Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Led By The Fed

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.49K Followers

Summary

  • The underlying floor of our coming markets continues to be the Fed and when they might lower interest rates.
  • CBS reports that Americans now owe a collective $1.13 trillion on their credit cards, with an average balance of $6,360.
  • The Fed’s tightening has also had a major effect on corporate borrowings and mergers and acquisitions.

Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC

Rudy Sulgan/The Image Bank via Getty Images

The underlying floor of our coming markets continues to be the Fed and when they might lower interest rates. They have extolled their Quantitative Tightening as a fight with Inflation.

While I

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.49K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 49-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

dpauliii profile picture
dpauliii
Yesterday, 6:43 PM
Comments (41)
Compare credit card rates (20+%) to saving account rates (5% or less) and it becomes obvious that the Fed is leading the sheep off the cliff.
B
Benjo67
Yesterday, 7:42 PM
Comments (32)
@dpauliii While I may agree with the notion that the FED may carry part of the blame for where we are, I don’t quite see how the FED has anything to do with most people going YOLO and “spend, spend, spend”. Add to this the government doing the same BS trick (as in Borrow & Spend) and now everyone wants the FED to cut rates.

If the situation is unsustainable, why is the market breaking record after record?

The FED must take the punch bowl away IMHO.
L
LongerBurger
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (144)
@dpauliii 4 years ago savings accounts were paying 0.1% and credit card rates were 15% so the spread is the same.

It's only partially the fault of the Fed. The real problem is Congress and the Whire House. Everyone knows it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.