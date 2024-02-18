SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I claim to be fairly apt at valuing Prosus as an investment, and when the company does and does not outperform the overall market RoR. Since my last article, the company, where I had a "HOLD" rating, has not outperformed the market and has in fact done "half as well" as both my own development and as the overall S&P500.

You can find this article here, and this is my overall RoR for the last article.

Let's be clear, Prosus is not a bad company in any way. However, the company's future is uncertain because of how the company "works". Prosus is also not a profitable business from any net profitability perspective. Adjusted earnings are up for the year, but these are less relevant.

In this piece, I'll update my thesis on Prosus for 2023, and going into 2024E. It might seem like a good idea to invest in tech businesses like this - but quality still remains the foremost indicator for an investable business.

Let's see what we have going on here.

Prosus - An update going into 2024E

So, clarity first with regards to my previous ratings for Prosus. My coverage on Prosus for the past 1+ year and the associated ratings with this coverage have been absolutely unerring looking at the share price and valuation today. I'm not shy about when my ratings, even in the short term, are wrong, but I'm also clear about when I see my ratings as "correct" overall.

Tech has seen very good trends since my last article, but the company's returns since then have been sub-par, as you can see above. Since very early on, I have been clear about my price target for Prosus. It's a NAV discount, and that NAV discount is given the trends in the company at least 50% as things look now. I would also argue, that given the latest trends out of China, this discount should potentially be increased.

As things stand, the company has increased profitability, increased buy-backs, applied group simplification in terms of the organizational structure, and looked through potential asset sales and IPOs to monetize the company's assets.

However, I remain dubious whether the company's assets have the sort of value (given their unprofitability) where this sort of monetization makes sense given the capital that Prosus has invested in these businesses.

The fact that the company's results are stronger is not in doubt. Top-line growth is up double digits, with highlights like a 17% growth in Food Delivery, 32% in classifieds, 32% in payments and Fintech, 11% in Edtech, and 4% in Retail.

The profitability KPIs that the company looks at are two. First of all, revenue growth rates, and a good shrinking of trading losses, in the right direction, as you can see here.

However, at the same time, a more common IRR for the PE sector shows a significant decline in overall returns - responsible for this are a few investments. The company IRR has dropped from 18% IRR to 5% with a $29 on an NAV basis in 1H24. This is primarily due to Skillsoft, PharmEasy, Stack Overflow, OLX Autos, Delivery Hero, and others which are down significantly.

Don't take my word for that the company doesn't really have the best approach. Take the company's own words for this, where the company has shifted its strategy and working on improving its approach, with a higher focus on profitability rather than top-line growth.

The most extreme drop in profitability, in terms of the KPI Consolidated E-commerce trading losses, was at its lowest level in 1H23 and has improved since then. As of 1H24, we see a negative $36M, with a current estimate for a positive result in 2H24. This is also the company's current stated target for the second half of this year.

This is the problem with Prosus, and it's not a problem just for Prosus. Most of these investment companies have focused on volume and top-line growth for several years. But growth without profit has now, by increased costs, been made less interesting.

So this sort of revenue growth that we see here is far less indicative or interesting than we've seen in the past.

On the real positive side, as I see it, is the lower rates of losses in some of the company's more loss-making investments, such as OLX Autos. Some things are also supposedly profitable here, with a $5M trading profit as of 1H24.

Assets like PayU are also improving, with trading losses now at only a slightly negative rate (only $22M on the negative side, with a revenue growth of 32%). Indicators are that the company is going to become profitable in the near future.

So, some of the assets are actually going to be profitable or are profitable, and this is one of the main issues that I've had with this investment until now.

So, is it time now to increase my price target for this company, with this included?

No.

I would say the increases in "China risk" with the worsening geopolitical situation, which also encompasses the largest stake this company owns - Tencent. Tencent has increased its overall profit, as well as its overall margins - only a 10% revenue increase, but a 36% increase in company operating profit. This remains the company's most significant investment, and at its current stake, I would still characterize it as a "Tencent proxy" by investing in Prosus.

My view is that none of the company's investments have the same potential as Tencent does - you're free to disagree here, and I'd love to hear arguments against this and what companies you believe really have this sort of "explosive" potential. Out of all investments, despite the positives I mentioned, only very few are even trading-loss/win profitable, and those that are only shown a very small overall profitability - again, except from Tencent.

The company's fundamentals remain very strong. Any debt maturities are conservative, and the company has "easy" cash to tap, simply needing to liquidate Tencent shares to get access to capital - it also, obviously, gets an annual Tencent dividend, LTM2023 in 9M23 of just north of $758M.

But look at this organizational structure.

What investments here do you see that have the same sort of eventual potential as Tencent?

Valuation for Prosus - Still not attractive as an investment with a significant upside.

My latest PT for the company is €15/share. Things are not, as I see it, significantly improved to justify an earnings increase. As I mentioned in my last article, the company's sale of its Avito investment and the loss that Prosus generated here is indicative of just how bad things can go.

Prosus continues to issue shares which dilute the NAV. In my last article, the EUR-native asset value per share was €43.8. Now it's down to €42.8. So you can see, the NAV is still not materially improved.

I also see no reason to deviate from my 60-70% NAV discount on this company, and this is not unique to Prosus. I apply a NAV discount to most investment companies - such as my 20-30% discount for Swedish Investor AB, one of the other investment companies/Conglomerates I invest in. In some cases, like with the relatively small Swedish business Storskogen (No ADR), I would even apply a discount that is higher than Prosus, and this is despite this not being a tech-focused investment business, with unlisted companies but due to their current terrible operating margin development.

So it's all about what you own and what sort of money you make from what you own - and in this case, given Prosus' earnings mix, sales profile, and where its value actually lies, in this case, a major stake in Tencent, which is under the Chinese geopolitical risk, I wouldn't put much "stock" in the stock, pardon the expression.

I also want to remind you that anyone who has held the stock for 3 years at this point is down 40% for the native. On a "max" holding time, which goes back to 2019, the total TSR, and that's including ZIRP, is a total of 1.52%. Because Prosus does not pay a dividend.

This is not an especially impressive trend.

Positive analysts on Prosus seem to mostly acknowledge the profitability and concentration problem but point to different degrees of NAV discount. It all comes down to how positive or how negative you are on Tencent, and on any of these investments that Prosus has made, and their potential to grow to something all-encompassing in a similar way to Tencent. Or, at the very least, to something the company can sell at a profit as opposed to at a loss, like Avito.

As you can tell from my discounting of the company's valuation and its NAV, I'm not especially impressed and do not think this company is worth all that much when you strip away what once made the company - and fairly, still makes it - a very cash-rich business indeed.

But a cash-rich business that does not allocate or grow that capital/cash effectively, that's a problem.

Unlike other analysts, I do not care about the share buybacks. The company has been diluting its stock anyway, so buybacks to me here are mostly window dressing for the long term, and in relation to what the company may actually achieve with its core operations.

It comes down to the question or statement - show me a single company that the company currently has that would have the potential to give the sort of outsized return that would justify taking this risk, or for me to lower my discount here. In my view, none of the companies that Prosus owns partially or completely is that. Remitly may be the most interesting the company has, and it only owns 21% of that business. Edtech businesses like Stack Overflow are interesting, but the continued failure of profitable monetization here even during ZIRP does not speak well of the potential to monetize them outside of ZIRP.

The rest is mainly 9-15% stakes of so-so interesting companies. The OLX group is one other that could be interesting where the company actually has 99%, but again - it's been unprofitable for so very long.

When the best you can offer is a wind-down in losses, don't be surprised if I'm none-to-keen to not reduce my discount here.

In the end, I view Prosus as fairly discounted at over 60%, which still puts my price target below €20/share. I could raise it to €18 or so, but the fact is that despite some improvements, there are enough interest rates and geopolitical headwinds to argue in favor of increasing the discount here.

So for now, here is my initial 2024E thesis.

Thesis

Prosus is, at this time, despite being a not-uninteresting business to invest in at the right price, a business that I do not believe offers any sort of significant upside with a conservative outlook.

Prosus is still mostly a Tencent proxy with the appeal that an investment in Tencent itself would have, added to by the fact that it's a European company with a number of other assets and investments. However, since none of those assets are actually net profitable at this time on an annual basis, it's unclear what value these would ultimately add.

Discounting the company 70% to NAV is the least I would consider valid here, which makes a €15/share for the native ticker valid here. This is updated for the 2023/2024E.

Remember, I'm all about

1. Buying undervalued companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. Even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I can't call this anything except a "HOLD".

