Super Micro: Riding The AI Revolution

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer is experiencing significant growth in sales, with a surge of over 100% reported recently.
  • The company is forecasting EPS growth of ~250% in the current quarter, driven by increased demand for infrastructure solutions, warranting the recent stock gains.
  • The stock isn't necessarily expensive at only 27.5x FY25 EPS targets, with upside potential from a return to higher gross margins.
In this photo illustration, Supermicro (Super Micro Computer...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

While Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) doesn't create the advanced chips leading the AI revolution, the provider of server and storage solutions is still participating in the same level of growth, if not faster. The stock

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
Stone Fox Capital
46.36K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (2.54K)
Not being an expert on the subject, I’m wondering how hard is it for HP and Dell to produce the same product that SMCI produces? How much a head start Does SMCI have?
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Comments (12.19K)
Fwd isn’t expensive if it can grow 30%+ next 5 years. Can look at forward but growth has to be sustained or better to be a relevant metric
S
SmallCap55
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (370)
SMCI on a comparable to AMD is stlll 1/6 the market cap. Comparing to Dell it only has 400M in debt while Dell has $27B in debt.

While it may be a meme stock rn, it’s a meme stock with benefits. It’s backed with a serious fundamental story.
S
SmallCap55
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (370)
@SmallCap55 the ppl who sold on Friday will keep it in their watchlist and will buy back at higher price. Further, by selling they gave new investors a chance to buy in.
adbrothers profile picture
adbrothers
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@SmallCap55 Exactly they are clapping themselves on their backs because they sold at a high RSI for pennies and when it goes back up they will be trying to find another way in. But when it gets above a 1000 dollars again they just can't stand buying it because they sold it at that price. This is at least a two year story and I am not selling a share until 2026.
rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Yesterday, 7:37 PM
Comments (570)
@SmallCap55 Or they will wait until volatility reduces and then get back in. The last trading day started with a big jump , likely from orders placed overnight . Then the negative comments likely reinforced natural profit taking . A pause would be the pause that refreshes. NVDA earnings, only if major unassailable blowout and guidance, could move SMCI via sympathy effect. Such a move may not last because it is suddenly in vogue to maintain the NVDA and SMCI are overbought. So they will have to ‘prove’ themselves. This may lead to a long base in SMCI but that would be ok.
