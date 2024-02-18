SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

When the stock market is priced this high, execution has to be near perfect in order for rallies to keep continuing - and in the case of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), the file storage and sharing company's journey over the past year has been anything but perfect.

The once-vaunted tech unicorn recently reported Q4 results, and with it came a slew of increased challenges. The stock dropped more than 20% after the earnings print, indicating that investors are losing patience with this laggard.

FCF guidance reduction and growth slowdowns are major roadblocks to recovery

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Dropbox in November, when the stock was trading at similar levels (but since then, Dropbox has missed out on all the gains that many of its tech peers have made during the late-2023 rally, as all of its more modest gains have been wiped out by the Q4 earnings fiasco). Now, however, recognizing the depth of the company's top-line slowdown and macro-driven challenges, I'm not keen to continue waiting for Dropbox to rebound when simple cash is still yielding between 4-5%. For the remainder of 2024, I believe Dropbox will continue to vacillate between modest losses and modest gains from current levels, but the company has no short-term fixes to assuage investors that it's on a recovery track. I'm downgrading Dropbox to neutral and moving back to the sidelines.

At current share prices, I see a number of positives as well as negatives for Dropbox. On the bull side for the company:

Dropbox isn't just trading on a pie-in-the-sky future projection, but on real free cash flow today, singling out from other SaaS stocks in this risk-averse environment. Growth and paying premiums for growth stocks are out; value is in. Dropbox is still guiding toward a healthy $910-$950 million in free cash flow in FY24 (versus an original $1 billion target), which is a decent haul against its valuation.

Enterprise market opportunity. Dropbox's traditional strength has always been in smaller/consumer users, though it has started ramping up its enterprise efforts lately (products like Capture add to the company's enterprise resume). There are still plenty of opportunities for Dropbox to take market share from Box here.

At the same time, however, we need to be cautious of the following:

AI isn't a major tailwind for Dropbox. Though the company has released a smart-organization tool called Dropbox Dash, AI features haven't lifted the company's top line growth rates, nor does AI spend likely to be a major tailwind for Dropbox going forward.

Though the company has released a smart-organization tool called Dropbox Dash, AI features haven't lifted the company's top line growth rates, nor does AI spend likely to be a major tailwind for Dropbox going forward. Dropbox is proving to be less sticky than originally thought. As churn rates have increased over the past year, many investors are re-evaluating the stickiness and value of Dropbox's subscription revenue base.

The biggest disappointment here is Dropbox's failure to meet its original FY24 FCF target of $1 billion, against which many longer-term valuation multiples were set. Speaking to this on the Q4 earnings call, CFO Tim Regan noted as follows:

As related to full year free cash flow, we are guiding to a range of $910 million to $950 million. This guidance falls short of our long-term free-cash flow target, which we adjusted during our previous earnings call to be roughly $970 million after taking into account headwinds from R&D tax legislation related payments. And while our guidance range is below this figure, I'd note that we have more than doubled our annual free cash flow since we initially set the target, where I'm proud of the progress we've made."

The good news here is that Dropbox's valuation has also fallen in tandem with reduced expectations. At current share prices near $25, Dropbox's market cap sits at $8.67 billion; and after we net off the $1.36 billion of cash and $1.38 billion of debt on Dropbox's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $8.69 billion. This sits at a 9.3x EV/FY24 FCF multiple based on the $930 million midpoint of the company's latest FCF guidance range.

It's still cheap, but not quite cheap enough to entice me back into this stock - especially when I see few fundamental catalysts that can support a multiples re-rating in the near term.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Dropbox's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Dropbox's revenue grew only 6% y/y to $635.0 million, though this is still ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $631.7 million (+5% y/y). Note that FX continues to be a significant headwind for Dropbox, and on a constant-currency basis, the company notes that revenue growth would have been 9% y/y.

Still, that doesn't mask the plethora of other challenges that Dropbox is facing. Among them is heightened churn: the company ended Q4 with "only" 18.12 million paid users, which is a 50k sequential reduction versus 18.17 million users at the end of Q3.

Not only is churn increasing but also upsells and new customer adds are also slowing down. Reflecting on the company's challenges on the Q4 earnings call, CEO and Founder Drew Houston noted as follows:

Although I was proud of last year, Q4 was a challenging quarter, some of these challenges were expected. For instance, we continue to see the broader economic backdrop impacted both our Teams and document workflow businesses, as customers are being more cautious with their spend and exhibiting higher levels of price sensitivity. This resulted in reduced levels of gross new licenses and upsell activity, alongside higher churn and downsell [...] We also anticipated headwinds stemming from strategic business decisions we made last year, which we believe will benefit us in the long run at the cost of some negative impact in the near-term. For example, like others have done, we sunset unlimited storage and our advanced plan and transition to a metered model. [...] We also de-emphasize our family plan, as we found that some business users were also using it as a loophole to obtain licenses at a lower cost. As we noted last quarter, this negatively impacted the number of paying users in the quarter. We also faced a few additional challenges in Q4, which we're actively addressing. In Q4, we ran a number of tests and experiments across our individual plans with new trial flows and other initiatives, but they did not generate the uplift we were looking for. However, we still see opportunity here and we're iterating on these experiments and incorporating the related learnings into our plans for 2024."

The company also noted that its bundled offerings aren't seeing the customer reaction that they were expecting, and for the time being it is holding off on trying to convince current customers to switch over to bundled SKUs.

Note as well that amid a top-line slowdown, Dropbox's free cash flow actually declined -1% y/y to $759.4 million in FY23, losing 240bps of FCF margin.

Hitting the midpoint of the company's $910-$950 million FCF guidance for FY24 requires a 22% y/y jump in FCF, which on 3% revenue growth for the year (current consensus estimates) requires full-year FCF margins to be at ~35%.

Key takeaways

I'm not fully bearish on Dropbox because its single-digit FCF multiple is still modest and protects it from downside, but at the same time, I think the company will need more than a few quarters to sort out its elevated churn rates and return to healthy customer additions. For the time being, it's best to steer clear here.