Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the riskiest things that investors can do is buy into a company that currently produces no significant amount of revenue. If you don't have revenue coming in, it's very difficult to stay afloat. Now if it seems odd that there would be a publicly traded company that has no revenue, keep in mind that there are some out there. Examples would be firms that are making big investments in potentially massive markets that need the capital that only public markets can offer. A good example of this can be seen by looking at Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a $4.13 billion startup of sorts in the aerial rideshare market.

Back in June of 2023, I first took a crack at Joby Aviation. For those who don't know, the firm's primary focus is on building and launching a line of electric, vertical takeoff and landing (also known as eVTOL) aircraft. The firm has landed major strategic partnerships over the years, including receiving around $400 million from Toyota. However, it will still be at least another year before any significant amount of revenue starts coming in. This is because of the time consuming process and capital intensity required to get approval from the FAA for small eVTOL aircraft that can serve as air taxis.

In my article on the firm, I acknowledged that this is a potentially large market. I found myself impressed with the overall fundamental health of the business despite the fact that it was generating significant net losses and hemorrhaging cash. No debt and about $1.11 billion today of cash and cash equivalents, not to mention the list of accolades under its belt, made me drawn to the firm. However, because we do not yet know what the revenue and eventual profit picture will look like, I believed that it was a rather risky opportunity that shareholders should be very cautious with. Fast forward to today, and shares have dropped 41.4% at a time in the S&P 500 is up 13.7%. Despite this, my mindset has not changed. In fact, I would argue that investors should still tread cautiously from here.

Progress is taking place

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for Joby Aviation has not been particularly great. As I mentioned already, the firm is still pre-revenue. However, it has significant operations under its belt. And those operations come at a cost. In the first three quarters of the 2023 fiscal year, for instance, the net loss generated by the business was $397.9 million. That's approximately double the $191.1 million loss reported the same time one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from negative $182.8 million to negative $230.5 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it was similar, going from negative $213.8 million to negative $233.6 million. And lastly, EBITDA went from negative $221.5 million to negative $251.8 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Normally when you see these kinds of cash outflows, you would expect the company in question to be going under. However, the firm has no debt on its books. In addition to that, it has $1.11 billion worth of cash and cash equivalents. In addition to this, the company continues to land additional amounts of cash from time to time. In November of 2023, for instance, the company was awarded a $9.8 million grant in order to support expansion of a manufacturing facility in California. This will allow the company to produce even more vehicles Lana had previously been capable of. Having said that, in order to land the grant, the firm had to commit to invest $41.3 million into that same expansion project in what management predicts will create 690 additional full time jobs in the state by 2027.

An even larger opportunity for the company comes from my home state of Ohio. Down in Dayton, which is around three hours from where I live, the firm plans to locate its first scaled aircraft production facility. The facility in question will sit on a 140 acre site that could house a 2 million square foot manufacturing facility. The ultimate goal here is to be able to produce up to 500 aircraft each year. And the great news is that the company expects to receive up to $325 million in state and local incentives to make this happen. And with a launch date set for some time in 2025, revenue of a meaningful nature might not be too far off.

Of course, this won't occur overnight. In the third quarter of 2023, management delivered its first aircraft for initial service operations with the US Department of Defense. It now has three other aircraft associated with the $131 million contract that the firm has with the organization under development, with the first of the three expected to be delivered early this year. Even though the company is delivering aircraft slowly, this does not mean that it's ready for commercialization. Unfortunately, that is a long, tedious, and expensive road. But the good news for shareholders is that management is making fantastic progress.

Joby Aviation

In the image above, you can see how far along the five stage FAA certification process that Joby Aviation was when I wrote about the business last year. Again, that was in June. In the image below, meanwhile, you can see the progress as it was when it was last updated on October 27th of 2023. The company had completed 98% of its requirements for Stage 3 and 17% for Stage 4. That compares to 93% and 14%, respectively, when I last wrote about the business.

Joby Aviation

It's important to note, however, that the company has made progress since then. In November of last year, it was able to take its air taxi for a test flight in New York City. The firm has been working with NASA to create and study simulations of what up to 120 air taxis per hour would look like in busy airspace. More recently, on February 8th, the company received its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate from the FAA, which qualifies the company to perform some maintenance activities on aircraft. One day after that, on February 9th, Joby Aviation said that it received FAA approval for its propulsion certification plan. This is a massive development because the propulsion system is a very important part of the business and the machines it is building. With that landed, the firm claims to have an approved path across it's certification program for all of the ‘structural, mechanical, and electrical systems’ of its aircraft.

One other interesting update as earnings near is that, on February 11th, the management team at Joby Aviation announced that the company struck an agreement with the government of Dubai that will allow it the exclusive right to operate air taxis in that country for six years, with an anticipated start date set for early 2026. This agreement gets the company support from that country's government, which can include unspecified amounts of financial support to aid it in its launch there. If things go well, it could open up the door for expansion across the UAE more broadly. But details on that have not been announced.

To be perfectly honest with you, I have high hopes for Joby Aviation. I would love for the business to succeed and i suspect that it probably will. It's also believed that the market in which it operates is quite large. According to a report issued by Morgan Stanley, the market opportunity for what is called Urban Air mobility is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2040 and to $9 trillion by 2050. What's important to note, however, is that this actually represents a slowing down of growth expected by the institution. Their initial guidance for 2040 had been a market size of $1.5 trillion. In addition to reducing guidance for 2040, they also subsequently reduced guidance for 2030 by almost 74%. The original expectation was for the market to grow to $45 billion by that time. That number is now expected to only be about $12 billion because of a slower adoption of this concept. The bank still believes that this space will truly only grow if and when it is adopted for things like ride sharing and final mile delivery.

In order for Joby Aviation to become a decent prospect, the company has to go on to generate positive cash flows. And the fact of the matter is that, right now, it's difficult to imagine that happening for at least a year if not longer. In the chart below, for instance, you can see how much cash flow the company would need to generate to trade at a price to operating cash flow multiple or at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10. I did the same thing using a multiple of 20 as well. It's difficult to imagine the market justifying multiples in excess of 20. It's not difficult for me to imagine a scenario where a company that achieves a decent chunk of a $45 billion market by 2030 could achieve those kinds of cash flows. But when you're talking about a market that has been reduced to around $12 billion in size for the near term, that is much more difficult to fathom.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Pay attention to earnings

On February 21st, after the market closes, the management team at Joby Aviation is expected to announce financial results covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. In one respect, analysts believe that this would be a rather monumental time for the business. That's because they expect a modicum of revenue for the first time. That number is expected to be rather small, coming in at $733 thousand. Although this is a big step for the company, it will pale in comparison to the company's increased cost structure.

On the bottom line, there is the expectation that the firm will generate a loss per share of $0.19. That is a worsening compared to the $0.11 per share loss generated the same time of the 2022 fiscal year. While this might seem like a small difference, this would translate to the company’s net loss widening from $66.9 million in the final quarter of 2022 to $131.4 million the same time last year. This does come with a caveat, however. You see, as a small company that is in a significant net loss and cash outflow position, the firm has been issuing a lot of stock.

Author

My net loss estimate for the final quarter of 2023 is based on the assumption that share count remains unchanged from what it was in the third quarter. But from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, the company saw its number of shares outstanding grow by a hefty 18.4%. So even if analysts are correct when it comes to the loss per share, the actual net loss for the company could be larger than what I projected. Obviously, investors should also be paying attention to the other profitability metrics of the business. For context, in the final quarter of 2022, the business saw operating cash flow that was negative by only $5.4 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, that balloons to negative $54.1 million. Even worse was EBITDA, which totaled negative $77.6 million. In all likelihood, all of these metrics will worsen on a year over year basis. Given this expected worsening on the bottom line and the companies ramping up at this time, it wouldn't be surprising to see some announcement about a big financing round. Investors should also be looking out for other news regarding potential free money such as grants. But none of this is set in stone.

Takeaway

As things stand, Joby Aviation seems to be doing quite well for itself. The company is stable for the moment and I suspect it will only be a year or two before meaningful amounts of revenue start to come in. But this doesn't make it a prime candidate for investors to buy into now. There's still plenty of risk between now and the time that the company start staking commercial orders. We have no idea how much longer the FAA approval process will take. And even if everything goes according to plan, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding just how much revenue and profit the firm might achieve. For all of these reasons, I believe that keeping the business rated a ‘hold’ today makes the most logical sense.