the company mention "dividends?" I haven't. Notwithstanding that omission of something I like to see in my investments, I am a happy investor because, like Berkshire Hathaway, I consider NMIH management to be able to better invest my money than I can. Still, I believe even a small dividend would result in more investors seeking the stock. (On the other hand, as a steady purchaser of its own shares, why would NMIH want to pay a higher price for those shares?)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NMIH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMIH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NMIH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.