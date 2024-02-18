Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Walmart And Nvidia Report This Coming Week

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • Nvidia reports Wednesday, 2/21/24 after the closing bell. Per Briefing.com, Street consensus expects $4.59 in EPS on $20.4 billion in revenue.
  • Walmart reports Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, before the opening bell.
  • S&P 500 forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) fell $0.20 this week from $242.77 to $242.57.

Cash dollar bills and stock market indicators

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Nvidia’s (NVDA) weighting in the various indices/ETFs:

  • S&P 500: 4.25%
  • Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): 5.21%
  • Semiconductor ETF (SMH): 25%

Recent analyst target price changes:

  • 2/16/24: Loop Capital starts NVDA with a target price of $1,200

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

