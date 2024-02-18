Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Virtual Investor Day Presentation

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Investor Day Presentation February 13, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Adam Michaels

Good afternoon. Welcome.

For those online, I’m Adam Michaels, and am fortunate enough to be the Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations. First, I want to say thank you to everybody that's here and who braved this Northeast snow to make it here. Hopefully the food and the plant tour made it worthwhile. Thank you for joining today.

I wanted to do three things. One continue to highlight the macro tailwinds that we see and hopefully you guys are seeing happening in the deli today. It was incredible when I started; it is even more incredible today. Two, you guys who attended in-person all had the great fortune of spending time with Dan Mancini, the grandson of Mama Mancini herself, and hearing his incredible story. You can't fake that. That's the second piece of our differentiated story.

The third is the one that, I again, I told you guys, let's call it a vision, an aspiration 18 months ago about this one-stop-shop deli solution strategy. Today I wanted to share with you, and I think this is pretty cool, that this strategy is already working. I also hope to share with you today, along with Lauren and Anthony, what we expect to see in the year ahead. Those are my three goals, explaining the tailwinds supporting this differentiated story, and now that we are putting our 3Cs into action, sharing what that future may look like.

Slide 2, obviously my favorite most innovative slide in the deck, our forward-looking statements. There is more information on our website if you haven't seen.

Slide 4, Another thing I was hoping to share today. The first thing is, and this shouldn't be surprising for those following macro trends, food away from home is getting more expensive causing consumers to trade to grab-and-go prepared foods in the deli. The data is showing us with the CPI, it's just getting - it was more expensive. It actually getting more expensive relative to home. You see the latest inflation data out of home is over 5% whereas in home, is 1%. It is expensive and it's getting even more expensive.

The other thing is I just don't have the time to spend six hours braising my own meatballs, I want to spend time with my family. I don't have much time, free time to begin with. It's all this idea of having a freshly prepared meal that is convenient and accessible. That drives consumers to the deli.

All grocers know that it's actually one of the highest margin parts of their store. They're putting more investment into it, which makes consumers want it more because there's more diversity of flavors and offerings, which makes it easier for us to sell in as we are only of the few one stop shops in the deli out there today. Right now, my competition is actually restaurants, because what you're seeing hopefully, I know I'm seeing it in my stores, my grocery stores that I shop at, they're actually expanding the shelf set for these deli prepared foods. They need the product.

We've been doing this now for more than 10 years. They trust my quality, my service. We are their first port of call, and we're getting the new items in. The macro trends are absolutely - and again we could talk longer. You guys could find out that this Company might not be right for you. This might be - I might not be right for the Company. That's a possibility. It is undeniable that the macro trends are in our favor, undeniable.

Another intangible element, there really is a Dan Mancini. You guys here today, and again, I appreciate you guys being here, you got to see him in the flesh. It is something really special that we have with Dan. It's really special. Our in-person attendees just had a plant tour of our East Rutherford facility. You guys just saw a video of our Farmingdale facility.

This is a competitive advantage for us. The fact that we could - I can make a phone call right now, and in five minutes, we can be making blueberry meatballs, if that's what we want to do, because we own it. If we have to work a little extra, because we got a major order in, that we weren't expecting, we could just work a little longer. I don't have to grovel to a co-packer, I don't have to hope that someone else cancels, so I get more line time. This is all of our stuff. That is massively, massively competitive, versus where some of our competitors are.

I told you we have this differentiated story with differentiated abilities. That is what's building towards our 2030 vision. Again if we fast forward five years later, the strategy hasn't changed. If it's wrong, do we tweak? Yes. Do we refine? Yes. But this slide that I have here today, this is the same slide that I shared with you 18 months ago? That's pretty good. I feel better about it today than I did even back then.

What got us to where we are today? Our three C's strategy. I'm a smart man. Andrew will tell you that right here. Very simple. Three C’s cost, controls, and culture, which hasn't changed. What have we done as a team? It really is a team effort. What have we done over the past 18 months, past 12 months? From a cost perspective, my gross margin when we started together as a team were 12% and are north of 30% now. Everything if I told you now, I get the question all the time, what's the one thing you did? It is 1,000 small things, executing with excellence. That's how we work as a team.

All the work that we've done on integrations of acquisitions. We had three businesses, brought them all together. We have - I talked about having one facility, two locations. We do everything together. Logistics, we used to send two trucks to the same store on the same day. We now have one Logistics Director that does everything for us, making now our major products, whether be our chicken or meat balls, in both of our facilities. That gives us flexibility that allows us to optimize our one facility with two locations.

Our focus on procurement. We're procuring everything together. When I first started, we would have two different types of liquid eggs in our two facilities. That's just not efficient. We have that focus, what gets measured gets improved. We measure everything. Anthony Gruber our, can't even call you a new CFO anymore. Our CFO that came in with me. Everything what we do, it's just absolutely focused. Our Controller Peter is just doing an incredible, incredible job. It's everything in our business. NetSuite, which we will talk about that, gives us full visibility to everything we're doing. That's massively powerful.

Just cash management, is Anthony's thing, cash management, just vigilant about how we are making sure that everything that we get paid for, everything we get the most favorable terms possible. Everything that we inventory, we don't need stuff all over the place. Let's be efficient with everything that we're spending. Cash is king.

The third one, culture I know I'm supposed to love all my three children of Cs equally. I will tell you culture is the one that's special to me. That is the one that will win 10 times out of 10. What we've been doing, you guys, you met Abbey Meeks, our VP of HR at our pre-breakfast. You'll meet her at the Happy Hour later tonight. It is incredible what she is doing on performance reviews, simple things. We're all doing performance reviews now. We're all having benefits. We're talking about what we can do for our employees around healthcare. We're talking about what we can do for our employees around bonuses, and around how we're doing and how we align or our KPIs. We're all transparent on what we're all doing.

When the Company wins our individuals win, critically important. I am so proud of what we're doing on - I'm going to let Lauren talk about the love awards, ask her about the love awards. But just incredible things we are doing to build a tighter and stronger community culture. It's one thing that I'm actually really happy. I was great to see when I came in, our two facilities, it's amazing, actually, already how committed they already are. Many of our employees have been here many, many, many years, how many husband and wives met here? It's super cool. That's the heart of our Company.

Slide 8, let's not use words, let's just look at the actual numbers. Huge revenue growth, which is great. I promise you is going to get even better. Right? It's very transparent. First year was about building and fixing the foundation. Now we have a strong foundation now we can grow. Profitability, as an example, compared to before I joined, now I think we're doing pretty okay. Then gross margins that I've spoken. Yes, I want you to hear all the things that we're talking about, and all the words we're using. But I also want you to keep - I want you to keep us honest on the financials and showing that it's not just a theory, it's not just a vision. It's not just a strategy. It's being realized, every day.

Slide 9 just shows you good examples of the strength of our business. I think it's great. I got a double win when I joined Mama's 18 months ago. The first one is the fact that we've been around for 10 plus years. That means we have great relationships already with our customers. The second one I got is with the acquisition of Creative Salads and Olive Branch, I now have all of these new items that we could sell into these retailers.

I mentioned earlier how when customers get new ideas for things, they come to us first, because we have that relationship. We have a strong relationship. Now we'll get to share all of these new items. That's what's driving greater AIC, average items carried. It's giving us more flexibility to get into new customers.

Again, I'll use Costco as an example. Yes, historically, we've had good relationship. Costco has eight regions. They all run more or less independently. Hey, did you hear about these meatballs? Last year, got into LA with our sausage and peppers. They’ll say Wait a minute, I wanted the sausage and peppers. Now the Northeast we got the largest ever order we've ever gotten there. We got multiple orders last year from the Midwest, multiple rotations, new items, new regions, multiple rotations, and biggest orders ever. That's just one example of Costco.

It's also great to see the breadth and diversity of the customers, million dollar plus customers. When I presented this to you guys - and I should have started off with again, thank you for coming. But guys, this is the second annual. Guys, you're killing me here. Little bit of clapping. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. You know what Eric gets extra credit here absolutely, Second Annual Investor Day. When I presented this slide to you guys before it was half empty. That's how many new customers that are getting bigger. Customers are getting bigger. Why? We're getting more items in there. Now - Here's why you guys came. Wasn't meeting Dan? Wasn't even the food, wasn't the main plant tour. You guys were all curious, is there going to be a fourth C here today? There is a fourth C.

Sincere as I could be, I'm a pretty - I try to be fun; I need some levity in life. But the 3 Cs aren't going away. We will forever be focused on cost, controls, and culture. But as a Leadership Team, we felt we were making such great progress on those first, those three that were ready for a fourth C. That is catapult. Catapult is all about growth. We have the financials strong; we have the operations stronger. Now we feel confident we have the team in place with Lauren and Nick and others. Now we could actually start to grow the business. That's what I wanted to share with you guys today.

The first element of our Catapult of our growth strategy, is build. We mean it. You guys saw it today. I don't know if I'm proud or I'm not sure what the right word is. You guys saw it yourself. It is a pretty manual process today. We have, and I've spoken about this at early at other earnings calls. The Board's gave us approval for the largest ever capital investment in this Company's history. All paid for from cash flow from operations. I hate debt. All paid for from cash flow from operations.

You're already seeing some of the stuff being bought. Trimmers I mentioned earlier that we are moving earlier in the value chain. If you go on to the spot market and you buy yourself a breast of chicken, we all pay double today to take that piece and take that eight ounce piece and turn it into a two-four ounce pieces, almost double the cost. We're going to do that ourselves. Literally without exaggeration it started this weekend. They're playing with it now. We're going to use the month of February and March to play around and be ready for the second quarter, massive, massive savings.

The depositors [ph], you guys saw amazing men and women in our facility which I am so proud of and thankful for. They are hand depositing the sauce into the meatballs in the cup or into those items. Personally, don’t think they should be doing that. While we always want to make sure that our consumers are getting the most product they can. We're absolutely overfilling every one of those items. This is an automated depositor. Now these people could be doing more important things in our plant. We're going to save on, don’t want to use the word waste, but we're going to save on the time and cost of goods.

Grill lines cannot make enough chicken. We say we cannot - if anyone has in their house, an extra grill out, just give me a call afterwards. I'd love to start making some chicken. We are pulling our chicken capacity. We have two linear grills today. We've actually already ordered the other two, should be coming in the next couple of months. We're ready to go. For all intents purposes, almost double the capacity of our products. Pretty cool.

Then dicer, similar to the trimmer in the sense that today, we pay someone to cut off our chicken. We can do it ourselves faster, cheaper. That means I don't have to carry inventory. Amazing. Then freezers and others. This is just a flavor of how we're investing in the business, will dramatically reduce our costs, will dramatically increase the agility of our business to get to do more faster, massively powerful.

Other margin expansion opportunities we're doing some, you saw the video of Farmingdale, we're actually, I'm going to make up the numbers and tell you a quarter of our facility is for an office. It just so happens because someone likes me, literally across the street, you could see across the street, opened up a small office. We're taking out these entire all the office staff doing it across the street. Now I just increased 25% our production facility.

A whole host of other things again, what gets measured gets improved. The work we're doing with NetSuite, and thank you Steve Burns, our Chief Administrative Officer. It is so powerful. I mean silly for the Company to give me a login for it. But on Sunday, I can see anything I want. That was a rookie mistake on their part. I see everything. I track - it was the end of quarter, just last month. I track every single item we sell by invoice. I know the profitability of every single customer, I know the profitability of every single item by invoice, and the sales team could tell you this weekend, they got love notes on 17, I was not happy with 17 of the sales that we did. To invoice, I felt like I don't like this customer. I didn't like this individual sale you made. I do an incredible amount of non-profit work in my life. I do it at night, not during the day.

Second one, is the people that we're investing in. If you go back 18 months, we're all new. Everything from receiving, accounts receivable. We had millions of dollars, 90-plus days when I got here, millions of dollars. Amazing thanks to Mary Jo, we have nothing past 30 days now. (Audio interference) you're going to see amazing numbers. Anthony will talk to you about what we are able to do, because we actually make money. Anthony's pretty amazing. We make money that's in the bank, more money we have in the bank, more money we make. That's awesome. If I get my money faster, and I pay you slower. That's a pretty good business.

What Rebecca is doing on logistics, incredible, nearly 50% improvement almost on our freight costs. We have the capabilities now. We have the people now to look at. She's created an entire trucking network, so we know exactly how to optimize our shipping. It's incredible. When you have someone dedicated to something with a team to support her, magic happens. That's what you're seeing.

HR, you met Abbey, what she is doing to, I don't know, sounds like a terrible word, professionalize our team, our family, invest, succession planning, promotion, recognizing people financially and through all of the different things, benefits right comp and ben. That's what she's able to do for us, the culture events that we have, the swag. I'm a sucker for swag. I'll do just about anything for swag.

Trade Promotion, Nick Powers is just doing an incredible job on what we're doing. You're seeing velocities increase now. We're seeing - and Lauren will talk more about all the different things we got. We saw a bunch of Super Bowl ads with our stuff in it. Actually, was Jewel had a really cool one with our meat balls in a cup. Publix, I think it's this week or next week, Italian days. We're in the game now. This is where we want to be investing. I'm totally committed, and we'll talk more about it, committed to investing. I know that we're going to spend money, but I know for certain, because we are just completely focused maniacal on profit margins and on spending that the ROI is going to be there.

I am totally happy and proud of our gross margins. I’m telling you, there's so much more I just spent all this time talking to you about the opportunity. You're not going to see any of it. My goal is for you not to see any of it. All of our gross margin improvements I want to go to Lauren and Nick. Everything I save, I want to go to Lauren and Nick. Amen, there you go, Lauren. Then marketing, you'll hear from Lauren in a minute.

With that, let me hand you off to Lauren Sella, our Chief Marketing Officer, our first ever Chief Marketing Officer, our first ever marketing employee. There you go. Thanks.

Lauren Sella

Hi everyone. Thank you.

I am very excited to be here. My name is Lauren Sella and I have been with Mama's Creation since June of last year. I have been in food marketing for almost 20 years. I started my food marketing career at General Mills. Then transitioned over to what's now Mondelez. I've worked on brands such as Hamburger Helper, Ritz Crackers, Sour Patch Kids, a number of - most recently at Tate's Bake Shop. I had the pleasure of working with Adam at Mondelez. I'm super excited to be here, and for all of the growth that we have ahead of us.

Why invest in marketing? Short term, of course, you’re going to see a lift in sales, drive trial, bring awareness to things like new products, events and then longer term, you’re building your brand equity. You can see here on the right, this Kantar study, shows strong brands and their performance compared to the S&P 500. Strong brands, the growth is much, much stronger than the S&P 500.

I can regale you with stories from my past life, in marketing of marketing mix models, $50 million advertising budgets, but that's not where we are today at Mama's creations. Our focus for now, and the near future is really building the foundations and focusing on the areas that are going to have the most impact. Our objectives are number one, sticking in their mind, which is building awareness. Two, getting in their cart, which is driving trial. Three, winning their heart, which is getting close to retail. We're going to be focusing on really identifying those where we are - have product at retail and getting close to retail, either partnering with our retailers or identifying shoppers who are shopping at our different retailers and targeting them through our various efforts.

We're on Slide 16. Here are some examples of advertising that we've done recently and plan to continue to do. First, we have online advertising. Actually, one of the first things that I did when I joined was ensure that our content on our retailers was to par. I really worked with a supplier to syndicate all of our branded content to our retailers. We also are doing search campaigns with our retailers, and then targeted digital and social advertising, boosting some of our social media.

Dan earlier talked about the great community that we have, but also getting awareness beyond just our organic fan base. Point of Sale merchandising is something that we just started testing recently leveraging our retail, merchandising teams, and brokers. You can see here, some examples, but it's been really helpful for us because it drives disruption at shelf and really attracts consumers. Last year, we did a test with iHeartMedia in two of our key markets, in the New York metropolitan market where we have a lot of brand distribution. Also, we had a Costco northeast, jumbo meatball rotation happening at the same time. Then we also did an activation in the Southeast with Publix. These were really great for us in terms of driving general awareness, but again, focusing on the markets where we have branded distribution.

I'll play a couple of examples. We did, in the northeast, we - in the New York Metropolitan market, we did radio ads with Danielle Monaro. Then at Publix, we actually did podcast and digital advertising, targeting Publix shoppers, leveraging Dan Mancini. Here's some examples. I'll play a couple.

Okay. PR is also an opportunity to drive just overall consumer awareness and awareness with the trade as well. For those who were here earlier, you heard Dan talk about how he got on Martha Stewart when we first started out. I mean these are great opportunities that we're able to garner and its very low lift for us. We're leveraging with the help of our PR agency, the same one that was with us many years ago. What you can see on this slide is an example of a podcast that Dan was just recently on. We have a lot of great opportunities in the pipeline from a PR effort.

Then here on the right, we're really excited because this year we're stepping up our games in trade show participation. We're attending or participating in 14 trade shows this year. I'm going to my first one next week down in Florida. But it's a really great way for us to get in front of retailers, our current retailers, and then potential retailers as well. Selling in new items to those retailers as well as forging new relationships.

Slide 17, I think everyone knows what trade promotion is and the impact that it has to our gross margin, and net revenue. But the point of trade promotion is to grow your overall sales. You're doing that by bringing - by either bringing in new customers or expanding your consumption through vehicles like multi-buys. One example that we have in the pipeline is with Publix. They use our meatballs in their Pub Sub program. There's an opportunity to give a consumer who buys a Pub Sub for lunch, an offer for $1 offer example, for a dinner for them to take one of our retail items home for dinner that night. That's an example of expanding consumption and driving a new occasion with our consumers.

Our focus is really on quality merchandising. We're not trying to subsidize current consumers through TPRs. That's really the area of focus. We're focusing on strategic customers, strategic items, profitable customers, profitable items. An example is the cups that we're launching. We want to ensure that we have the right trade promotions in place for that. You can see on the right hand, just examples of how we're spending across the different product types that we have and then the different customers. We're making sure to reserve trade promotion dollars for emerging customers, those strategic customers.

We have a trade promotion team that's analyzing every one of our promotions. We know how successful we are with everything. Our mindset, Adam spoke about this earlier, our mindset is around testing and learning. Not everything is going to work. But really the opportunity is to test these things out, find the ones that do work, and then scale them either with the existing retailer or take them across multiple retailers.

Slide 18 just shows some of the examples of trade promotions that we've executed on and are continuing. The IRCs, instant redeemable coupons at the top is something we've just started testing out with some of our retail merchandisers and we've been seeing pretty good redemption rates on them. It's something we're going to continue and expand. Again, this is an opportunity to disrupt people at shelf because they're seeing this coupon on the product.

Online discounts, you see here is an example of two things. Actually, we have a discount right now, a coupon at Costco Northeast, but then that's also filtering through to, in this example to Instacart, where we have ongoing search campaigns. People who are searching for prepared foods are finding our products and then also seeing the discount and that passes through on a platform like Instacart. In store displays, of course, are a great way to stop a shopper. We try and get those as often as possible.

Then we talked earlier about the circulars, either in print, and there are - we actually had a great meeting last week, a broker summit, and we were talking to some of the brokers and there are retailers where the print circular is actually really popular still, because of the consumer base. They come in, they want to see what the specials are, what the new items are. We're, as Adam mentioned earlier, we're excited because we're going to be in the Publix Italian Days coming up. Then this also appears, of course in digital.

Here's a case study from BJs, where we have our branded meatball sleeve in BJ. Nick and I partnered; we had a TPR of $2 - a $2 off TPR, but we combined that with online search campaign which runs from my team. That saw a lot of success. We saw some great lift from that. That's an example where we tested something. We bundled two things together, and we saw success. It's something we'll continue to look to expand upon in the future.

Now I’ll pass the call off to Anthony Gruber, Chief Financial Officer.

Anthony Gruber

Thank you, Lauren.

Good afternoon to everyone. Thank you very much for those listening via webcast. We’re in East Rutherford today and I'm Anthony Gruber, the Chief Financial Officer. I've been with the organization, since about a week after Adam's tenure. I think we're on the same trajectory. We've been able to accomplish a good amount of things over the prior year.

Just looking at the targets we are looking at. We're on Slide 20 right now. We're looking to grow sales obviously, from an organic perspective. We're always looking at other opportunities to pull in some of those organizations. But we're looking to double digit growth on the sales side of the business. Based on macro trends, Adam spoke about already some of the benefits we have of going into this year, with home inflation being much lower than the out of home inflation. On the backs of that, we have a lot of momentum coming out of this year.

We'll generally make some sales as well, and the broker's conference and kind of all the small things that we've been doing to increase top line, (audio interference). Of course, it has to be profitable. We're always looking.

The cost of sales, we’re looking at promo, low-single digits to around the 10% area in time. We're looking for that to drive sales. Of course, that'll eat into the margin. But again, given we are rolling our margin improvement savings into promo, we're not going to see the increase in margins on the financial statements, because we're going to be reinvesting that into the business, drive those sales and keep those organic sales just moving up.

Yes, first off, again, focusing on a 30% change. May be a little bit lighter towards the beginning of the year, as we implement some of the new machinery and equipment that we have to make ourselves a little bit more efficient. As Adam said, before, we've gone through, we've tested and worked out the math on all the investments we're making, and we anticipate coming back in the gross margin. All those dollars, again, to spend on promo, and to spend on marketing, to just keep generating those additional sales.

Investing single digits millions in marketing, investing in CapEx to grow that margin. In order to do that, we’ll see additional depreciation, we'll be looking at that as a trade-off. We got to put dollars in, again to develop and sustain some bottom line, gross margin, steadiness there. Some of the things that we're looking at, for the coming fiscal year, some additional costs that we will have, $2 million in noncash stock comp, and amortization expenses. This will not be included in Adjusted EBITDA. It's not cash out the door. Fortunate for that. We have an eye on cash management. That's not one of the things that will impact us significantly.

A million dollars additional depreciation and we talked about why we're spending on CapEx. It’s to make ourselves, (audio interference) have the ability to generate best in promo and marketing. It's going to improve our gross margin. You're not going to see that improvement. We're going to keep reinvesting in the organization and in driving those sales up. A million dollars extra in the depreciation that I spoke about, and then $2 million extra in salaries that we've had from lapping last year.

We brought in the right individuals to run the organization. Again, there's no big splashes or one big thing that has made us successful over the last year, it's all block and tackle. There's no magic to it. It's just a lot of hard work, and really looking at what gets measured gets improved, which is what we're all trying to do at the end of the day, measure and we have to have that improvement. Our NOLs from the past, we've worked through all of those in the past quarter. We've not been paying much in cash to Uncle Sam or the states for that matter. But going forward, we do anticipate paying cash for taxes. Those NOLS were great, but I want to just keep improving that bottom line, keep improving our profitability, which means we have to pay taxes. Looking at a tax rate, probably in the mid-20s or so, between all the states and the Federal Government.

Debt, Adam was talking about not enjoying debt, I don't enjoy debt at all. I probably hate it much more than Adam does. We've had a real focus on paying down the debt. You've seen it throughout the year. We're pretty proud of that. What we've managed to do is on a lot of the deals that we have, and a lot of the debt we have, they're either at no interest. Some of the acquisitions we did were at a no interest rate. Some of them were way below the market rates we have now. The goal is to push down those higher interest rate, debt instruments that we're using, which are from the bank, a commercial bank, not any investment banking fees there, and just working that down. Obviously, we're able to do that with the profits we have from the organization.

It's spending those dollars on CapEx and spending those dollars on pushing the debt down as well. We're looking to maintain that income in the single digits at the beginning of the year. Those efficiencies will take a little bit of time to take hold. As Adam talked about the trimmer that we have purchased, we're already starting to use that in our facilities. We're testing it out, we know it's going to bring us some extra dollars in margin. We're anticipating that the margin levels will go up. Again, you may not see it from the outside, we'll start to use those dollars again on promo and marketing just to drive those organic sales.

Then, of course, Adjusted EBITDA, looking in the mid teens to kind of growing into the high teens throughout the year. Again, we're looking to grow the organization, we're looking to reinvest, reinvest, reinvest, to grow that top line. That's about what I have from the targets that we're looking at for this year. We anticipate doing quite well on these.

I'll hand it back over to Adam for some closing remarks.

Adam Michaels

Thanks, Anthony.

Again, I'm really proud - I cannot say this enough, this is a team effort. You guys get to call me anytime you want. Just not on Mondays, 10 o'clock, that’s when we have our leadership team meeting. We all talk about everything we're doing. We agree on all decisions together. We don't leave the room until those decisions are made. There's no PowerPoint in this. The only PowerPoint we do is for you guys. No PowerPoint, there's no let's come back in a couple of weeks. We sit there. We make the decisions, and we take action.

There is this last piece. There are two legs to this strategy. Part of it is strongly growing organic growth. You see that we're already starting to do that. Definitely putting in place the tools to do that. Half of our growth is going to come organically, and the other half of the growth is going to come inorganically. We are going to buy $0.5 billion of revenue from acquisitions. I always look to the existing acquisitions that we've made as a sort of blueprint for what we're looking for. These are businesses that, we bought at quite favorable multiples and rates.

It's stuff that we're immediately creating value. It might be businesses that are not humming on all cylinders that we're able to do and we're able to fix, come into the work. It's something that I've been doing for a number of years now. I'm bringing in all the tools that we have such that we can immediately drive accretive growth.

There's really three elements and I'm pretty transparent about what we're looking for. One, we're a deli Company, we're going to buy a deli Company. Ideally, something that's incremental. We already have chicken. Don't need any more of that. Something that's incremental to our portfolio, soups or pizzas. Dan makes some pretty amazing pizzas. I just like to make you guys smile - or sushi. These are all pieces that are growing well in the deli. Dan did not make sushi with his grandmother 50 years ago. I know you guys thought he did. He did not. I don't want to lie to you.

The second thing is that it has - it comes with capabilities. It's amazing. T&L doubled our manufacturing footprint, I'm looking for a - we're looking for businesses that are going to have their existing manufacturing or DC. Don't come to me with this great company that owns a license for a brand. They don't have any employees; they don't have any - that's not what we're looking for.

Then the third thing, ideally, my two young boys like to ski. If we could find something in the Colorado, Utah, west area, that'd be great for my boys. They'd be really happy about that. Of course, that's secondary to - obviously being more West is going to help us from agility standpoint, to get out to the West Coast faster. We already do it today. We already sell to all 50 states, but it will get us faster, and it will actually be able to cut our logistics costs. That's why we want to have something out West as well. That's really what we're looking for from a business.

Just to summarize on where we are, hopefully, we've spent about an hour together. Again, I thank you guys beforehand for trying some of the cool foods and the plant tour. But we said three things. One, I really hope I'm leaving you guys with the understanding of where the macro tail winds are. The deli is winning, full stop. The second thing, and being able to meet Dan today, being able to walk our production lines, I hope you see that this is a differentiated offering. This is something that is really special. You cannot make up Dan Mancini. He's on QVC, you guys got to watch some of the QVC videos. You can't fake that. The ability to have the agility to do what we need to do from a production standpoint, that's not something you can just turn on in a day. Something special.

Then the third thing, and I guess let's call it the newest thing today is hopefully, we've sort of agreed on what we've accomplished in the past 12 months, and you guys have a better sense, more color, as to what we're trying to do over the next 12 months. We are investing. We're investing in infrastructure. I mean, temporarily. The trimmer came in this weekend, as good as Anthony Morello and Ray Gear are, it is not working perfectly today. It's going to take a little time for that to work to optimization. We brought Lauren and Nick in. We're going to spend money on trade and marketing. Trade is actually pretty immediate. But it can take a little bit of time.

We're not going to get the best trade promotion the first day. I would expect before last - this current year, Q1, we're going to be investing a little bit. Look, I promise you, I have no tolerance for dramatically lower gross margin, or we are making money. But yes, if it's a point or two lower in Q4, Q1 and Q2, because it's going to be a lot more in Q3, and Q4, as a leadership team, as a Board, that's what we want to do.

We want to invest, to supercharge where we're going. Again, you see on Slide 23, the different elements, no need to drain this slide. But continue to focus on getting more items into our existing accounts, increase the velocity of our existing products, and get into new customers. Huge opportunity. All three of those are huge opportunities for us. We'll continue, and you'll continue to see, and we'll hold ourselves accountable to managing the margins, effectively, to continue to drive bottom line growth for the Company.

With that, I will open it up to questions. Thank you, guys, very much. Sir?

Adam Michaels

Yes, so Eric asked a question around our Leadership team and Management. Most of our hires I think are done. We hired a bunch of folks this year. All pretty targeted. Maybe one or two more but no, you're not going to see five more faces this year at the kind of Management level, Senior Management level. Chris?

You like that. That's good, right? It was actually the second choice was Chris, C for Chris, yes?

Just second question about M&A, first, since you just asked it. I don't - the limitation has been we, as a leadership team knew when we came in, there was still significant work that needed to be done in our own house. I don't believe in going to someone else's house until my house is pretty clean. That's what we did. The first one is a focus. I actually truly believe that it exceeded my own expectation on how quickly we could strengthen the foundation of our finances. I mean, I don't know, whatever word bigger than dramatic is on the operations. Yes, we, as a leadership team said, we didn't want to buy someone else until we cleaned ourselves up.

And I promise you I'm traveling these days. That's how about we say that. Then the first question was around the balance of top line and bottom line growth. I think that's the exact right word. Yes, I believe that we can continue to grow the business. You know it better than I do. Our plants, which you guys both saw, they're not sub optimal, meaning they're efficient. But that incremental piece of chicken or sandwich that we sell, actually reduces our - improves our margin because of absorption. I like it. We're in a place now, where, yes, I'm telling my sales team, I promise you. I'm not screaming mercy yet. Get some more sales. That's going to help our margins. I think we can do it.

Again, I will just continue to say this, we are a team. I am here for the long haul, delivering great, 12% to 30% plus, I am totally cool with it being in the high-20%s losing a couple points of gross margin. If I could show you and I promise I will show you that Nick is spending more money. I am totally cool with lowering our net income a little bit, not a lot, a little bit, I promise to show you all the money that Lauren is spending in marketing to invest in our brands. I'm here for the long haul. We are here for the long haul. Eric?

The question was on the drivers of revenue growth. Yes. We can maybe prioritize or tell us a little bit about what are going to be the drivers of the growth. I'm a pretty boring guy. I'm going to tell you the exact same thing I told you last year because we're not there yet. Average items, to me, is where I want to continue to focus the business. Why? Because I'm cheap. I'm already in the store and the truck's already going there. It is the most accretive profitable way for us to grow the business. Oh, by the way, I think we are massively under SKUed. When we started together as a team, we were at about five average items carried. At the last earnings call we said we got above seven items carried.

Guys, you guys just tried a dozen items today. We shouldn't be at seven, we should be at twenty-seven. We should be at three beef products, meatballs and meat loaf or sausage and peppers, be at three chickens, balsamic, you guys just tried our new roasted chicken, grilled chicken, chicken strips. You don’t like chicken you don't like beef? Try Persian rice today. You don't like that, (audio interference). We started the morning with our cream cheese. You guys started today with the breakfast wraps. Just those, what's that eight, nine, nine times three is 27. Look at that. Those are all items we carry every single day. Average items carried is key.

Velocities are also important. Anyone focused on trade knows to make sure we got some more upsells. That's today, we are spending trade on the first day of the first month of every quarter. Every single day after that, all we do is push on where are we? Nick did an amazing job putting together a calendar. I want every - I want us to own every single holiday. No, not just Italian days. If there is an Arbor Day celebration, I want our products on the shelf. That's every day. Super Bowl, you saw a couple of ads there. Trade is going to drive velocities. What Lauren's doing to grow our brand, you are going to see us at the point, at - where you are deciding, that's where I want to be, on the shelf, that’s what Lauren's putting together.

What's great is - again scared to death, first day, imagine just starting up a company, selling something that no consumer asks for, and convincing people that if they don’t’ eat a refrigerated nutrition right, they don't die. Right, that's hard, we don’t sell that. These are meat - just chicken. We have a great relationship with Costco. We're constantly talking, literally every time we are talking, we get a sense - we actually have a pretty good sense of what the rotations are going to be for the whole year. We know what last year's are, we know - they all worked great. Again, we've been doing this for a couple years. They want to do the same rotation again next year. They've already said which ones they're liking. Working collaboratively.

The other thing that's just so great, and this is where the agility lies. I don't have to worry about telling a co-packer nine months in advance that I'm going to be sending them some work. Eric, who runs our plant in East Rutherford - you met Eric today, and Ray in Farmingdale. They're speaking everyday to the sales team. They know exactly where we sit there. I think the flexibility that we have with our suppliers, knock on wood, we have enough lead time that we're preparing ourselves properly for it. George?

The question was about our growth rate that we expect on the topline in FY25. This is what happens when you let Anthony talk, but yes, we said double digit. Look, I'm very passionate about - I've been doing this now five quarters together as a team. We have gained share every single quarter. I expect to continue to gain share and take share.

I think that - again, I will share as we develop and develop our plans. I have no need to just throw some cool number out to feel good for the day and forget about it. I am going to grow properly. I'm going to grow in an ordered fashion as well. Again, I don't want our plant to have a great Q1, terrible Q2, great Q3, terrible Q4, and you're going to say full year is great. No, that's massively inefficient. I want consistent growth that will continue to check up. We're seeing that. We're seeing how that happens. I just mentioned Costco. I mean, the charges keeps going up and up. We're getting more rotations. Each rotation is getting bigger. I think that's great.

We're doing great at Publix, I mean, we're doing great at almost every place. I'm hesitant just to make up a number. What I will tell you is we're getting better; we're getting stronger. The breadth of offerings, again five years ago, we had meatballs. Now again, you don't want meatballs. You got chicken, you got the vegetables. You see all those items that we tried today. That makes us feel better that we're going to nice and grow consistently. By the way, and Eric didn't finish the third piece, which is yes, absolutely, there's new customers. We're not in like four of the top five customers. That's a huge opportunity for us. It is the main focus for us.

But if it doesn't happen, great business. If it does happen, we have the operations, we are prepared for it.

The next question actually, I'll let Lauren share with you some of the things that we've done. Sorry, the question is, could you give us some flavor of some of the marketing that we've done and why we feel good about it?

Lauren Sella

I shared a little bit of this in the presentation. But I really think that the elements, the tactics that we've been doing close to point of purchase have been really helpful. I talked about leveraging our retail merchandising team. We're going to hopefully expand that. Giving them the tools to win at the shelf, point of sale, merchandising, instant redeemable coupons, things like that.

The other elements from an online digital perspective, again, developing the right content for our retailers that just gets syndicated through them. That was literally one of the first things I did when I joined was, I signed up for a content syndication company, because I was going on to the retailer websites and seeing like, our product pictures weren't optimal. The descriptions, the brand name wasn't there. Then search campaigns, which is something that we - searches, you can measure that. We're doing it on certain platforms right now, but expanding into others, and even testing with some of our retailers those search campaigns.

We've been - last year, we did some tests, some worked really well, some didn't work as well. Expanding the ones that do work. That's really our focus right now is getting just as close to point of sale as possible. The last thing is, and we haven't started it yet, but as we continue to invest outside of the retailer, it's finding identifying shoppers through just more traditional digital media, social media, and working with partners who can really help with that and measure digital marketing efforts, to me is ensuring we are measuring the performance of that.

Not only the impressions, but the clicks and where we can, capturing sales.

Adam Michaels

The next question is, I assume you're asking for like a target ROI on ad spend of sorts. We're testing a lot of stuff out. Obviously, we're looking for north of two to one, our trade spend. It's working actually. I think Lauren spoke about the BJ's promotion that we did, which was incredible. We've pretty much doubled our revenue from this one SKU. We actually have at BJ's, our meatball sleeve, our branded meatball sleeve. Roughly we're doing I don't know, $75,000 a month. Now we're doing almost $150,000 a month. That's - it was a great example of actually Nick and Lauren working together.

We had a trade element to it. We had a marketing branded element to it as well. Is everything going to be that good? Absolutely not. If it is, that means that you're just not trying hard enough, and you're not stretching yourself, right? It's really easy to do one amazing promotion. We have to get scale on it. Yes, so that's what we're looking for. But what I will say is that we're measuring every single promotion such that we know which ones we're going to do next quarter or next year and which ones we're not.

One potential way to sell more is by showing you how to do this, look at this campaign with one customer. You have one.

Adam Michaels

We absolutely share with our customers, what other customers are doing, and which is working and what's not. Equally when we have a Costco rotation, we'll send it out, online to let people know. Oops, you could also buy at DTC, or you could buy it at your other stores because it reminds people. Yes, we try to leverage as best we can across. Again, that's why it works so much better for the branded items. If you're selling if you're doing a discount on Mama Mancini's. Just last week, we had a Mama Mancini's trade promotion on ShopRite. People are reading through it, whether they buy it a ShopRite or not, they're seeing a Mama Mancini's sleeve, whether they're shopping at Stop & Shop or at Kings, or they could pick that same sleeve up. Actually, just we are selling at all three places I just mentioned to you.

I don't think it's a change in strategy. The question is, I see a lot of chicken. Are we changing the name of the Company to Mama's Chicken? The answer is no. The answer is, you go where the momentum is, right. What we're seeing is for a number of reasons beef prices are high, beef prices have climbed almost, actually, yes, they've gone up almost 50%, since the end of last year, early part of middle of last year. Chicken is cheaper. It's the beginning of the year. Chicken is healthier, and you want to - I will run with that momentum. But not like we're selling the equipment to make meatloaf tomorrow. But again, as I mentioned earlier, 50% of what we do we want to meet the needs of our customer. But the other 50% is we will be pushing other things.

You tried the Korean barbecue meatballs today. You tried - we're sharing, Chris made an incredible Swedish meatball, which is really, really cool. We're going to meet the needs of where the consumers - where the customers and consumers are.

The question is about working capital. I think a couple things. One, I love spending, investing. We're doing that. The team is just doing an incredible job. We have Happy Hour later. Peter is going to be here, our Corporate Controller. Just what we're doing with cash management is just incredible. It's just incredible. The way that we pull our money in just so much faster than we've done in the past, and we hold on to our payables so much longer. I think that we're in good shape, and sorry - and we've dramatically. I don't want to make up the number. But we have dramatically reduced our inventory, dramatic, without any challenge to responsiveness. That has given us a lot of money. The banks have been really good to us. I haven't - Anthony is our gatekeeper. Actually, nothing gets approved with his signature. I'm trying to understand why actually - I don't think I have signing authority, but Anthony does. He says that's a good thing.

Literally not a single contract gets signed without Anthony's signature, not a single piece of equipment gets signed without Anthony's signature.

Most of it there's - yes, probably. Sorry the question is how much of the CapEx that we showed on the slide has been spent. I probably say half and half. I probably say even more has been - we have contracts for we might not have signed the contract yet. There's really only one or two items that - actually there's only one item that we're still trying to figure out the right one. But everything else we know we're ready to sign. It depends on the length of time it takes, the lead time. The grills are handmade grills. They take about 800 years. We ordered them middle of last year and they're coming in the next month or so. Those we knew we had to order earlier. A tumbler, you could literally just go to your local Kmart and pick one up. Those, not as stressed about those.

Adam Michaels

Good. Cool. With that, I just wanted to say thank you once again to everybody that's listening. I really appreciate the partnership we had. If there's any questions, please reach out to Luke Zimmerman. But otherwise, thank you guys so much and excited to be sharing the results over the next year. Cheers guys. Bye.