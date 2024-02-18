Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: Unstoppable Juggernaut

Feb. 18, 2024 8:25 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Netflix's singular focus on streaming has allowed the company to pull ahead of competitors.
  • Netflix is successfully leveraging its large user base for licensing deals.
  • The recent consolidation in the streaming industry presents a major risk to Netflix.

Approximately 2 years ago, I wrote an article that discussed why Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) would pull ahead of competitors. While the timing of that article could not have been worse, as the company soon plummeted after witnessing unprecedented

Top ~3% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

SATSALPHA profile picture
SATSALPHA
Yesterday, 9:33 PM
Not sure it is a good idea to buy at this levels. User base will stabilize in a year or two at the max.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Yesterday, 9:11 PM
"There are simply no other streaming services that come close to the quality of releases that Netflix is planning in the near-term."

Stuff like this just astonishes me. Try looking at the content competitors are producing. AAPL in particular has a much greater commitment to quality than NFLX, which has gone from 95% junk to 99% junk. And I should know, I was a subscriber for 10 years so I got a front-row seat to their quality collapse.

I finally ran out of stuff worth watching, cancelled, started roaming around and realized most of their competitors are as good, if not better, than they are.

Now that doesn't mean I won't be back. I'll check out Avatar at minimum. But why bother subscribing year round when you can hoover it all up in a month?

For NFLX to beat AMZN isn't much of a feat. AMZN's content is even worse than NFLX's. But AMZN is getting sports now, something NFLX seems unwilling to seriously invest in. When sports migrates fully to streaming, how does that change the equation? Both AMZN and AAPL can afford to outbid others for the rights.

NFLX's advantage is not "quality." They are still benefiting from their first-mover advantage. Racking up big subscriber numbers while the competitors were asleep is why they can afford to churn out substandard pablum in great volume, and turn old shows like Suits into hits. If they toss fodder at hundreds of millions of people, some of them will bite. NFLX better hope they never wake up and start churning around, that's all.
