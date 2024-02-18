Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Kforce (Staffing Services Outfit) (NASDAQ:KFRC) in April 2022 when we assessed whether the multi-year bull run in the staffing & employment company could indeed continue. Shares at the time were trading just below the $72 mark. Despite the stock's strong dividend growth rates at the time, shares looked overbought on the technical chart. We, therefore, urged investors to remain cautious (citing a 'Hold' rating) until the stock confirmed its near-term direction.

As we see below, our concerns regarding the overbought nature of Kforce at the time came to pass as shares began a pattern of lower highs & lower lows from that point before bottoming out in December of that year at just above $52 a share. Since then, we have seen a solid recovery, although shares at their current $68+ remain well below their late 2021 highs of approximately $79 a share.

Technically, however, we do see strength at this moment in time due to the breaking out of the stock above its multi-year trendline depicted below. This trendline seems to have merit, as shares dropped down and successfully tested this level in early January of this year. The initial upside trendline break was instigated by the company's convincing earnings beat in Q3 of fiscal 2023 which in turn led to a strong up move in the stock in November of last year. Kforce followed on that earnings beat with a subsequent bottom-line beat in Q4, which was just announced earlier this month. Therefore, let's delve through that report and associated trends to see if shares are now primed to go on a sustained bullish run.

KFRC Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Q4 Trends

Kforce reported earnings of $0.82 per share and revenues of $363.45 million in the recent fourth quarter, where both numbers, as mentioned, beat consensus projections. This meant that top-line revenues declined by roughly 10% compared to fiscal 2022 with GAAP earnings falling by approximately 15%. Although it is apparent that margins contracted in fiscal 2023, Kforce remains a highly profitable company, as we can see from the stock's trailing returns on its equity (35%+). If we were to multiply this number by Kforce's GAAP retention ratio (54%), the resulting number (19%+) demonstrates how much management in theory could keep on growing the annual dividend payment over time, all things remaining equal. Suffice it to say, the recent 5.6% increase in the quarterly dividend remains well covered and provides plenty of left-over investment capital to keep on building the business as well as aggressively buy back company stock.

Sequential Improvements

To this point concerning forward-looking investment, investors would do well in looking at what is coming down the track here instead of focusing on the contraction in sales and earnings in fiscal 2023. For one, the technology business inched up in Q4 along with the FA segment where the stabilizing of bill pay spreads was encouraging. Therefore, if the macro picture can continue stabilizing, we believe Kforce's decision to focus its efforts in the right areas (back-office transformation, productivity gains, managed teams & project solutions, etc) should continue to bear fruit in a world with increasing AI technology impact. Consensus is already pricing in these gains as we see below with a return to 20% bottom-line growth in fiscal 2025 after an expected 12%+ drop in earnings in fiscal 2024.

Therefore the key question is whether Kforce's current valuation justifies the current negative growth curve expected to push into fiscal 2024. Before delving into some valuation metrics, it is important to note (even in negative growth environments) that as long as Kforce can report enough sales to generate meaningful amounts of free cash flow, then this very same cash flow can be used to build the business over time, subsequently returning the company to growth.

Strong Return On Capital Record

To this point, whereas top-line sales when ironed out over a 5-year basis have only increased by approximately 5% on average per year, the dividend has increased by 16% on average annually with the debt-to-equity ratio having fallen to 0.28 (well down from its 5-year average of 0.47). Furthermore, from a shareholder's standpoint, the number of shares outstanding has fallen from 24.7 million at the end of fiscal 2018 to 19.5 million at the end of fiscal 2023 (21% decline) aiding Kforce stock to almost double in value over this timeframe.

These bullish trends (in the absence of searing top-line growth) demonstrate Kforce's strong return on capital which came in at 25.15% at the end of fiscal 2023. ROC is also a strong valuation driver that comes in well ahead of Kforce's 5-year average (21.51%) as we see below. The company's sales, earnings, and assets may be a tad pricey compared to historic multiples but we recommend investors focus on the following when valuing this stock.

Metric Trailing 12-Month 5-Year Average P/E GAAP 21.34 17.62 Price / Sales 0.85 0.73 Price / Book 8.06 5.83 Price / Cash Flow 15.44 12.72 Return on Total Capital 25.15% 21.51% Total Debt/Equity 0.28 0.48 Click to enlarge

Technology Spending To Continue to Rise

Firstly, the company's decision to focus more on its technology offering post the great recession of 2008 has set up Kforce for sustained growth going forward. Why do we say this? Well with average charged bill rates of approximately $90 an hour, Kforce is in a strong position to keep benefitting from elevated demand. Strong digitization & cloud tailwinds pretty much ensure that Kforce's cash flow will remain strong as its blue-chip customers continue to avail from in-demand technologists over time.

Therefore, as technology spending continues to increase, investors should not underestimate the long-standing relationships that Kforce has garnered over time with its customers in this space. The benefit of these relationships is two-fold in that apart from holding a stronger position compared to competitors, Kforce can also charge more per hour compared to its traditional staffing segment.

Downside Risks

From a technical standpoint, the 40-week moving average of $62+ per share provides solid downside support considering the stock is trading as mentioned just north of $68 per share at present. Furthermore, Kforce's market cap of $1.3 billion and decent trading volume give the above-mentioned multi-year supporting trend line more merit over a micro-cap play for example.

From a macro perspective, forward-looking staffing demand will certainly play a role in Kforce's concerning the US labor market may be considered 'mute' at present. Furthermore, bears may state that since 100% of the company's revenues are derived from the US, this further brings jurisdiction risk concerning Kforce's localized revenues.

Nevertheless, investors need to separate corporate 'optional' spending as opposed to what will be needed over the upcoming years. Suffice it to say, that even if the unemployment rate inches up in 2024 in the US, Kforce's considerable multi-national customers know that sustained digitization needs to take place internally to remain competitive in a global landscape. Suffice it to say, that technology spending (as systems & processes slowly phase out labor over time) going forward will most likely take place alongside rising unemployment. The key is to determine where staffing levels are being downsized as we believe it will not be taking place in the technology space.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are bullish on Kforce due to its encouraging technicals, and sequential financial improvements as well as the company's long runway for growth in the technology space. Therefore, despite the company's above-average valuation multiples at this time, Kforce's growing ROC and reducing debt points to stable cash flows will only grow going forward. An initial long position seems pertinent at present followed by a larger position when it is clear that the stock has broken above its all-time highs ($78+) We look forward to continued coverage.