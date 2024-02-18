Douglas Sacha/Moment via Getty Images

Is ALSN still a Buy?

Allison Transmission Inc, (NYSE:ALSN) reported earnings last week on 2/13/2024 and blew expectations out of the water. EPS Normalized Actual came in at $2.04, beating expectations by $0.54. EPS GAAP Actual came in at $1.91, beating by $0.46. ALSN also celebrated a Revenue surprise of $30.42M for a Revenue Actual of $775.00M. As a result, ALSN shares traded nearly 20% post market hours and settled back down to around $71 today. The question becomes is it too late to jump on this ship?

ALSN elicits high quality margins, share repurchases, a growing dividend, a healthy balance sheet, growth perspectives and manufactures a quality product that generates moat, all while trading at a reasonable price. My answer is no, it's not too late to buckle in.

Allison is High Quality

Per their 10-K, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. design and manufactures vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. The business was founded in 1915 and has been headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana since inception. They are smaller in size with approximately 3,500 employees and three-quarters of their total revenues are generated in North America with global customers in Asia, Europe, South America and Africa. They serve customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

Allison Transmission Market Breakdown (Allison Transmission)

The majority of revenues come from North America On-Highway segment and their parts, Support Equipment and Other categories. We can further breakdown the On-Highway North American End Market and see the market share in selected categories. Allison has major market share in Motor Homes, School Busses, Class 6-7 and Class 8 Straight with underserved markets for Class-4-5 and Class 8 Day cabs. 30-40% of this market is also driven by municipal spending which reduces volatility during macro economic swings.

Allison Transmission On-Highway End Market (Allison Transmission)

Allison makes high quality transmissions, but don't take my word for it. I think a good way to visualize the impact of quality in a market is by looking at industry margins, return on tangible assets, and overall raising popularity through marketing trends. ALSN has amassed incredible 30-40% EBIDTA margins over the last ten years for the reasons I've given above. These are very high compared to industry standards as seen in their last earnings presentations.

ALSN Margins compared to Industry (Allison Transmission Q3 2023 Investor Relations Presentation)

This can also be observed on Seeking Alpha's profitability scorecard of ALSN. They have received an "A" for virtually every category including huge 30.5 % EBIT margins compared to a 9.68% sector median.

ALSN Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

You'll notice ALSN also has a massive 63.88% for Return on common Equity ("ROE"), 16.20% for return on Total Capital, and 13.39% for return on total Assets. All these profitability metrics far outperform the sector median. This is because ALSN is a very "asset-light" company, while also generating massive amounts of income. In fact, we can do some quick back-of-the-envelope math to calculate one of Warren Buffet's favorite metrics - Return on Tangible Assets ("ROTA").

If we take 5,025,000 total assets in their last report, and subtract goodwill of 2,076,000 and other intangibles of 833,000 and then subtract total current liabilities of 501,000 we are left with net tangible assets ("NTA") of 1,615,000. ALSN 2023 EBIT is 927,000 and if we divide the two: 927,000 / 1,615,000 ~ 57% ROTA or RONTA. This is incredibly high for any company, let alone this sector and helps paint the picture of this high quality business.

Some may say the massive goodwill on the balance sheet is a double edged sword. I have two answers to that:

I believe it's okay to pay for a balance sheet with a lot of goodwill as long as we pay the right price for the stock. With a market cap of 6 billion and an NTA of 1.5 billion, the investor is paying around 4x price/NTA of which returns almost 1 billion of profit a year. I don't mind paying for tangible assets that pay me back in 4 years. Goodwill for Allison can be tied to IP/Patents and the brand name which is a function of quality products and service. When analyzing a normalized balance sheet, I notice goodwill as a percentage of asset/liabilities has stayed consistently between the 40%-45% range over the last ten years. However, Other Intangibles, which is most likely the value of the patents and IP of this complicated product, has dwindled from from 33.47% to 16.92% currently.

Balance Sheet as % of Asset/Liabilities (Seeking Alpha)

This could be a dangerous scenario if ALSN is not actively investing in capital to improve manufacturing processes and R&D to generate more IP - but ALSN management is proven to recognize this trend. Gross Property Plant and Equipment as a percentage of Assets/Liabilities has grown from 24.19% to 41.75% indicating they are shifting away from reliance on IP, and more on improving manufacturing process. It seems as if ALSN has found it's niche in a proven product and the market is demanding efficiency, better pricing, and quality rather than drastic new engineering advancements. As a guy who carries the same "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality, I approve of this management decision. However, ALSN still sees the value on staying on top of the cutting edge of transmission research and have been dedicating more and more into Research and Development.

Normalized Income Statement (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last ten years, normalized R&D expenses have gone from 5% to 6 or 7%. This doesn't seem like a lot, but the general trend is in the positive direction and every percentage equates to $30 million gamble for potentially business defining IP. And while we are on income statement, the spend for Selling General and Admin Expenses ("SG&A") has nearly halved in the last ten years. This tells me the high quality Allison transmission and brand sells itself. It's clear the goodwill on the balance sheet is a good thing.

Whenever I analyze a business that manufactures and sells a single product or product line, I always like to take a look at general marketing trends to measure "word-of-mouth". A simple approach to this is to just input "Allison Transmission" into Google Trends and see where are at with search volume for North America and worldwide the last five years generates a graphs in a positive direction.

Allison Transmission Google Trends (Google) Allison Transmission Worldwide (Google Trends)

Valuation

Valuation for ALSN will be done with a corporate unlevered discounted cash flow model ("DCF"). The weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") will be used as a discount factor. I provide screenshots of the model, but those wishing to dig into the numbers can find it here: Unlevered_DCF_-_ALSN_-_2-11-2024.xlsx

Assumptions are in tan boxes. Revenue assumes a slowdown in 2024 and 2025 and then very conservative growth rates based on analysists expectations, estimated automatic transmission market trends and historical values. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") assumptions follow historical trends along with the rest of the financial metrics. I tried to be very conservative in my estimates.

ALSN DCF (Author)

WACC was calculated using inputs from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance and the Equity risk premium was found on Damodaron Online. A value of 7.5% was calculated and a range of 7%-8% was used for my DCF.

ALSN WACC (Author)

Since WACC was used as a discount factor, Net debt should not be included in the fair value calculation. This is because WACC includes the risk of debt and capital structure. For this reason, I will be looking at "Before Debt" fair value. Based on my assumptions and different bear and bull scenarios, I obtain a fair value of $110 - $195 a share. With ALSN currently trading at $71 at the time of writing this, it seems this company is trading at a discount.

I can only think there is an extreme discount because there is a lot of negativity baked into the stock right now. In fact, if we look at a historical EV/EBIT chart, we see ALSN is trading at historical lows and doesn't seem it's slowing down.

ALSN EV/EBIT (Seeking Alpha)

The Elephant in The Room

When analyzing ALSN, at least the numbers, it leaves one to scratch their head on the low valuation. ALSN seems to have everything going right yet, the multiples continue to be compressed. My only thought is there is fear of the electric vehicle movement making the automatic transmission obsolete. I guess we'll have to wait and see but I have a pretty high conviction the mechanical properties of the automatic transmission will not be obsolete anytime soon and will always find its way into markets demanding heavy loads and variability. I believe ALSN has called this bluff on the market and has been doing amazing things with their capital allocation strategy while everyone sleeps on this underdog.

ALSN has been spending the good majority of their capital last ten years repurchasing shares. They have bought bought nearly half their shares since 2013.

ALSN Diluted Shares (Seeking Alpha)

What's more interesting is if you overlay this diluted shares chart over their relative EV/EBIT valuation chart mentioned above, you'll notice they have been buying back cheap shares.

Diluted Shares VS Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

It seems ever since their multiple dipped to the single digits, they have truly been ramping up the share repurchases. I believe this is an incredible strategy and will reward investors if we ever see a multiple expansion in the future. Perhaps we see EV never does make an impact in niche automatic transmission markets, the market sentiment changes, and we see a double in the multiple.

Furthermore, they have done a fantastic job positioning themselves with a solid balance sheet in preparation of a potential recession with a Net Leverage Ratio, cash on hand, and the majority of Senior Notes not due until 2029 and 2031 all while being locked in at a reasonable interest rate.

Allison Liquidity Profile (Allison Transmission )

Risks and Conclusion

Perhaps Mr. Market is worried about the sustainability of the Automatic Transmission as EV becomes more prevalent or perhaps the market is worried about competition from original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") manufacturing their own transmissions. The argument to the first concern is electric capabilities have been around for some time now and ALSN is still posting record numbers in the midst of this EV revolution. I haven't quite touched on the OEM standpoint but those familiar with Allison transmissions know that OEMs have nothing on them when it comes to quality and reliability. This is represented in the numbers above as well. When you're dealing with such a critical component, pricing power goes to those with the high quality product and this is the bread and butter of Allison.